Roundup: Horses beat South High; Glens Falls upset by B-P

SCHUYLERVILLE 67, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 59
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Vanderhoff 5 0 0 10
Valee 6 1 0 15
O Sherman 2 3 0 13
Dow 1 2 0 8
Rutland 1 3 6 17
L Sherman 1 0 2 4
Totals 16 9 8 67
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 6 3 2 23
Viger 1 0 0 2
Vanwaganen 3 0 0 6
Woodard 6 1 2 17
Aday 1 0 0 2
Darrow 0 3 0 9
Totals 17 7 4 59
Schuylerville 14 18 24 11 — 67
South High 12 19 17 11 — 59
BROADALBIN-PERTH 43, GLENS FALLS 42
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls (9-3, 11-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Girard 3 0 7 13
Barclay 1 0 0 2
Woodell 2 0 2 6
Wiggins 1 0 0 2
Brown 1 3 0 11
Brand 1 0 0 2
Danahy 1 0 4 6
Totals 10 3 13 42
Broadalbin-Perth (7-5, 8-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Magliocca 2 2 0 10
Dicaterino 0 1 0 3
Sass 1 1 3 8
Wert 2 0 1 5
Visco 0 0 0 0
Calderone 6 0 5 17
Totals 11 4 9 43
Glens Falls 4 10 10 18 — 42
Broad.-Perth 18 9 4 12 — 43
HOOSICK FALLS 73, STILLWATER 63
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater (4-1, 7-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Brian McNeil 2 0 0 4
James Galarneau 0 1 0 3
Josh Luca 6 6 1 31
CJ McNeil 3 2 3 15
Grant Baker 1 1 0 5
Isaac Cutler 2 0 1 5
Totals 14 10 5 63
Hoosick Falls (4-1, 12-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 3 3 9 24
Dylan Baker 2 0 0 4
Isiah Burnett 2 1 0 7
Max Kipp 5 2 1 17
Tristan Williams 7 0 0 14
Dmitri Rose 3 0 1 7
Totals 22 6 11 73
Stillwater 15 10 10 28 — 63
Hoosick Falls 22 15 18 18 — 73
Other stats: Kipp (Still) 11 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
Notes: Hoosick Falls had a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter and held off a late run by Stillwater to hand the Warriors their first league loss.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 64, DOANE STUART 58
League: Non-league
Doane Stuart
2P 3P FT TP
Danny Bologna 0 8 4 28
Darren Pelletier 1 0 1 3
Koa Butler 8 0 1 17
Henry Locijan 0 1 0 3
Herny Smith 2 0 1 5
Jackson Regan 1 0 0 2
Natan Laufer 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 9 7 58
Johnsburg-Minerva (2-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Cakeb Hughey 1 8 1 27
Anthony Galle 11 0 0 22
Ryan Morris 0 3 2 11
Jon Lorensen 0 0 0 0
Devon Millington 1 0 0 2
Rodney Wolfe 0 0 0 0
Chris Persons 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 11 3 64
Doane Stuart 20 15 15 8 — 58
Johns.-Minerva 18 15 8 23 — 64
Other stats: Galle (J-M) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Persons (J-M) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Ryan Morris hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to swing the momentum into Johnsburg-Minerva’s favor, outscoring Doane Stuart 24-8 in the last frame. Caleb Hughey had 9 steals.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 72, FORT ANN 49
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
J Dornan 2 1 0 7
T Steves 2 0 0 4
T Loso 2 1 2 9
D Frost 6 1 6 21
J Lamotte 0 0 0 0
P Ward 1 0 0 2
B Dinwidde 1 1 1 6
Totals 14 4 9 49
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
J Fraser 6 2 1 19
You have free articles remaining.
D McMahon 4 2 7 21
I Smead 1 0 0 2
A Warner 3 0 0 6
E Waterhouse 0 1 0 3
D Harder 7 1 2 19
Z Caldwell 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 6 10 72
Fort Ann 10 13 9 17 — 49
Hadley-Luzerne 19 18 20 15 — 72
Other stats: McMahon (HL) 13 rebounds. Harder (HL) 10 rebounds. Fraser (HL) 9 assists.
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 57, BOLTON 39
League: Non-league
Bolton (2-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Jordan Nieves 1 0 2 4
Kevin Neacy 6 0 2 14
Michael Baker 1 0 0 2
Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3
Jayden Mignot 1 0 0 2
Kyle Lajeunesse 6 0 2 14
Totals 15 1 6 39
Loudonville Christian
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Manella 8 0 12 28
Cameron Simon 5 0 3 13
Matt Myhre 4 0 1 9
Nate Scott 2 0 3 7
Totals 19 0 19 57
Bolton 9 8 7 15 — 39
L. Christian 3 14 15 25 — 57
GREENWICH 84, BERLIN 30
League: Wasaren League
Berlin
2P 3P FT TP
Kane 0 1 0 3
Rifenberg 0 1 0 3
Ritter 0 2 3 9
Paulous 0 2 0 6
Billert 1 1 0 5
Plouffle 1 0 0 2
Colin 0 0 2 2
Totals 2 7 5 30
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 4 0 2 10
Sam Howard 1 0 0 2
Jesse Kuzmich 7 1 3 20
Max Maguire 2 0 0 4
Adam Newell 5 0 0 10
Liam Neisz 0 0 1 1
Christian O’Brien 2 1 0 7
Luke Pemrick 3 0 0 6
Kaden Hall 1 0 0 2
Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2
James Ostrowski 3 0 3 9
Jeremy Zanella 0 3 2 11
Totals 29 5 11 84
Berlin 7 18 5 0 — 30
Greenwich 33 18 27 6 — 84
JV: Greenwich won.
WATERFORD 60, CAMBRIDGE 54
League: Wasaren League
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Fairubogh F 1 0 0 2
Pontore O 2 0 0 4
Kelly T 4 4 2 22
Houle J 2 0 7 11
Bodah G 1 0 0 2
Talavera M 8 0 3 19
Totals 18 4 12 60
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Ogilvie K 1 0 0 2
Rowland B 1 0 0 2
Hall B 5 1 3 16
Epler B 1 1 1 6
Mattson S 3 0 0 6
Murphy N 8 1 1 20
Burke J 0 0 2 2
Totals 19 3 7 54
Waterford 12 17 17 14 — 60
Cambridge 18 8 14 14 — 54
JV: Cambridge won.
HARTFORD 62, HEATLY 38
League: Adirondack League, Monday
Hartford (5-5, 8-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Fish 0 0 0 0
Ray Harrington 1 0 1 3
Brandon Harrington 4 4 0 20
Gavon Darfler 9 0 3 21
Logan Smith 1 0 0 2
James Lavin 1 0 1 3
Cody Baker 0 1 0 3
Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Aaron Mitchell 2 2 0 10
Totals 18 7 5 62
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
Diaz 0 1 0 3
R. Sedgwick 1 1 1 6
Carl 1 0 0 2
Sagerdorf 5 1 0 13
J. Sedgwick 2 1 0 7
Delgado 2 1 0 7
Totals 11 5 1 38
Hartford 11 13 18 20 — 62
Heatly 12 7 9 10 — 38
Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 13 rebounds. B.Harrington (Hart) 7 rebounds. Mitchell (Hart) 5 assists. R. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists.
Notes: Brandon Harrington played a solid all-around game, recording 20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals. AJ Mitchell added 10 points and finished with 7 steals.