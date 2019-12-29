Roundup: Hoosic Valley tops Lee
agate

HOOSIC VALLEY 63, LEE (MA) 50

League: Non-league, Saturday

Site: Maple Hill Holiday Tournament

Lee (1-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Evan Heath;2;0;2;6

Anthony Kickery;1;0;1;3

Declan Drodz;0;3;0;9

Jimmy Purcell;0;0;2;2

Tay Roosa;2;0;0;4

Cam Redstone;0;1;0;3

Cole Redstone;1;0;0;2

Lucas Bombardier;0;1;0;3

Collin O'Brien;8;0;2;18

Totals;14;5;7;50

Hoosic Valley (4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ Bassett;1;4;4;18

Tyler Eddy;0;3;2;11

Mitchel Jones;0;0;1;1

Gavin Giordano;0;0;0;0

Andrew Kalbfliesh;0;0;0;0

Logan Reilly;4;1;4;15

Nick Santiago;0;1;3;6

Matt Rowe;4;0;2;10

Nolan Rafferty;0;0;0;0

Jonah Smith;0;0;0;0

Ethan Caiazza;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;9;16;63

Lee;5;14;18;13 — 50

Hoosic Valley;15;18;18;12 — 63

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

Notes: Hoosic Valley (4-0) advanced to play host, and No. 11 NYS-ranked, Maple Hill in its holiday tournament championship Sunday night.

