KING'S SCHOOL 74,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 56
League: Non-league
King's School
;2P;3P;FT;TP
LePok;8;4;6;34
Fischer;1;0;0;2
LaFavor;2;0;0;4
L Bevan;4;4;0;20
Perry;4;0;1;9
Elis;2;0;0;4
A Bevan;0;0;1;1
Totals;21;8;8;74
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caleb Hughey;0;1;3;6
Camron Allen;1;0;0;2
Anthony Galle;9;2;1;25
Ryan Morris;2;3;0;13
Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0
Devon Millington;2;1;0;7
Rodney Wolfe;1;0;1;3
Totals;15;7;5;56
King's;22;15;23;14 — 74
Johnsburg-Minerva;7;15;13;21 — 56
Other stats: Galle (Johnsburg-Minerva) 15 rebounds. Allen (Johnsburg-Minerva) 5 assists.
TICONDEROGA 56, KEENE 25
League: Non-league
Keene
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Buysse;0;0;0;0
Tas;1;0;0;2
Lopez;4;1;0;11
S. Smith;2;1;1;8
Baldwin;2;0;0;4
J. Smith;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;2;1;25
Ticonderoga
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Conall Tierney;0;0;0;0
Zane Ott;0;2;0;6
Terrence Benedict;5;0;1;11
Brayton Molina;1;2;0;8
Braden Perry;4;0;2;10
Monty Benedict;3;0;1;7
Brock Huestis;7;0;0;14
Totals;20;4;4;56
Keene;10;5;5;5 — 25
Ticonderoga;16;10;20;10 — 56
Other stats: T. Benedict (Ticonderoga) 15 rebounds. Perry (Ticonderoga) 8 rebounds. M. Benedict (Ticonderoga) 10 rebounds. Tierney (Ticonderoga) 8 assists.
