Roundup: Horses nip Waterford; Greenwich, Salem, SGF also win
agate

Owen Sherman recorded 18 points as Schuylerville nipped Waterford in Saratoga County league action on Saturday.

Jesse Kuzmich's 28-point efford pushed Greenwich to victory over Cambridge. Salem started its delayed winter season with a win over Fort Edward, and South High rolled past Galway.

SCHUYLERVILLE 52, WATERFORD 51

League: Saratoga County league

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Howard Phelan;0;1;0;3

TJ Kelley;4;2;0;14

Jake Houle;6;0;0;12

Gavin Bodah;4;0;10;18

Dominic Pontore;2;0;0;4

Totals;16;3;10;51

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Luke Sherman;4;0;0;8

Ryan Dow;0;1;0;3

Carson Patrick;1;0;0;2

Owen Sherman;2;4;2;18

Otto Bolduc;2;0;1;5

Sam McGarrahan;1;0;0;2

Cayden Rutland;5;1;1;14

Totals;15;6;4;52

Waterford;8;14;14;15 — 51

Schuylerville;20;13;5;14 — 52

JV: Schuylerville def. Hudson Falls.

GREENWICH 60, CAMBRIDGE 42

League: Non-league

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;0;28

Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2

Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4

Jacob Ziehm;3;1;1;10

Andrew Conlin;4;1;3;14

Matthew Conlin;1;0;0;2

Totals;19;6;4;60

Cambridge

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dillan Hughes;4;1;0;11

Owen Foyle;3;3;3;18

Owen Hall;1;0;0;2

Jeff Burke;2;0;0;4

Jackson Thomas;1;1;0;5

Isaac Toleman;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;5;3;42

Greenwich;18;13;14;15 — 60

Cambridge;7;10;9;16 — 42

SALEM 58, FORT EDWARD 39

League: Washington County league

Salem (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

B Baylor;1;1;0;5

C Chilson;4;4;2;22

J Harrington;2;1;0;7

Z Miller;3;0;2;8

E Hickland;0;0;0;0

L Morris;2;0;1;5

P Stone;0;0;0;0

N Twitchell;3;0;0;6

A Webster;1;1;0;5

Totals;16;7;5;58

Fort Edward (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M Taylor;4;0;0;8

D Boucher;0;0;0;0

B Sullivan;2;1;0;7

B Tyler;2;1;2;9

Z Bartholomew;0;1;0;3

B Hunt;1;0;2;4

B Kamburelis;1;0;0;2

S Rivers;2;0;2;6

K Kamburelis;0;0;0;0

B Boucher;0;0;0;0

B Hurlburt;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;3;6;39

Salem;15;12;16;15 — 58

Fort Edward;8;9;11;11 — 39

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 66, GALWAY 26

League: Saratoga County league

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Shader;1;1;3;8

Flint;2;0;0;4

Kenyon;0;2;0;6

Bordeau;0;0;2;2

Villand;0;0;3;3

Pleasant;0;1;0;3

Totals;3;4;8;26

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aday;0;1;0;3

Carpenter;1;0;0;2

Darrow;3;0;0;6

Delisle;0;0;2;2

Hogan;3;0;0;6

Lilac;1;0;0;2

Marcil;1;1;0;5

Melvin;2;0;0;4

Prevost;4;0;2;10

Stimpson;2;0;0;4

Vanwagenen;1;0;0;2

Woodard;6;2;2;20

Totals;24;4;6;66

Galway;4;7;11;4 — 26

South High;18;22;11;15 — 66

JV: South High won in overtime.

MECHANICVILLE 66, SPA CATHOLIC 42

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic (3-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Barile;2;2;0;10

Robbie Bolen;1;2;0;8

Hayden Day;3;2;6;18

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Will Fizer;0;0;0;0

Cam Khoury;0;1;0;3

Aiden Lambert;0;1;0;3

Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Zack Stoup;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;8;6;42

Mechanicville (8-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

D'Ambro;9;0;1;19

Garland;2;1;2;9

Richardson;1;1;2;7

Eiseman;3;0;0;6

Johnson;3;1;0;9

Egan;1;0;2;4

McCabe;1;0;0;2

Salvestri;2;1;0;7

Amadeo;1;0;1;3

Totals;23;4;8;66

Spa Catholic;4;10;19;9 — 42

Mechanicville;10;20;18;18 — 66

Other stats: Day (SCC) 7 rebounds. Barile (SCC) 3 assists.

JV: Mechanicville won

SCHUYLERVILLE 62, CORINTH 26

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Sorbera;0;2;0;6

Cameron Wiseman;1;0;0;2

Gabe Allen;5;0;1;11

Dillon Dumas;0;1;2;5

Colby Ross;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;3;3;26

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Abruscato;2;0;0;4

Luke Sherman;2;3;2;15

Ryan Dow;3;1;0;9

Carson Patrick;0;2;0;6

Owen Sherman;3;2;2;14

Otto Bolduc;1;0;0;2

Zach Bowen;3;0;0;6

Sam McGarrahan;3;0;0;6

Totals;17;8;4;62

Corinth;4;2;8;12 — 26

Schuylerville;24;16;11;11 — 62

HUDSON FALLS 59, SCOTIA 43

League: Non-league

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Fraterrigo;0;0;2;2

Kline;1;3;1;12

L Carusone;0;1;0;3

J Carusone;2;3;0;13

Connors;1;0;0;2

Corker;1;0;0;2

Lane;0;0;0;0

Ciafarini;3;0;3;9

Totals;8;7;6;43

Hudson Falls (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;3;6;0;24

Noah Williamson;0;0;0;0

Andrew Hogan;1;0;0;2

Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0

Isaac Kwasniewski;0;0;0;0

Stephen Currier;1;0;1;3

Jack Hogan;4;1;1;12

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;0;0;2;2

Peyton Smith;5;2;0;16

Totals;14;9;4;59

Scotia;8;10;12;13 — 43

Hudson Falls;11;12;17;19 — 59

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 13 rebounds. Currier (HuF) 5 assists. Swartz (HuF) 5 assists.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

