Roundup: Horses beat South High; Glens Falls upset by B-P
SCHUYLERVILLE 67, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 59

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Vanderhoff 5 0 0 10

Valee 6 1 0 15

O Sherman 2 3 0 13

Dow 1 2 0 8

Rutland 1 3 6 17

L Sherman 1 0 2 4

Totals 16 9 8 67

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 6 3 2 23

Viger 1 0 0 2

Vanwaganen 3 0 0 6

Woodard 6 1 2 17

Aday 1 0 0 2

Darrow 0 3 0 9

Totals 17 7 4 59

Schuylerville 14 18 24 11 — 67

South High 12 19 17 11 — 59

BROADALBIN-PERTH 43, GLENS FALLS 42

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls (9-3, 11-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Girard 3 0 7 13

Barclay 1 0 0 2

Woodell 2 0 2 6

Wiggins 1 0 0 2

Brown 1 3 0 11

Brand 1 0 0 2

Danahy 1 0 4 6

Totals 10 3 13 42

Broadalbin-Perth (7-5, 8-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Magliocca 2 2 0 10

Dicaterino 0 1 0 3

Sass 1 1 3 8

Wert 2 0 1 5

Visco 0 0 0 0

Calderone 6 0 5 17

Totals 11 4 9 43

Glens Falls 4 10 10 18 — 42

Broad.-Perth 18 9 4 12 — 43

HOOSICK FALLS 73, STILLWATER 63

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater (4-1, 7-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Brian McNeil 2 0 0 4

James Galarneau 0 1 0 3

Josh Luca 6 6 1 31

CJ McNeil 3 2 3 15

Grant Baker 1 1 0 5

Isaac Cutler 2 0 1 5

Totals 14 10 5 63

Hoosick Falls (4-1, 12-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 3 3 9 24

Dylan Baker 2 0 0 4

Isiah Burnett 2 1 0 7

Max Kipp 5 2 1 17

Tristan Williams 7 0 0 14

Dmitri Rose 3 0 1 7

Totals 22 6 11 73

Stillwater 15 10 10 28 — 63

Hoosick Falls 22 15 18 18 — 73

Other stats: Kipp (Still) 11 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

Notes: Hoosick Falls had a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter and held off a late run by Stillwater to hand the Warriors their first league loss.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 64, DOANE STUART 58

League: Non-league

Doane Stuart

2P 3P FT TP

Danny Bologna 0 8 4 28

Darren Pelletier 1 0 1 3

Koa Butler 8 0 1 17

Henry Locijan 0 1 0 3

Herny Smith 2 0 1 5

Jackson Regan 1 0 0 2

Natan Laufer 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 9 7 58

Johnsburg-Minerva (2-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Cakeb Hughey 1 8 1 27

Anthony Galle 11 0 0 22

Ryan Morris 0 3 2 11

Jon Lorensen 0 0 0 0

Devon Millington 1 0 0 2

Rodney Wolfe 0 0 0 0

Chris Persons 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 11 3 64

Doane Stuart 20 15 15 8 — 58

Johns.-Minerva 18 15 8 23 — 64

Other stats: Galle (J-M) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Persons (J-M) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Ryan Morris hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to swing the momentum into Johnsburg-Minerva’s favor, outscoring Doane Stuart 24-8 in the last frame. Caleb Hughey had 9 steals.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 72, FORT ANN 49

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

J Dornan 2 1 0 7

T Steves 2 0 0 4

T Loso 2 1 2 9

D Frost 6 1 6 21

J Lamotte 0 0 0 0

P Ward 1 0 0 2

B Dinwidde 1 1 1 6

Totals 14 4 9 49

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

J Fraser 6 2 1 19

D McMahon 4 2 7 21

I Smead 1 0 0 2

A Warner 3 0 0 6

E Waterhouse 0 1 0 3

D Harder 7 1 2 19

Z Caldwell 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 6 10 72

Fort Ann 10 13 9 17 — 49

Hadley-Luzerne 19 18 20 15 — 72

Other stats: McMahon (HL) 13 rebounds. Harder (HL) 10 rebounds. Fraser (HL) 9 assists.

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 57, BOLTON 39

League: Non-league

Bolton (2-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Jordan Nieves 1 0 2 4

Kevin Neacy 6 0 2 14

Michael Baker 1 0 0 2

Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3

Jayden Mignot 1 0 0 2

Kyle Lajeunesse 6 0 2 14

Totals 15 1 6 39

Loudonville Christian

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Manella 8 0 12 28

Cameron Simon 5 0 3 13

Matt Myhre 4 0 1 9

Nate Scott 2 0 3 7

Totals 19 0 19 57

Bolton 9 8 7 15 — 39

L. Christian 3 14 15 25 — 57

GREENWICH 84, BERLIN 30

League: Wasaren League

Berlin

2P 3P FT TP

Kane 0 1 0 3

Rifenberg 0 1 0 3

Ritter 0 2 3 9

Paulous 0 2 0 6

Billert 1 1 0 5

Plouffle 1 0 0 2

Colin 0 0 2 2

Totals 2 7 5 30

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 4 0 2 10

Sam Howard 1 0 0 2

Jesse Kuzmich 7 1 3 20

Max Maguire 2 0 0 4

Adam Newell 5 0 0 10

Liam Neisz 0 0 1 1

Christian O’Brien 2 1 0 7

Luke Pemrick 3 0 0 6

Kaden Hall 1 0 0 2

Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2

James Ostrowski 3 0 3 9

Jeremy Zanella 0 3 2 11

Totals 29 5 11 84

Berlin 7 18 5 0 — 30

Greenwich 33 18 27 6 — 84

JV: Greenwich won.

WATERFORD 60, CAMBRIDGE 54

League: Wasaren League

Waterford

2P 3P FT TP

Fairubogh F 1 0 0 2

Pontore O 2 0 0 4

Kelly T 4 4 2 22

Houle J 2 0 7 11

Bodah G 1 0 0 2

Talavera M 8 0 3 19

Totals 18 4 12 60

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Ogilvie K 1 0 0 2

Rowland B 1 0 0 2

Hall B 5 1 3 16

Epler B 1 1 1 6

Mattson S 3 0 0 6

Murphy N 8 1 1 20

Burke J 0 0 2 2

Totals 19 3 7 54

Waterford 12 17 17 14 — 60

Cambridge 18 8 14 14 — 54

JV: Cambridge won.

HARTFORD 62, HEATLY 38

League: Adirondack League, Monday

Hartford (5-5, 8-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Fish 0 0 0 0

Ray Harrington 1 0 1 3

Brandon Harrington 4 4 0 20

Gavon Darfler 9 0 3 21

Logan Smith 1 0 0 2

James Lavin 1 0 1 3

Cody Baker 0 1 0 3

Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0

Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Aaron Mitchell 2 2 0 10

Totals 18 7 5 62

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

Diaz 0 1 0 3

R. Sedgwick 1 1 1 6

Carl 1 0 0 2

Sagerdorf 5 1 0 13

J. Sedgwick 2 1 0 7

Delgado 2 1 0 7

Totals 11 5 1 38

Hartford 11 13 18 20 — 62

Heatly 12 7 9 10 — 38

Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 13 rebounds. B.Harrington (Hart) 7 rebounds. Mitchell (Hart) 5 assists. R. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists.

Notes: Brandon Harrington played a solid all-around game, recording 20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals. AJ Mitchell added 10 points and finished with 7 steals.

