Roundup: Spartans rally past Horses; Mazzucco helps Salem nip Cards

QUEENSBURY 79,
SCHUYLERVILLE 67
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (8-2, 9-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Matt Gilligan;1;2;0;8
Bryce Bleibtrey;4;2;5;19
Nate Johnson;2;1;0;7
Matt Conlon;7;1;2;19
Asa Edwards;1;5;0;17
Jason Rodriguez;3;0;1;7
Joe Slattery;1;0;0;2
Nate Van Anden;0;0;0;0
Shane Rutherford;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;11;8;79
Schuylerville (2-8, 2-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Vanderhoof;4;0;0;8
Alex Vallee;2;0;1;5
Owen Sherman;3;5;0;21
Ryan Dow;0;5;3;18
Lucas Sherman;3;1;3;12
Sam McGarahan;0;0;0;0
Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3
Totals;12;12;7;67
Queensbury;23;9;23;24 — 79
Schuylerville;20;20;15;12 — 67
JV: Queensbury won.
GLENS FALLS 56, HUDSON FALLS 48
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 2 1 5 12
David Barclay 6 0 0 12
Griffin Woodell 4 0 0 8
Evan Wiggins 2 0 2 6
Zachary Barrett 0 2 0 6
Nick Danahy 5 0 2 12
Totals 19 3 9 56
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 1 1 0 5
Riley Maddison 2 0 1 5
Jonathan Beagle 4 0 10 18
Stephen Currier 0 0 0 0
Jack Hogan 5 1 2 15
Alex Labshere 1 0 0 2
Peyton Smith 0 1 0 3
Totals 13 3 13 48
Glens Falls 17 13 15 11 — 56
Hudson Falls 11 6 14 17 — 48
JV: Hudson Falls won.
SALEM 46, FORT ANN 45
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 0 1 3
Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5
Eli Truehart 1 0 0 2
Charlie Myler 1 0 0 2
Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5
Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10
Aden Terry 7 0 5 19
Totals 19 0 8 46
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0
Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0
Tyler Steves 3 0 0 6
Ty Loso 0 2 3 9
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 5 1 5 18
Patrick Ward 1 1 0 5
Ben Dinwidde 3 0 1 7
Totals 12 4 9 45
Salem 14 8 14 10 — 46
Fort Ann 10 8 16 11 — 45
JV: Salem won.
Notes: Phil Mazzucco scored off a missed free throw with 5.5 seconds left to give Salem the win.
HARTFORD 69, WARRENSBURG 38
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Fish 2 0 0 4
Raymond Harrington 2 0 2 6
Logan Smith 0 2 0 6
Brandon Harrington 8 2 0 22
Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3
Gavon Darfler 6 0 7 19
James Lavin 4 0 1 9
Totals 22 5 10 69
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 1 6 0 20
Steve Schloss 1 0 0 2
Mike Tyrell 3 1 3 12
Chippy Mason 2 0 0 4
Totals 7 7 3 38
Hartford 19 16 18 16 — 69
Warrensburg 9 7 12 10 — 38
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds, 5 assists. Schloss (War) 3 assists.
JV: Hartford won.
GRANVILLE 79, WHITEHALL 56
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Folk 3 3 2 17
Cash Burgey 5 0 1 11
Jordan Gould 0 0 0 0
Matt Redmond 0 4 2 14
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Matt Gould 4 0 0 8
Preston Bakerian 0 0 0 0
Derek Patch 0 1 1 4
Totals 13 8 6 56
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Taylor Bourn 4 0 1 9
Josh Nelson 1 0 2 4
Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0
Jarett Williams 3 4 6 24
Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0
Josh Oakman 4 5 4 27
Kaedin Saddlemire 3 0 1 7
Brad Lamb 0 0 0 0
Byrce Norton 2 0 0 4
Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0
Cody Rice 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 9 14 79
Whitehall 12 21 10 13 — 56
Granville 28 16 31 4 — 79
Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 9 rebounds. Saddlemire (Gra) 7 rebounds. Norton (Gra) 7 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
CAMBRIDGE 39, TAMARAC 37
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Poulin J 1 1 0 5
Rice Z 1 3 0 11
Honsinger D 0 0 1 1
Barbera J 3 1 0 9
Ednie M 1 0 0 2
DiCarlo R 1 0 1 3
Maxon D 2 0 2 6
Totals 9 5 4 37
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Rowland B 1 0 3 5
Hall B 3 0 1 7
Mattson S 1 1 0 5
Burke J 6 1 1 16
Epler B 1 1 1 6
Totals 12 3 6 39
Tamarac 8 13 7 9 — 37
Cambridge 9 5 19 6 — 39
JV: Tamarac won.
FORT EDWARD 46, CORINTH 39
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Ashton Sullivan 1 1 3 8
Brody Sullivan 4 0 1 9
Bryce Tyler 3 3 1 16
Will Denton 5 0 1 11
Shawn Rivers 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 4 6 46
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Gabe Allen 1 0 1 3
Isaac Melville 4 0 0 8
Colin Watkins 4 0 2 10
Dillon Dumas 1 1 1 6
Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2
Connor Smith 2 0 0 4
Mason Walker 0 2 0 6
Totals 13 3 4 39
Fort Edward 6 12 11 17 — 46
Corinth 9 7 16 7 — 39
JV: Corinth won.
HOOSIC VALLEY 71, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 67
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 6-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Robbie Bolen 2 1 1 8
Jordan Catone 2 3 3 16
Anthony Barile 4 3 3 20
Hayden Day 5 2 0 16
Ryan McCarroll 0 1 4 7
Ryan Condry 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 10 11 67
Hoosic Valley (1-2, 5-4)
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Bassett 3 2 0 12
Nolan Rafferty 3 2 3 15
Tyler Eddy 0 1 6 9
Gavin Giordano 0 3 6 15
Andrew Kalbfliesh 0 0 0 0
Nick Santiago 0 3 0 9
Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2
Ethan Caiazza 4 0 1 9
Totals 11 11 16 71
Spa Catholic 12 17 18 20 — 67
Hoosic Valley 12 21 14 24 — 71
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
Notes: Down by one point, CJ Bassett (HV) made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left to give Hoosic Valley a one-point lead. The Indians held on for the Wasaren League victory.
STILLWATER 68, GREENWICH 50
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
Brian McNeil 10 0 2 22
James Galareau 2 0 0 4
Josh Luca 3 1 3 12
CJ McNeil 2 0 2 6
Grant Baker 4 1 2 13
Isaac Cutler 3 1 2 11
Totals 24 3 11 68
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 2 3 0 13
Sam Howard 1 0 0 2
Jesse Kuzmich 2 1 1 8
Max Maguire 0 0 3 3
Adam Newell 2 0 0 4
Christian O’Brien 0 3 0 9
Luke Pemrick 3 1 0 9
Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 8 4 50
Stillwater 19 10 20 19 — 68
Greenwich 12 14 13 11 — 50
JV: Greenwich won.
MECHANICVILLE 60, HOOSICK FALLS 51
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville (3-0, 10-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Atalla 2 1 0 7
Tyler Dion 4 0 6 14
Luciano D’Ambro 2 0 0 4
Devin Garland 3 1 3 12
Josh Germain 1 6 1 21
Tyler Eiseman 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 8 10 60
Hoosick Falls (2-1, 10-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 1 0 10 12
Isiah Burnett 1 2 2 10
Max Kipp 2 1 3 10
Tristan Williams 4 0 8 16
Dmitri Rose 1 0 1 3
Totals 9 3 24 51
Mechanicville 21 11 12 16 — 60
Hoosick Falls 18 14 9 10 — 51
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
Notes: Mechanicville snapped Hoosick Falls’ 56-game Wasaren League winning streak.
WELLS 67, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 48
League: MVAC
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Daniel Johnson 0 0 1 1
Tyler Boleruck 3 2 1 13
Sebastian Beach 0 0 1 1
Jake V 1 0 0 2
Byron Stuart 7 7 6 41
Matt Richards 2 0 1 5
Mason Ward 1 0 0 2
Peter R. 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 9 10 67
John.-Minerva (0-4, 0-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 3 2 3 15
Anthony Galle 3 2 8 20
Ryan Morris 1 0 1 3
Jon Lorensen 1 0 0 2
Devon Millington 0 0 0 0
Rodney Wolfe 3 0 0 6
Chris Persons 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 4 12 48
Wells 19 8 20 20 — 67
J-Minerva 3 18 12 15 — 48
Other stats: Galle (J-M) 16 rebounds. Persons (J-Ma) 7 rebounds. Wolfe (J-M) 6 rebounds. Hughey (J-M) 4 assists.
Notes: Anthony Galle played a strong game for the Irish-Jags. Byron Stuart had a fantastic game for Wells hitting 7—3’s.