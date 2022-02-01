ROUNDUP: Hartford, Burghers, Cards among winners

HARTFORD 53, SALEM 33

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 2 8 16

Josh Harrington 0 0 0 0

Zach Johnson 1 0 0 2

Altwon Webster 1 1 0 5

Patrick Stone 0 0 0 0

Chase Losee 1 0 0 2

Ethan Hickland 0 0 0 0

Zachariah Miller 4 0 0 8

Marco Guarneni 0 0 0 0

Blaise Barrett 0 0 0 0

Nate Twitchell 0 0 0 0

Cole Horner 0 0 0 0

Patrick Sartal 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 3 8 33

Hartford (7-7, 9-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 0 1 0 3

Ray Harrington 2 2 4 14

Cody Baker 0 1 0 3

JP Lavin 4 0 2 10

Logan Reynolds 3 3 1 16

Austin Wells 1 0 2 4

Nate Fiske 0 0 1 1

Caleb Boucher 1 0 0 2

Seth Sharpe 0 0 0 0

Jeff Ponoushek 0 0 0 0

Tyler Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 7 10 53

Salem 2 11 8 12 — 33

Hartford 15 11 16 11 — 53

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 12 rebounds. Stewart (Hart) 7 rebounds. Baker (Hart) 6 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 4 assists.

JV: Hartford beat Fort Edward

Notes: Hartford utilized a full-court pressure defense to blow the game open. Logan Reynolds played an outstanding game on both ends of the floor and JP Lavin dominated the paint.

WARRENSBURG 61, WHITEHALL 43

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (7-6, 10-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Latrell Evans 2 2 0 10

Landon Stevens 1 0 0 2

Tyler Brooks 0 0 1 1

Cash `Burgery 2 0 5 9

Isaiah Stevens 3 0 1 7

Brandon Bakerien 4 0 0 8

Anthony Jones 2 0 0 4

Ethan Eggleston 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 2 7 43

Warrensburg (7-4, 9-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 3 7 0 27

Stevie Schloss 3 1 7 16

Brady Cheney 2 0 2 6

Evan LaPell 2 0 1 5

Brynn Jones 2 1 0 7

Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 9 10 61

Whitehall 5 8 20 10 — 43

Warrensburg 10 19 14 18 — 61

Other stats: Cheney (War) 12 rebounds. LaPell (War) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Schloss (War) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Cunniffe (War) 6 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg’s lone senior, Dan Cunniffe, scored 27 points to lead the Burghers on Senior Night. Cunniffe added six assists and played great defense holding Whitehall’s leading scorer Burgery to 9 points. Stevie Schloss added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Brady Cheney added 12 rebounds in the win and Bryn Jones added 7 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.

FORT ANN 53, FORT EDWARD 41

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 3 0 2 8

Ryan Blondin 0 0 2 2

Dylan Brown 1 3 1 12

Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0

Callon Sutliff 1 2 0 8

Cullen Jackson 6 0 2 14

Jack Dornan 1 1 1 6

Javier Hernandez 0 1 0 3

Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0

Alejandro Stowhas 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 7 8 53

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Bartholomew 1 0 0 2

Ash Sullivan 7 0 4 18

Bryce Tyler 3 0 1 7

Mike Glass 0 0 0 0

Bradley Kamburelis 4 1 0 11

Damien Catone 0 0 1 1

Gabe Glass 0 0 0 0

Brian Hurlburt 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 1 6 41

Fort Ann 7 15 19 12 — 53

Fort Edward 8 10 13 10 — 41

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 12 rebounds. Jackson (FA) 10 rebounds. Sullivan (FE) 11 rebounds.

GRANVILLE 89, CORINTH 35

League: Adirondack League

Granville (9-4, 10-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Nelson 7 4 0 26

Cody Nelson 2 2 2 12

Matthew Barlow 2 3 0 13

Logan Harrington 0 0 2 2

Alex Warrington 3 0 1 7

Connor Farrell 4 0 2 10

Nate Rathbun 2 0 2 6

Alex Torres 1 0 0 2

Trevor McKnight 1 0 0 2

Bryton Rich 1 0 0 2

Christian Stevens 2 1 0 7

Totals 25 10 9 89

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Wright 2 1 3 10

Cheney 0 1 0 3

Brownell 3 0 0 6

Wood 0 2 0 6

Tedesco 1 0 0 2

Wiseman 1 0 1 3

White 2 0 1 5

Totals 9 4 5 35

Granville 25 28 24 12 — 89

Corinth 5 9 12 9 — 35

Other stats: Caleb Nelson (Gra) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Farrell (Gra) 12 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

GLOVERSVILLE 41, SCHUYLERVILLE 33

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Nicholas Abruscato 1 0 0 2

Luke sherman 2 0 0 4

Ryan Dow 2 1 2 9

Carson Patrick 0 1 0 3

Owen Sherman 3 1 4 13

Anthony Luzadis 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 3 6 33

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Dominic Dorman 0 0 0 0

Leo Perez 0 0 1 1

James Collar 0 2 6 12

Anthony Gray 0 1 1 4

Rocco Insonia 0 0 2 2

Giorgio Glionna 3 5 1 22

Totals 3 8 11 41

Schuylerville 10 10 7 6 — 33

Gloversville 12 11 11 7 — 41

Other stats: O. Sherman (Schy) 9 rebounds. Collar (Schy) 4 rebounds.

KEENE 51, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 36

League: MVAC

Keene

2P 3P FT TP

Jonny Caito 1 0 0 2

Zane DelPozo 0 0 0 0

Keenan Linton 4 1 1 12

Van Morrelli 5 3 0 19

Hyler Isham 0 1 0 3

Carter Smith 0 0 0 0

Soren Jacobson 7 0 1 15

Totals 17 5 2 51

Johnsburg-Minerva (2-7, 3-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Caden Degroat 2 1 0 7

Yanden Cleveland 2 1 0 7

Braydon Poirer 0 0 0 0

Nate Vanderwarker 0 0 0 0

Nick Millington 0 0 0 0

Angelo Galle 2 0 0 4

Tyler Moses 0 0 0 0

Andrew Prosser 0 0 0 0

Noah Moffitt 0 0 0 0

Rodney Wolfe 6 2 0 18

Totals 12 4 0 36

Keene 12 10 12 17 — 51

J’burg-Minerva 9 9 9 9 — 36

Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 14 rebounds, 2 assists. Galle (J-M) 8 rebounds. Vanderwarker (J-M) 6 rebounds, 1 assists. Cleveland (J-M) 5 assists.

Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva celebrated its three seniors — Yanden Cleveland, Andrew Prosser and Noah Moffitt — prior to their game against the Keene Beavers. Rodney Wolfe led the Irish Jaguars with 18 points and 14 rebounds, recording his 13th double-double of the season.

NEWCOMB 47, LAKE PLACID 35

League: MVAC

Lake Placid

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Armstrong 1 1 0 5

Chris Byrne 4 1 1 12

P.J. Colby 1 0 0 2

J.J. Ledwith 1 0 1 3

Adnan Cecunjanin 1 0 0 2

Colton Kondrat 0 0 2 2

Seb Cecunjanin 2 0 0 4

Will Douglas 0 1 0 3

Sam Hooker 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 3 4 35

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Logan Bush 4 1 1 12

Eric Bush 1 1 3 8

Eduardo Aguiler 0 0 0 0

Jordan Colon 1 0 3 5

Gavin Fifield 0 0 0 0

Josh Armstrong 3 0 0 6

Marcus Armstrong 6 0 4 16

Totals 15 2 11 47

Lake Placid 4 7 0 24 — 35

Newcomb 16 11 8 12 — 47

