ROUNDUP: Hunter Ingram scores 55 as Argyle tops Corinth

ARGYLE — Hunter Ingram poured in a whopping 55 points Wednesday night to power the Argyle boys basketball team to a 91-67 Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Ingram finished with 14 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and 15 free throws to lead the way for the Scots, who also got 22 points from Brandon Saunders, including five 3s of his own.

Argyle improved to 7-2 in the league, 8-5 overall with the win.

Kaden Wright led the Tomahawks (3-5, 4-7) with 18 points. Avery Wood added 17 points and Braydin Stone chipped in with 15 for Corinth.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 64, WARRENSBURG 47: Matt Harder scored 24 points and Eugene Conroy added 19 to lead the Eagles to the Adirondack League victory.

H-L (8-2, 9-5), which trailed 20-18 at halftime, outscored the Burghers 30-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Alex Mattison added 10 points for the Eagles.

Warrensburg (7-3, 10-4), which has been playing with only six players in recent weeks, got 24 points from Steve Schloss and eight from Evan LaPell.

WHITEHALL 78, FORT EDWARD 51: Latrell Evans pumped in 38 points to lead the Railroaders, whoused a 22-4 third quarter to pull away from Fort Edward.

Jake Whiting added 11 points for Whitehall (6-5, 7-6).

The Flying Forts placed four scorers in double digits, led by Danny Boucher with 14 points. Mike Glass added 11 while Zach Bartholomew and Beau Boucher each had 10 points.

NORTH WARREN 71, SALEM 18: Sean Evans scored 25 points to lead the Cougars, who improved to 7-1 in the league, 8-3 overall.

Semaj Cuyler added 12 points and Zach Hopper had 11 for North Warren, which also got eight points and eight rebounds from Wyatt Jennings, and five steals from Evans.

The Cougars outscored Salem 46-2 in the first half.

The Generals got eight points from Josh Harrington.

LAKE GEORGE 46, FORT ANN 38: Jack Welch scored 17 points and Aiden Osborne added 11 to lead the Warriors (5-4, 5-7).

Garrett Brown led the Cardinals with 12 points. Freshman Kaydence Cutler added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Javier Hernandez had 10 points.

HOOSICK FALLS 62, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 45: Jake Sparks scored 18 points to lead the Panthers past B-NL on Tuesday night. Mat Kempf and Carson Glover each added nine points for Hoosick Falls (6-2, 9-5).

Jesse Franceour led B-NL with 12 points.