ROUNDUP: Ingram scores 42 as Scots win in OT; Spartans rally for win

Hunter Ingram scored 42 points and Argyle prevailed in overtime to beat Hadley-Luzerne 90-88 in a high-scoring Adirondack League boys basketball game on Friday night.

Hadley-Luzerne came back to tie the game with a 20-14 fourth quarter, but Argyle jumped out to an early lead in OT and rebounded a missed shot in the final seconds to win it.

Brandon Saunders scored 32 points for the Scots (8-2 league, 9-5 overall), including seven 3-pointers. Dru Austin added 10 points.

Five players scored in double digits for the Eagles (8-3, 9-6) — Danny Deuel (26), Josh Ellis (16), Eugene Conroy (15), Matt Harder (12) and Caeden Wilson (11).

WARRENSBURG 58, FORT EDWARD 39: Steve Schloss had a 31-point night as the Burghers improved to 8-3 in league play (11-4 overall).

Evan Lopell scored 18 points for Warrensburg, which pulled out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter. Schloss had six assists and Lopell grabbed nine rebounds.

Gabe Glass led Fort Edward with 11 points. Zach Bartholomew and Dan Boucher each scored nine points.

NORTH WARREN 74, HARTFORD 35: Sean Evans had a 25-point, eight-steal game as the Cougars won.

Semaj Cuyler scored 17 points, Derrick Tyrell collected nine points and 10 rebounds, Cooper Morehouse contributed nine points and Angelo Willette added eight points.

Austin Wells led Hartford with 14 points. Drake Stewart added seven.

GRANVILLE 59, FORT ANN 38: Caleb Nelson turned in a 26-point game and Cody Nelson added 14 points as the Golden Horde posted another win.

Granville is 9-1 in Adirondack League play (10-3 overall). The Horde led by seven points at halftime, but put the game away in the second half.

Javier Hernandez led Fort Ann with 16 points and Garrett Brown netted 13.

WHITEHALL 73, CORINTH 39: Cash Burgey finished with 26 points as the Railroaders cruised to victory.

Latrell Evens (15), Jake Whiting (14), Isaiah Stevens (eight) and Landon Stevens (six) also contributed to the scoring. Whitehall jumped ahead 23-7 in the first quarter.

Avery Wood (nine), Kaden Wright (nine) and Zach Guilder (eight) were Corinth's leading scorers.

QUEENSBURY 74, SCHUYLERVILLE 63: The Spartans scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Black Horses.

Chase Barber led the way with a 23-point game, including five 3-pointers. Trevon Bailey had 19 points and Kasigh Gooden finished with 11. Ethan Starr (nine) and Ryan Havern (six) also contributed to the scoring.

The Spartans, down by three points after three quarter, outscored the Horses 31-17 in the final stanza.

Leading the way for Schuylerville were Lukas Sherman (34), Ollie Bolduc (12) and Adam DeGregory (11).

GLENS FALLS 63, SCOTIA 40: Kellen Driscoll finished with 15 points and Cooper Nadler had 14 as the red and black pocketed a road win.

Ten players scored for Glens Falls, including Brody Holcomb (nine), Oscar Lilac (seven) and Cole Bennett (six). Glens Falls took a 31-15 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Sean McLaughlin was Scotia's leading scorer with 13 points.

HUDSON FALLS 74, BROADALBIN-PERTH 47: Peyton Smith put 30 points in the scorebook as the Tigers improved to 7-1 in Foothills play (10-2 overall).

Noah Williamson scored 10 points and Connor Rogers and Ethan France finished with six each. The Tigers were up 36-19 at the half.

Ryan Savoie (16) and Samuel Hotaling (13) led B-P.

HOOSIC VALLEY 109, CAMBRIDGE 48: Isaiah Eckler scored 31 points and Logan Reilly added 21 as the Valley improved to 7-1 in the Wasaren League (11-1 overall).