ROUNDUP: King's School beats Johnsburg-Minerva

The King's School jumped out to a 26-5 lead on the way to a 60-45 boys basketball victory over Johnsburg-Minerva on Monday.

Ethan White scored 25 points for the winners and Evan Coltart added 11. Rodney Wolfe had 31 points for Johnsburg-Minerva and James Fish recorded eight points.

SCHROON LAKE 61, HARTFORD 26: Corbin Baker scored 26 points as the Wildcats beat Hartford in a non-league game.

Isiah Pelkey added nine points and controlled the pace of play for Schroon Lake. Raymond Harrington scored nine points and Nate Fiske added seven for Hartford.

HUDSON FALLS 66, LANSINGBURGH 57: Peyton Smith scored 32 points and Hudson Falls outscored Lansingburgh 22-12 in the fourth quarter in a non-league game on Saturday.

Noah Williamson and Jayden Hardwick added 11 points each as the Tigers improved to 13-2.