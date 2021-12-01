 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls pulls away from Cambridge

  • 0

HOOSICK FALLS 62, CAMBRIDGE 37

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (0-1, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Clark;1;0;0;2

Dillon Hughes;1;0;1;3

Isaac Toleman;0;2;0;6

Alex Clark;1;1;0;5

Jackson Thomas;0;0;0;0

Mason MacDougal;1;0;0;2

Jeb Gulley;0;0;0;0

Logan Kessler;0;1;0;3

Logan Richter;2;4;0;16

Totals;6;8;1;37

Hoosick Falls (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;3;0;1;7

Connor Jones;7;0;3;17

Dylan Baker;2;0;0;4

Jake Sparks;8;0;0;16

Andrew Sparks;1;2;0;8

Josh Colegrove;0;0;1;1

Jack Cavanaugh;0;1;0;3

Mat Kempf;0;0;0;0

Tucker Thayne;2;0;2;6

Totals;23;3;7;62

Cambridge;11;13;6;7 — 37

Hoosick Falls;17;16;15;14 — 62

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 11 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 6 assists.

JV: HF won

Notes: Hoosick Falls held Cambridge to 13 second half points to pull away in the Wasaren League opener for both teams.

STILLWATER 62, NORTH WARREN 34

League: Non-league

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ McNeil;2;4;0;16

Lukas Lilac;2;5;0;19

Jaxon Mueller;0;0;1;1

Joe McDonough;0;1;0;3

Thomas McDonough;1;1;2;7

Caleb Dunn;3;0;1;7

Carter Wichelns;2;0;0;4

Reese Hotalins;1;0;3;5

Totals;11;11;7;62

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Thomas Conway;1;0;0;2

Sean Evans;2;2;1;11

Zach Hopper;0;1;5;8

Andrew Beadnell;1;0;0;2

Cooper Morehouse;1;0;2;4

Angelo Willette;3;0;0;6

Dylan Caraoan;0;0;1;1

Totals;8;3;9;34

Stillwater;6;20;27;9 — 62

North Warren;16;6;4;8 — 34

Other stats: Morehouse (NW) 6 rebounds. Conway (NW) 6 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 4 rebounds.

JV: Stillwater won

CANAJOHARIE 43,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 39

League: Non-league

Canajoharie (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Heiget;1;0;0;2

Fowler;3;1;2;11

Suits;1;0;0;2

Fauley;6;0;3;15

Shauff;0;0;1;1

Tamselt;3;0;0;6

Montayne;2;0;0;4

Ferram;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;1;6;43

Saratoga Catholic (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;1;1;1;6

Aidan Crowther;0;1;0;3

Ryan Condry;1;1;0;5

Justin Duscher;2;3;0;13

Mark Hmura;1;2;0;8

Danny Mantia;2;0;0;4

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Cam Khoury;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;8;1;39

Canajoharie;12;14;7;10 — 43

Saratoga Catholic;9;13;12;5 — 39

Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 3 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won

Notes: Down 41-39 Spa Catholic had two chances to tie or go ahead with 30 seconds to go but couldn't hit the shot. Justin Duscher had 13 points and 7 rebounds for the Saints.

