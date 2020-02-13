Roundup: Hartford edges Whitehall in Adirondack League crossover
Gavon Darfler scored 17 points to lead Hartford to a 51-49 victory over Whitehall in an Adirondack League boys crossover basketball game Thursday night. Whitehall's Dwight Foulks scored 29 in the loss.

HARTFORD 51, WHITEHALL 49

League: Adirondack League crossover

Hartford (12-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Fish;1;0;0;2

Ray Harrington;0;4;2;14

Logan Smith;0;0;0;0

Aaron Mitchell;1;0;3;5

Brandon Harrington;1;3;1;12

Alex Holcomb;0;0;0;0

Gavon Darfler;8;0;1;17

James Lavin;0;0;1;1

Cody Baker;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;7;8;51

Whitehall (6-13)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dwight Foulks;8;3;4;29

Cash Burgey;4;0;2;10

Jordan Gould;0;0;0;0

Matt Redmond;1;0;0;2

Brandon Bakerian;1;0;0;2

Matt Gould;3;0;0;6

Preston Bakerian;0;0;0;0

Derek Patch;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;3;6;49

Hartford;4;19;14;14 — 51

Whitehall;15;10;20;4 — 49

JV: Whitehall won

FORT ANN 65, WARRENSBURG 43

League: Adirondack League crossover

Fort Ann (8-12)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Barnes;0;0;0;0

Jack Dornan;6;2;5;23

Justin Zeh;0;1;0;3

Tyler Steves;0;0;0;0

Ty Loso;4;0;1;9

Dillon Tracy;0;0;0;0

Dylan Frost;1;0;2;4

James Lamotte;0;0;0;0

Patrick Ward;3;0;0;6

Ben Dinwiddie;5;3;1;20

Totals;19;6;9;65

Warrensburg (3-17)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;4;5;1;24

Steve Schloss;0;2;1;7

Chippy Mason;0;1;0;3

Thomas O'Sullivan;0;0;1;1

Mike Tyrell;3;0;0;6

Max Richards;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;8;3;43

Fort Ann;15;17;16;17 — 65

Warrensburg;4;12;17;10 — 43

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Loso (FA) 6 rebounds, 6 assists.

JV: Fort Ann won

CROWN POINT 71,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30

League: MVAC

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ross Thomas;1;0;0;2

Noah Fleury;2;1;1;8

Cody Crammond;5;9;3;40

Tristan Carey;2;1;1;8

Gavin Sours;1;1;0;5

Thomas Wood;3;0;0;6

Tommy Dorsett;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;12;5;71

Johnsburg-Minerva (1-8, 2-15)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Hughey;3;0;0;6

Anthony Galle;5;1;1;14

Ryan Morris;0;0;2;2

Jon Lorensen;0;0;0;0

Devon Millington;0;2;0;6

Rodney Wolfe;0;1;0;3

Ian Heid;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;4;3;31

Crown Point;22;17;26;6 — 71

J'burg-Min.;2;11;8;9 — 30

Other stats: Galle (JM) 9 rebounds. Millington (JM) 5 rebounds. Hughey (JM) 3 assists.

LAKE GEORGE 59, SALEM 48

League: Adirondack League crossover, Wednesday

Lake George (14-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;2;2;2;12

Luke Pelchar;6;0;8;20

Shane Clarke;5;0;2;12

Juan Garcia;1;2;0;8

Cole Clarke;3;0;1;7

Totals;17;4;13;59

Salem (7-13)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;1;1;0;5

Eli Truehart;3;3;3;18

Brady Nichols;1;2;0;8

Blake Baylor;2;0;0;4

Jon Lockhart;3;0;0;6

Aden Terry;3;0;1;7

Totals;13;6;4;48

Lake George;14;14;19;12 — 59

Salem;16;17;4;11 — 48

Other stats: Garcia (LG) 8 rebounds. S Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Orr (LG) 3 assists. Lockhart (Sal) 5 rebounds. Truehart (Sal) 4 rebounds. Baylor (Sal) 4 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 3 assists.

HOOSIC VALLEY 65, GREENWICH 63

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Greenwich (3-6, 10-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Curtis;4;1;0;11

Jesse Kuzmich;2;4;3;19

Christian O'Brien;3;3;3;18

Luke Pemrick;1;1;1;6

Kaden Hall;2;0;1;5

Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4

Totals;14;9;8;63

Hoosic Valley (3-6, 9-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ Bassett;0;3;4;13

Tyler Eddy;0;8;3;27

Gavin Giordano;0;0;2;2

Logan Reilly;2;2;3;13

Nick Santiago;0;1;0;3

Matt Rowe;3;0;1;7

Totals;5;14;13;65

Greenwich;13;16;16;18 — 63

Hoo. Valley;14;13;18;20 — 65

JV: Greenwich won.

