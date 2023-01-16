ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls holds off Spartans

Peyton Smith scored 16 points and Connor Rogers added 14 as Hudson Falls held off an upset bid from Queensbury on Monday, winning 51-47 in Foothills Council boys basketball.

Queensbury surged to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Spartans 29-15 over the middle two quarters. Hudson Falls improved to 6-1 in the league, 9-2 overall.

Rogers made four 3-pointers. Smith grabbed 12 rebounds. The Tigers also got help from Jayden Hardwick (nine points) and Noah Tyler (eight).

Trevon Bailey led the way for Queensbury with a 14-point performance. Ryan Blanchard had 13 points, Chase Baker added nine and Ryan Havern contributed seven.

SALEM 57, KING’S SCHOOL 41: Altwon Webster’s 22 points and nine rebounds led the way for the Generals, who avenged an earlier loss to The King’s School.

Joshua Harrington turned in a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Salem.

King’s School was led by Aiden Bevan (12 points). Evan Coltart (11) and Ethan Woodhouse (eight).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54, MAYFIELD 52: Justin Duscher scored 14 points and Aidan Dunne added 13 points as the Saints held off Mayfield in a non-leaguer.

Ronan Rowe and Tyler Weygand each added eight points for Spa Catholic, which improved to 9-4. Trevor Ruberti scored 18 points and Cam Abdella had 15 for Mayfield.

The Saints won despite Mayfield having a 35-15 advantage in rebounds. A 22-13 third quarter was key to the win.

MOUNT ANTHONY 73, HOOSICK FALLS 60: Carter Thompson scored 21 points as Mount Anthony defeated the Panthers in a non-league game.

Brady Mann (17 points), Andrew Sparks (13), Jake Sparks (11) and Mat Kempt (10) led the Panthers.

SOUTH HIGH 46, JOHNSTOWN 44: Brady Smith finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs posted a road victory over Johnstown on Friday night.