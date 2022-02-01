ROUNDUP: Hartford, Burghers, Cards among winners

HARTFORD 53, SALEM 33
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 2 8 16
Josh Harrington 0 0 0 0
Zach Johnson 1 0 0 2
Altwon Webster 1 1 0 5
Patrick Stone 0 0 0 0
Chase Losee 1 0 0 2
Ethan Hickland 0 0 0 0
Zachariah Miller 4 0 0 8
Marco Guarneni 0 0 0 0
Blaise Barrett 0 0 0 0
Nate Twitchell 0 0 0 0
Cole Horner 0 0 0 0
Patrick Sartal 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 3 8 33
Hartford (7-7, 9-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Drake Stewart 0 1 0 3
Ray Harrington 2 2 4 14
Cody Baker 0 1 0 3
JP Lavin 4 0 2 10
Logan Reynolds 3 3 1 16
Austin Wells 1 0 2 4
Nate Fiske 0 0 1 1
Caleb Boucher 1 0 0 2
Seth Sharpe 0 0 0 0
Jeff Ponoushek 0 0 0 0
Tyler Jones 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 7 10 53
Salem 2 11 8 12 — 33
Hartford 15 11 16 11 — 53
Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 12 rebounds. Stewart (Hart) 7 rebounds. Baker (Hart) 6 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 4 assists.
JV: Hartford beat Fort Edward
Notes: Hartford utilized a full-court pressure defense to blow the game open. Logan Reynolds played an outstanding game on both ends of the floor and JP Lavin dominated the paint.
WARRENSBURG 61, WHITEHALL 43
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (7-6, 10-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Latrell Evans 2 2 0 10
Landon Stevens 1 0 0 2
Tyler Brooks 0 0 1 1
Cash `Burgery 2 0 5 9
Isaiah Stevens 3 0 1 7
Brandon Bakerien 4 0 0 8
Anthony Jones 2 0 0 4
Ethan Eggleston 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 2 7 43
Warrensburg (7-4, 9-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 3 7 0 27
Stevie Schloss 3 1 7 16
Brady Cheney 2 0 2 6
Evan LaPell 2 0 1 5
Brynn Jones 2 1 0 7
Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 9 10 61
Whitehall 5 8 20 10 — 43
Warrensburg 10 19 14 18 — 61
Other stats: Cheney (War) 12 rebounds. LaPell (War) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Schloss (War) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Cunniffe (War) 6 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg’s lone senior, Dan Cunniffe, scored 27 points to lead the Burghers on Senior Night. Cunniffe added six assists and played great defense holding Whitehall’s leading scorer Burgery to 9 points. Stevie Schloss added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Brady Cheney added 12 rebounds in the win and Bryn Jones added 7 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.
FORT ANN 53, FORT EDWARD 41
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Paige 3 0 2 8
Ryan Blondin 0 0 2 2
Dylan Brown 1 3 1 12
Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0
Callon Sutliff 1 2 0 8
Cullen Jackson 6 0 2 14
Jack Dornan 1 1 1 6
Javier Hernandez 0 1 0 3
Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0
Alejandro Stowhas 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 7 8 53
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Zach Bartholomew 1 0 0 2
Ash Sullivan 7 0 4 18
Bryce Tyler 3 0 1 7
Mike Glass 0 0 0 0
Bradley Kamburelis 4 1 0 11
Damien Catone 0 0 1 1
Gabe Glass 0 0 0 0
Brian Hurlburt 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 1 6 41
Fort Ann 7 15 19 12 — 53
Fort Edward 8 10 13 10 — 41
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 12 rebounds. Jackson (FA) 10 rebounds. Sullivan (FE) 11 rebounds.
GRANVILLE 89, CORINTH 35
League: Adirondack League
Granville (9-4, 10-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Nelson 7 4 0 26
Cody Nelson 2 2 2 12
Matthew Barlow 2 3 0 13
Logan Harrington 0 0 2 2
Alex Warrington 3 0 1 7
Connor Farrell 4 0 2 10
Nate Rathbun 2 0 2 6
Alex Torres 1 0 0 2
Trevor McKnight 1 0 0 2
Bryton Rich 1 0 0 2
Christian Stevens 2 1 0 7
Totals 25 10 9 89
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Wright 2 1 3 10
Cheney 0 1 0 3
Brownell 3 0 0 6
Wood 0 2 0 6
Tedesco 1 0 0 2
Wiseman 1 0 1 3
White 2 0 1 5
Totals 9 4 5 35
Granville 25 28 24 12 — 89
Corinth 5 9 12 9 — 35
Other stats: Caleb Nelson (Gra) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Farrell (Gra) 12 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
GLOVERSVILLE 41, SCHUYLERVILLE 33
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Nicholas Abruscato 1 0 0 2
Luke sherman 2 0 0 4
Ryan Dow 2 1 2 9
Carson Patrick 0 1 0 3
Owen Sherman 3 1 4 13
Anthony Luzadis 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 3 6 33
Gloversville
2P 3P FT TP
Dominic Dorman 0 0 0 0
Leo Perez 0 0 1 1
James Collar 0 2 6 12
Anthony Gray 0 1 1 4
Rocco Insonia 0 0 2 2
Giorgio Glionna 3 5 1 22
Totals 3 8 11 41
Schuylerville 10 10 7 6 — 33
Gloversville 12 11 11 7 — 41
Other stats: O. Sherman (Schy) 9 rebounds. Collar (Schy) 4 rebounds.
KEENE 51, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 36
League: MVAC
Keene
2P 3P FT TP
Jonny Caito 1 0 0 2
Zane DelPozo 0 0 0 0
Keenan Linton 4 1 1 12
Van Morrelli 5 3 0 19
Hyler Isham 0 1 0 3
Carter Smith 0 0 0 0
Soren Jacobson 7 0 1 15
Totals 17 5 2 51
Johnsburg-Minerva (2-7, 3-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Caden Degroat 2 1 0 7
Yanden Cleveland 2 1 0 7
Braydon Poirer 0 0 0 0
Nate Vanderwarker 0 0 0 0
Nick Millington 0 0 0 0
Angelo Galle 2 0 0 4
Tyler Moses 0 0 0 0
Andrew Prosser 0 0 0 0
Noah Moffitt 0 0 0 0
Rodney Wolfe 6 2 0 18
Totals 12 4 0 36
Keene 12 10 12 17 — 51
J’burg-Minerva 9 9 9 9 — 36
Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 14 rebounds, 2 assists. Galle (J-M) 8 rebounds. Vanderwarker (J-M) 6 rebounds, 1 assists. Cleveland (J-M) 5 assists.
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva celebrated its three seniors — Yanden Cleveland, Andrew Prosser and Noah Moffitt — prior to their game against the Keene Beavers. Rodney Wolfe led the Irish Jaguars with 18 points and 14 rebounds, recording his 13th double-double of the season.
NEWCOMB 47, LAKE PLACID 35
League: MVAC
Lake Placid
2P 3P FT TP
Jack Armstrong 1 1 0 5
Chris Byrne 4 1 1 12
P.J. Colby 1 0 0 2
J.J. Ledwith 1 0 1 3
Adnan Cecunjanin 1 0 0 2
Colton Kondrat 0 0 2 2
Seb Cecunjanin 2 0 0 4
Will Douglas 0 1 0 3
Sam Hooker 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 3 4 35
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Logan Bush 4 1 1 12
Eric Bush 1 1 3 8
Eduardo Aguiler 0 0 0 0
Jordan Colon 1 0 3 5
Gavin Fifield 0 0 0 0
Josh Armstrong 3 0 0 6
Marcus Armstrong 6 0 4 16
Totals 15 2 11 47
Lake Placid 4 7 0 24 — 35
Newcomb 16 11 8 12 — 47