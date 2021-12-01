ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls pulls away from Cambridge

HOOSICK FALLS 62, CAMBRIDGE 37
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (0-1, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Andrew Clark;1;0;0;2
Dillon Hughes;1;0;1;3
Isaac Toleman;0;2;0;6
Alex Clark;1;1;0;5
Jackson Thomas;0;0;0;0
Mason MacDougal;1;0;0;2
Jeb Gulley;0;0;0;0
Logan Kessler;0;1;0;3
Logan Richter;2;4;0;16
Totals;6;8;1;37
Hoosick Falls (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;3;0;1;7
Connor Jones;7;0;3;17
Dylan Baker;2;0;0;4
Jake Sparks;8;0;0;16
Andrew Sparks;1;2;0;8
Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1
Jack Cavanaugh;0;1;0;3
Mat Kempf;0;0;0;0
Tucker Thayne;2;0;2;6
Totals;23;3;7;62
Cambridge;11;13;6;7 — 37
Hoosick Falls;17;16;15;14 — 62
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 11 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 6 assists.
JV: HF won
Notes: Hoosick Falls held Cambridge to 13 second half points to pull away in the Wasaren League opener for both teams.
STILLWATER 62, NORTH WARREN 34
League: Non-league
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ McNeil;2;4;0;16
Lukas Lilac;2;5;0;19
Jaxon Mueller;0;0;1;1
Joe McDonough;0;1;0;3
Thomas McDonough;1;1;2;7
Caleb Dunn;3;0;1;7
Carter Wichelns;2;0;0;4
Reese Hotalins;1;0;3;5
Totals;11;11;7;62
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Thomas Conway;1;0;0;2
Sean Evans;2;2;1;11
Zach Hopper;0;1;5;8
Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2
Cooper Morehouse;1;0;2;4
Angelo Willette;3;0;0;6
Dylan Caraoan;0;0;1;1
Totals;8;3;9;34
Stillwater;6;20;27;9 — 62
North Warren;16;6;4;8 — 34
Other stats: Morehouse (NW) 6 rebounds. Conway (NW) 6 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 4 rebounds.
JV: Stillwater won
CANAJOHARIE 43,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 39
League: Non-league
Canajoharie (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Heiget;1;0;0;2
Fowler;3;1;2;11
Suits;1;0;0;2
Fauley;6;0;3;15
Shauff;0;0;1;1
Tamselt;3;0;0;6
Montayne;2;0;0;4
Ferram;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;1;6;43
Saratoga Catholic (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolen;1;1;1;6
Aidan Crowther;0;1;0;3
Ryan Condry;1;1;0;5
Justin Duscher;2;3;0;13
Mark Hmura;1;2;0;8
Danny Mantia;2;0;0;4
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Cam Khoury;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;8;1;39
Canajoharie;12;14;7;10 — 43
Saratoga Catholic;9;13;12;5 — 39
Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 3 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won
Notes: Down 41-39 Spa Catholic had two chances to tie or go ahead with 30 seconds to go but couldn't hit the shot. Justin Duscher had 13 points and 7 rebounds for the Saints.