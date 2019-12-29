Roundup: Hoosic Valley tops Lee

HOOSIC VALLEY 63, LEE (MA) 50
League: Non-league, Saturday
Site: Maple Hill Holiday Tournament
Lee (1-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Evan Heath;2;0;2;6
Anthony Kickery;1;0;1;3
Declan Drodz;0;3;0;9
Jimmy Purcell;0;0;2;2
Tay Roosa;2;0;0;4
Cam Redstone;0;1;0;3
Cole Redstone;1;0;0;2
Lucas Bombardier;0;1;0;3
Collin O'Brien;8;0;2;18
Totals;14;5;7;50
Hoosic Valley (4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ Bassett;1;4;4;18
Tyler Eddy;0;3;2;11
Mitchel Jones;0;0;1;1
Gavin Giordano;0;0;0;0
Andrew Kalbfliesh;0;0;0;0
Logan Reilly;4;1;4;15
Nick Santiago;0;1;3;6
Matt Rowe;4;0;2;10
Nolan Rafferty;0;0;0;0
Jonah Smith;0;0;0;0
Ethan Caiazza;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;9;16;63
Lee;5;14;18;13 — 50
Hoosic Valley;15;18;18;12 — 63
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
Notes: Hoosic Valley (4-0) advanced to play host, and No. 11 NYS-ranked, Maple Hill in its holiday tournament championship Sunday night.