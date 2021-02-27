Roundup: Horses nip Waterford; Greenwich, Salem, SGF also win

Owen Sherman recorded 18 points as Schuylerville nipped Waterford in Saratoga County league action on Saturday.
Jesse Kuzmich's 28-point efford pushed Greenwich to victory over Cambridge. Salem started its delayed winter season with a win over Fort Edward, and South High rolled past Galway.
SCHUYLERVILLE 52, WATERFORD 51
League: Saratoga County league
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Howard Phelan;0;1;0;3
TJ Kelley;4;2;0;14
Jake Houle;6;0;0;12
Gavin Bodah;4;0;10;18
Dominic Pontore;2;0;0;4
Totals;16;3;10;51
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Luke Sherman;4;0;0;8
Ryan Dow;0;1;0;3
Carson Patrick;1;0;0;2
Owen Sherman;2;4;2;18
Otto Bolduc;2;0;1;5
Sam McGarrahan;1;0;0;2
Cayden Rutland;5;1;1;14
Totals;15;6;4;52
Waterford;8;14;14;15 — 51
Schuylerville;20;13;5;14 — 52
JV: Schuylerville def. Hudson Falls.
GREENWICH 60, CAMBRIDGE 42
League: Non-league
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;8;4;0;28
Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2
Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4
Jacob Ziehm;3;1;1;10
Andrew Conlin;4;1;3;14
Matthew Conlin;1;0;0;2
Totals;19;6;4;60
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dillan Hughes;4;1;0;11
Owen Foyle;3;3;3;18
Owen Hall;1;0;0;2
Jeff Burke;2;0;0;4
Jackson Thomas;1;1;0;5
Isaac Toleman;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;5;3;42
Greenwich;18;13;14;15 — 60
Cambridge;7;10;9;16 — 42
SALEM 58, FORT EDWARD 39
League: Washington County league
Salem (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
B Baylor;1;1;0;5
C Chilson;4;4;2;22
J Harrington;2;1;0;7
Z Miller;3;0;2;8
E Hickland;0;0;0;0
L Morris;2;0;1;5
P Stone;0;0;0;0
N Twitchell;3;0;0;6
A Webster;1;1;0;5
Totals;16;7;5;58
Fort Edward (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Taylor;4;0;0;8
D Boucher;0;0;0;0
B Sullivan;2;1;0;7
B Tyler;2;1;2;9
Z Bartholomew;0;1;0;3
B Hunt;1;0;2;4
B Kamburelis;1;0;0;2
S Rivers;2;0;2;6
K Kamburelis;0;0;0;0
B Boucher;0;0;0;0
B Hurlburt;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;3;6;39
Salem;15;12;16;15 — 58
Fort Edward;8;9;11;11 — 39
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 66, GALWAY 26
League: Saratoga County league
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Shader;1;1;3;8
Flint;2;0;0;4
Kenyon;0;2;0;6
Bordeau;0;0;2;2
Villand;0;0;3;3
Pleasant;0;1;0;3
Totals;3;4;8;26
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aday;0;1;0;3
Carpenter;1;0;0;2
Darrow;3;0;0;6
Delisle;0;0;2;2
Hogan;3;0;0;6
Lilac;1;0;0;2
Marcil;1;1;0;5
Melvin;2;0;0;4
Prevost;4;0;2;10
Stimpson;2;0;0;4
Vanwagenen;1;0;0;2
Woodard;6;2;2;20
Totals;24;4;6;66
Galway;4;7;11;4 — 26
South High;18;22;11;15 — 66
JV: South High won in overtime.
MECHANICVILLE 66, SPA CATHOLIC 42
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic (3-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Barile;2;2;0;10
Robbie Bolen;1;2;0;8
Hayden Day;3;2;6;18
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Will Fizer;0;0;0;0
Cam Khoury;0;1;0;3
Aiden Lambert;0;1;0;3
Danny Mantia;0;0;0;0
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Zack Stoup;0;0;0;0
Totals;6;8;6;42
Mechanicville (8-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
D'Ambro;9;0;1;19
Garland;2;1;2;9
Richardson;1;1;2;7
Eiseman;3;0;0;6
Johnson;3;1;0;9
Egan;1;0;2;4
McCabe;1;0;0;2
Salvestri;2;1;0;7
Amadeo;1;0;1;3
Totals;23;4;8;66
Spa Catholic;4;10;19;9 — 42
Mechanicville;10;20;18;18 — 66
Other stats: Day (SCC) 7 rebounds. Barile (SCC) 3 assists.
JV: Mechanicville won
SCHUYLERVILLE 62, CORINTH 26
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Sorbera;0;2;0;6
Cameron Wiseman;1;0;0;2
Gabe Allen;5;0;1;11
Dillon Dumas;0;1;2;5
Colby Ross;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;3;3;26
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Abruscato;2;0;0;4
Luke Sherman;2;3;2;15
Ryan Dow;3;1;0;9
Carson Patrick;0;2;0;6
Owen Sherman;3;2;2;14
Otto Bolduc;1;0;0;2
Zach Bowen;3;0;0;6
Sam McGarrahan;3;0;0;6
Totals;17;8;4;62
Corinth;4;2;8;12 — 26
Schuylerville;24;16;11;11 — 62
HUDSON FALLS 59, SCOTIA 43
League: Non-league
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Fraterrigo;0;0;2;2
Kline;1;3;1;12
L Carusone;0;1;0;3
J Carusone;2;3;0;13
Connors;1;0;0;2
Corker;1;0;0;2
Lane;0;0;0;0
Ciafarini;3;0;3;9
Totals;8;7;6;43
Hudson Falls (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;3;6;0;24
Noah Williamson;0;0;0;0
Andrew Hogan;1;0;0;2
Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0
Isaac Kwasniewski;0;0;0;0
Stephen Currier;1;0;1;3
Jack Hogan;4;1;1;12
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Evan Kwasniewski;0;0;2;2
Peyton Smith;5;2;0;16
Totals;14;9;4;59
Scotia;8;10;12;13 — 43
Hudson Falls;11;12;17;19 — 59
Other stats: Smith (HuF) 13 rebounds. Currier (HuF) 5 assists. Swartz (HuF) 5 assists.
JV: Hudson Falls won.