agate

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls pulls away from B-P; Fort Edward, North Warren win

HUDSON FALLS 65,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 45

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (14-2, 16-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;1;1;5;10

Noah Tyler;1;1;2;7

Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2

Noah Williamson;0;3;0;9

Evan Kwasniewski;7;0;4;18

Peyton Smith;7;0;5;19

Totals;17;5;16;65

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex DiCaterino;1;1;0;5

Mike Magliocca;1;1;0;5

Ryan Savoie;0;0;1;1

Mariano DiCaterino;3;6;2;26

Sam Hotaling;1;0;0;2

Russom;2;0;0;4

Matt DeJohn;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;8;3;45

Hudson Falls;18;15;17;15 — 65

B-P;18;2;17;8 — 45

FORT EDWARD 54, CORINTH 48

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;2;0;1;5

Ash Sullivan;2;0;1;5

Bryce Tyler;8;3;5;30

Bradley Kambureu;3;2;0;12

Gabe Glass;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;5;7;54

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Wright;3;1;0;9

Mason Brownell;3;0;0;6

Alex Wiseman;6;0;2;14

Zach Guilder;3;0;2;8

Gavin Wickham;1;1;0;5

David White;3;0;0;6

Totals;19;2;4;48

Fort Edward;16;13;6;19 — 54

Corinth;13;10;18;7 — 48

Other stats: White (Cor) 13 rebounds. Wiseman (Cor) 12 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won

NORTH WARREN 66, FORT ANN 39

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (5-9, 7-11)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jackson Paige;1;0;0;2

Ryan Blondin;1;0;2;4

Dylan Brown;1;2;1;9

Callon Sutliff;2;1;0;7

Cullen Jackson;1;0;0;2

Jack Dornan;6;0;2;14

Javier Hernandez;0;0;1;1

Totals;12;3;6;39

North Warren (11-3, 11-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;5;3;2;21

Sean Evans;6;1;0;15

Zach Hopper;0;2;2;8

Derrick Tyrell;2;0;0;4

Cooper Morehouse;2;0;2;6

Angelo Willette;1;0;1;3

Connor Jennings;0;1;0;3

Dylan Carawan;1;0;0;2

Andrew Beadnell;2;0;0;4

Totals;19;7;7;66

Fort Ann;3;11;12;13 — 39

North Warren;18;12;18;18 — 66

WARRENSBURG 64, WELLS 25

League: Non-league

Wells

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stanley Konizsweski;1;0;0;2

Raymond Msimanga;3;1;1;10

Jake Stuart;3;0;0;6

Matt Konizsweski;1;0;0;2

Pearce O'Rouke;0;1;0;3

Owen Blowers;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;2;1;25

Warrensburg (12-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;2;4;0;16

Stevie Schloss;6;1;0;15

Evan LaPell;6;1;0;15

Brady Cheney;2;2;1;11

Owen Jones;0;1;0;3

Bryn Jones;1;0;0;2

Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2

Landon Olden;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;9;1;64

Wells;8;2;8;7 — 25

Warrensburg;21;17;14;12 — 64

Other stats: Powers (War) 12 rebounds. Cheney (War) 11 rebounds. LaPell (War) 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Schloss (War) 7 assists. Cunniffe (War) 4 assists.

GREENWICH 92,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 38

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Labonte;1;1;0;5

Shorter;5;2;1;17

Stalker;2;0;2;6

Francover;2;0;1;5

Culbertson;1;0;0;2

Smith;0;1;0;3

Totals;11;4;4;38

Greenwich (12-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;5;2;2;18

Jacob Ziehm;2;2;0;10

Bradley Brophy;1;2;0;8

Robert Barnes;7;0;0;14

Jayden Hughes;2;1;2;9

Erik Cederstrom;1;1;0;5

Gavin Blair;5;0;0;10

Joe Skiff;0;1;0;3

Deontae Bennett;6;1;0;15

Totals;29;10;4;92

Berlin-NL;7;16;9;6 — 38

Greenwich;26;23;24;19 — 92

JV: Greenwich won

