ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls away from B-P; Fort Edward, North Warren win

HUDSON FALLS 65,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 45
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (14-2, 16-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;1;1;5;10
Noah Tyler;1;1;2;7
Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2
Noah Williamson;0;3;0;9
Evan Kwasniewski;7;0;4;18
Peyton Smith;7;0;5;19
Totals;17;5;16;65
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex DiCaterino;1;1;0;5
Mike Magliocca;1;1;0;5
Ryan Savoie;0;0;1;1
Mariano DiCaterino;3;6;2;26
Sam Hotaling;1;0;0;2
Russom;2;0;0;4
Matt DeJohn;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;8;3;45
Hudson Falls;18;15;17;15 — 65
B-P;18;2;17;8 — 45
FORT EDWARD 54, CORINTH 48
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Bartholomew;2;0;1;5
Ash Sullivan;2;0;1;5
Bryce Tyler;8;3;5;30
Bradley Kambureu;3;2;0;12
Gabe Glass;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;5;7;54
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Wright;3;1;0;9
Mason Brownell;3;0;0;6
Alex Wiseman;6;0;2;14
Zach Guilder;3;0;2;8
Gavin Wickham;1;1;0;5
David White;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;2;4;48
Fort Edward;16;13;6;19 — 54
Corinth;13;10;18;7 — 48
Other stats: White (Cor) 13 rebounds. Wiseman (Cor) 12 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won
NORTH WARREN 66, FORT ANN 39
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (5-9, 7-11)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jackson Paige;1;0;0;2
Ryan Blondin;1;0;2;4
Dylan Brown;1;2;1;9
Callon Sutliff;2;1;0;7
Cullen Jackson;1;0;0;2
Jack Dornan;6;0;2;14
Javier Hernandez;0;0;1;1
Totals;12;3;6;39
North Warren (11-3, 11-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tommy Conway;5;3;2;21
Sean Evans;6;1;0;15
Zach Hopper;0;2;2;8
Derrick Tyrell;2;0;0;4
Cooper Morehouse;2;0;2;6
Angelo Willette;1;0;1;3
Connor Jennings;0;1;0;3
Dylan Carawan;1;0;0;2
Andrew Beadnell;2;0;0;4
Totals;19;7;7;66
Fort Ann;3;11;12;13 — 39
North Warren;18;12;18;18 — 66
WARRENSBURG 64, WELLS 25
League: Non-league
Wells
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stanley Konizsweski;1;0;0;2
Raymond Msimanga;3;1;1;10
Jake Stuart;3;0;0;6
Matt Konizsweski;1;0;0;2
Pearce O'Rouke;0;1;0;3
Owen Blowers;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;2;1;25
Warrensburg (12-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;2;4;0;16
Stevie Schloss;6;1;0;15
Evan LaPell;6;1;0;15
Brady Cheney;2;2;1;11
Owen Jones;0;1;0;3
Bryn Jones;1;0;0;2
Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2
Landon Olden;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;9;1;64
Wells;8;2;8;7 — 25
Warrensburg;21;17;14;12 — 64
Other stats: Powers (War) 12 rebounds. Cheney (War) 11 rebounds. LaPell (War) 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Schloss (War) 7 assists. Cunniffe (War) 4 assists.
GREENWICH 92,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 38
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Labonte;1;1;0;5
Shorter;5;2;1;17
Stalker;2;0;2;6
Francover;2;0;1;5
Culbertson;1;0;0;2
Smith;0;1;0;3
Totals;11;4;4;38
Greenwich (12-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;5;2;2;18
Jacob Ziehm;2;2;0;10
Bradley Brophy;1;2;0;8
Robert Barnes;7;0;0;14
Jayden Hughes;2;1;2;9
Erik Cederstrom;1;1;0;5
Gavin Blair;5;0;0;10
Joe Skiff;0;1;0;3
Deontae Bennett;6;1;0;15
Totals;29;10;4;92
Berlin-NL;7;16;9;6 — 38
Greenwich;26;23;24;19 — 92
JV: Greenwich won