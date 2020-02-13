Roundup: Hartford edges Whitehall in Adirondack League crossover

Gavon Darfler scored 17 points to lead Hartford to a 51-49 victory over Whitehall in an Adirondack League boys crossover basketball game Thursday night. Whitehall's Dwight Foulks scored 29 in the loss.
HARTFORD 51, WHITEHALL 49
League: Adirondack League crossover
Hartford (12-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Fish;1;0;0;2
Ray Harrington;0;4;2;14
Logan Smith;0;0;0;0
Aaron Mitchell;1;0;3;5
Brandon Harrington;1;3;1;12
Alex Holcomb;0;0;0;0
Gavon Darfler;8;0;1;17
James Lavin;0;0;1;1
Cody Baker;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;7;8;51
Whitehall (6-13)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dwight Foulks;8;3;4;29
Cash Burgey;4;0;2;10
Jordan Gould;0;0;0;0
Matt Redmond;1;0;0;2
Brandon Bakerian;1;0;0;2
Matt Gould;3;0;0;6
Preston Bakerian;0;0;0;0
Derek Patch;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;3;6;49
Hartford;4;19;14;14 — 51
Whitehall;15;10;20;4 — 49
JV: Whitehall won
FORT ANN 65, WARRENSBURG 43
League: Adirondack League crossover
Fort Ann (8-12)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aidan Barnes;0;0;0;0
Jack Dornan;6;2;5;23
Justin Zeh;0;1;0;3
Tyler Steves;0;0;0;0
Ty Loso;4;0;1;9
Dillon Tracy;0;0;0;0
Dylan Frost;1;0;2;4
James Lamotte;0;0;0;0
Patrick Ward;3;0;0;6
Ben Dinwiddie;5;3;1;20
Totals;19;6;9;65
Warrensburg (3-17)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;4;5;1;24
Steve Schloss;0;2;1;7
Chippy Mason;0;1;0;3
Thomas O'Sullivan;0;0;1;1
Mike Tyrell;3;0;0;6
Max Richards;1;0;0;2
Totals;8;8;3;43
Fort Ann;15;17;16;17 — 65
Warrensburg;4;12;17;10 — 43
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Loso (FA) 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
JV: Fort Ann won
CROWN POINT 71,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30
League: MVAC
Crown Point
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ross Thomas;1;0;0;2
Noah Fleury;2;1;1;8
Cody Crammond;5;9;3;40
Tristan Carey;2;1;1;8
Gavin Sours;1;1;0;5
Thomas Wood;3;0;0;6
Tommy Dorsett;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;12;5;71
Johnsburg-Minerva (1-8, 2-15)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caleb Hughey;3;0;0;6
Anthony Galle;5;1;1;14
Ryan Morris;0;0;2;2
Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0
Devon Millington;0;2;0;6
Rodney Wolfe;0;1;0;3
Ian Heid;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;4;3;31
Crown Point;22;17;26;6 — 71
J'burg-Min.;2;11;8;9 — 30
Other stats: Galle (JM) 9 rebounds. Millington (JM) 5 rebounds. Hughey (JM) 3 assists.
LAKE GEORGE 59, SALEM 48
League: Adirondack League crossover, Wednesday
Lake George (14-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;2;2;2;12
Luke Pelchar;6;0;8;20
Shane Clarke;5;0;2;12
Juan Garcia;1;2;0;8
Cole Clarke;3;0;1;7
Totals;17;4;13;59
Salem (7-13)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;1;1;0;5
Eli Truehart;3;3;3;18
Brady Nichols;1;2;0;8
Blake Baylor;2;0;0;4
Jon Lockhart;3;0;0;6
Aden Terry;3;0;1;7
Totals;13;6;4;48
Lake George;14;14;19;12 — 59
Salem;16;17;4;11 — 48
Other stats: Garcia (LG) 8 rebounds. S Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Orr (LG) 3 assists. Lockhart (Sal) 5 rebounds. Truehart (Sal) 4 rebounds. Baylor (Sal) 4 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 3 assists.
HOOSIC VALLEY 65, GREENWICH 63
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Greenwich (3-6, 10-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Curtis;4;1;0;11
Jesse Kuzmich;2;4;3;19
Christian O'Brien;3;3;3;18
Luke Pemrick;1;1;1;6
Kaden Hall;2;0;1;5
Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4
Totals;14;9;8;63
Hoosic Valley (3-6, 9-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ Bassett;0;3;4;13
Tyler Eddy;0;8;3;27
Gavin Giordano;0;0;2;2
Logan Reilly;2;2;3;13
Nick Santiago;0;1;0;3
Matt Rowe;3;0;1;7
Totals;5;14;13;65
Greenwich;13;16;16;18 — 63
Hoo. Valley;14;13;18;20 — 65
JV: Greenwich won.