Roundup: Hartford edges Whitehall in tournament semifinal

A big third quarter helped Hartford edge Whitehall in the first round of the Whitehall Basketball Boosters Holiday Tournament on Thursday. The Tanagers will play Fair Haven in Friday's title game.
HARTFORD 61, WHITEHALL 58
Whitehall Holiday Tournament
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Fish 2 0 0 4
Raymond Harrington 1 3 5 16
Logan Smith 1 0 0 2
Aaron Mitchell 0 1 0 3
Brandon Harrington 4 3 0 17
CJ White 0 1 0 3
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Gavon Darfler 6 0 2 14
JP Lavin 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 8 7 61
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 3 3 0 15
Cash Burgey 3 0 2 8
Jordan Gould 0 0 0 0
Dillion Brown 1 0 0 2
Matt Redmond 1 3 0 11
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Matt Gould 4 0 1 9
Preston Bakerian 3 0 2 8
Derek Patch 1 0 1 3
Totals 17 6 6 58
Hartford 14 11 23 13 — 61
Whitehall 13 13 14 18 — 58
Notes: Whitehall will play Poultney in the consolation game on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the championship game between Hartford and Fair Haven at 7:30.
AVERILL PARK 67, QUEENSBURY 36
Shawn Walsh Tournament, Round 1
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury (5-1, 5-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Gilligan 0 0 0 0
Bleibtrey 6 0 7 19
Collins 1 0 0 2
Johnson 0 0 1 1
Conlon 2 1 0 7
Edwards 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 0 0 0 0
Van Anden 0 0 0 0
Slattery 0 0 0 0
Camp 0 1 0 3
Rutherford 1 0 1 3
Havern 0 0 1 1
Bailey 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 2 10 36
Averill Park
2P 3P FT TP
Aptel 1 2 0 8
Carter 0 0 1 1
Carucci 1 0 1 3
Childrose 0 3 0 9
Clemenzi 2 0 0 4
Lettko 5 1 7 20
Long 2 0 0 4
McShane 0 0 1 1
Pasarella 0 2 0 6
Re 0 0 4 4
Romer 1 1 2 7
Totals 12 9 16 67
Queensbury 10 14 3 9 — 36
Averill Park 15 19 14 19 — 67