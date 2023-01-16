 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls holds off Spartans

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Monday's high school sports news series
Boys basketball: Hudson Falls at Queensbury

Queensbury's Trevon Bailey (23) grabs a rebound during Monday's Foothills Council boys basketball game against Hudson Falls.

Peyton Smith scored 16 points and Connor Rogers added 14 as Hudson Falls held off an upset bid from Queensbury on Monday, winning 51-47 in Foothills Council boys basketball.

Queensbury surged to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Spartans 29-15 over the middle two quarters. Hudson Falls improved to 6-1 in the league, 9-2 overall.

Rogers made four 3-pointers. Smith grabbed 12 rebounds. The Tigers also got help from Jayden Hardwick (nine points) and Noah Tyler (eight).

Trevon Bailey led the way for Queensbury with a 14-point performance. Ryan Blanchard had 13 points, Chase Baker added nine and Ryan Havern contributed seven.

SALEM 57, KING’S SCHOOL 41: Altwon Webster’s 22 points and nine rebounds led the way for the Generals, who avenged an earlier loss to The King’s School.

Joshua Harrington turned in a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Salem.

King’s School was led by Aiden Bevan (12 points). Evan Coltart (11) and Ethan Woodhouse (eight).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54, MAYFIELD 52: Justin Duscher scored 14 points and Aidan Dunne added 13 points as the Saints held off Mayfield in a non-leaguer.

Ronan Rowe and Tyler Weygand each added eight points for Spa Catholic, which improved to 9-4. Trevor Ruberti scored 18 points and Cam Abdella had 15 for Mayfield.

The Saints won despite Mayfield having a 35-15 advantage in rebounds. A 22-13 third quarter was key to the win.

MOUNT ANTHONY 73, HOOSICK FALLS 60: Carter Thompson scored 21 points as Mount Anthony defeated the Panthers in a non-league game.

Brady Mann (17 points), Andrew Sparks (13), Jake Sparks (11) and Mat Kempt (10) led the Panthers.

SOUTH HIGH 46, JOHNSTOWN 44: Brady Smith finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs posted a road victory over Johnstown on Friday night.

