KING'S SCHOOL 74,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 56

League: Non-league

King's School

;2P;3P;FT;TP

LePok;8;4;6;34

Fischer;1;0;0;2

LaFavor;2;0;0;4

L Bevan;4;4;0;20

Perry;4;0;1;9

Elis;2;0;0;4

A Bevan;0;0;1;1

Totals;21;8;8;74

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Hughey;0;1;3;6

Camron Allen;1;0;0;2

Anthony Galle;9;2;1;25

Ryan Morris;2;3;0;13

Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0

Devon Millington;2;1;0;7

Rodney Wolfe;1;0;1;3

Totals;15;7;5;56

King's;22;15;23;14 — 74

Johnsburg-Minerva;7;15;13;21 — 56

Other stats: Galle (Johnsburg-Minerva) 15 rebounds. Allen (Johnsburg-Minerva) 5 assists.

TICONDEROGA 56, KEENE 25

League: Non-league

Keene

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Buysse;0;0;0;0

Tas;1;0;0;2

Lopez;4;1;0;11

S. Smith;2;1;1;8

Baldwin;2;0;0;4

J. Smith;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;2;1;25

Ticonderoga

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Conall Tierney;0;0;0;0

Zane Ott;0;2;0;6

Terrence Benedict;5;0;1;11

Brayton Molina;1;2;0;8

Braden Perry;4;0;2;10

Monty Benedict;3;0;1;7

Brock Huestis;7;0;0;14

Totals;20;4;4;56

Keene;10;5;5;5 — 25

Ticonderoga;16;10;20;10 — 56

Other stats: T. Benedict (Ticonderoga) 15 rebounds. Perry (Ticonderoga) 8 rebounds. M. Benedict (Ticonderoga) 10 rebounds. Tierney (Ticonderoga) 8 assists.

