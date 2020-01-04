Roundup: Hoosick Falls bests Vermont team
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Hoosick Falls bests Vermont team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSICK FALLS 84,

MT. ANTHONY, VT 61

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls (7-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Cahill 0 0 0 0

Sam Wickenden 0 0 0 0

Jon Kempf 9 3 6 33

Nick Houghton 0 0 0 0

Isiah Burnett 2 0 2 6

Max Kipp 6 0 6 18

Tristan Williams 5 0 6 16

Dmitri Rose 3 0 5 11

Totals 25 3 25 84

Mt.Anthony, Vt.

2P 3P FT TP

Gavin Johnson 10 1 6 29

Jordan Gardner 1 2 0 8

Nick Salem 3 0 0 6

Braeden Billert 1 3 0 11

Hayden King 1 1 0 5

Owen Maroney 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 7 6 61

Hoosick Falls 20 20 26 18 — 84

Mt.Anthony, Vt. 19 13 15 14 — 61

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kempf (HoF) 6 assists.

JV: Hoosick Falls won 35-20

FAIR HAVEN, VT. 68, GRANVILLE 59

League: Non-league

Fair Haven, Vt.

2P 3P FT TP

Sawyer Ramey 5 1 0 13

Zach Ellis 4 0 5 13

Kolhoby Murray 5 0 2 12

Aubrey Ramey 4 1 3 14

Andrew Lautgiere 1 0 1 3

Joey Gannon 3 0 5 11

Owen Lougham 1 0 0 2

Totals 23 2 16 68

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Josh Nelson 3 2 3 15

Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0

Jarrett Williams 3 2 3 15

Josh Oakman 1 4 1 15

Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 2 4

Byrce Norton 2 0 0 4

Cody Rice 3 0 0 6

Totals 13 8 9 59

Fair Haven, Vt 16 16 15 21 — 68

Granville 13 15 15 16 — 59

Other stats: Jarrett Williams (Gra) 13 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

Notes: Granville.shot 9 for 26 from the free-throw line. Fair Haven stays undefeated.

HUDSON FALLS 54, FONDA 46

League: Non-league, Friday

Hudson Falls (3-3, 4-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 0 4 0 12

Riley Maddison 1 4 0 14

Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2

Jonathan Beagle 6 0 4 16

Stephen Curriwe 0 0 1 1

Jack Hogan 0 2 0 6

Alex Labshere 1 0 0 2

Peyton Smith 0 0 0 0

Dan Hill 0 0 1 1

Totals 9 10 6 54

Fonda

2P 3P FT TP

Canale 1 0 0 2

Atty 1 5 4 21

Weaver 1 0 0 2

Kowalski 0 3 0 9

Belfaice 1 0 2 4

Mancini 3 0 0 6

Georgia 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 8 6 46

Hudson Falls 11 13 13 17 — 54

Fonda 6 6 17 17 — 46

JV: Hudson Falls won, 47-33.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News