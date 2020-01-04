Roundup: Hoosick Falls bests Vermont team

HOOSICK FALLS 84,
MT. ANTHONY, VT 61
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls (7-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Cahill 0 0 0 0
Sam Wickenden 0 0 0 0
Jon Kempf 9 3 6 33
Nick Houghton 0 0 0 0
Isiah Burnett 2 0 2 6
Max Kipp 6 0 6 18
Tristan Williams 5 0 6 16
Dmitri Rose 3 0 5 11
Totals 25 3 25 84
Mt.Anthony, Vt.
2P 3P FT TP
Gavin Johnson 10 1 6 29
Jordan Gardner 1 2 0 8
Nick Salem 3 0 0 6
Braeden Billert 1 3 0 11
Hayden King 1 1 0 5
Owen Maroney 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 7 6 61
Hoosick Falls 20 20 26 18 — 84
Mt.Anthony, Vt. 19 13 15 14 — 61
Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kempf (HoF) 6 assists.
JV: Hoosick Falls won 35-20
FAIR HAVEN, VT. 68, GRANVILLE 59
League: Non-league
Fair Haven, Vt.
2P 3P FT TP
Sawyer Ramey 5 1 0 13
Zach Ellis 4 0 5 13
Kolhoby Murray 5 0 2 12
Aubrey Ramey 4 1 3 14
Andrew Lautgiere 1 0 1 3
Joey Gannon 3 0 5 11
Owen Lougham 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 2 16 68
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Josh Nelson 3 2 3 15
Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0
Jarrett Williams 3 2 3 15
Josh Oakman 1 4 1 15
Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 2 4
Byrce Norton 2 0 0 4
Cody Rice 3 0 0 6
Totals 13 8 9 59
Fair Haven, Vt 16 16 15 21 — 68
Granville 13 15 15 16 — 59
Other stats: Jarrett Williams (Gra) 13 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
Notes: Granville.shot 9 for 26 from the free-throw line. Fair Haven stays undefeated.
HUDSON FALLS 54, FONDA 46
League: Non-league, Friday
Hudson Falls (3-3, 4-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 4 0 12
Riley Maddison 1 4 0 14
Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2
Jonathan Beagle 6 0 4 16
Stephen Curriwe 0 0 1 1
Jack Hogan 0 2 0 6
Alex Labshere 1 0 0 2
Peyton Smith 0 0 0 0
Dan Hill 0 0 1 1
Totals 9 10 6 54
Fonda
2P 3P FT TP
Canale 1 0 0 2
Atty 1 5 4 21
Weaver 1 0 0 2
Kowalski 0 3 0 9
Belfaice 1 0 2 4
Mancini 3 0 0 6
Georgia 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 8 6 46
Hudson Falls 11 13 13 17 — 54
Fonda 6 6 17 17 — 46
JV: Hudson Falls won, 47-33.