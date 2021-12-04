ROUNDUP: Harrington scores 32 in Hartford win

HARTFORD 57, SETON CATHOLIC 46

Coaches v. Cancer Tournament

Seton Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashton Guay;3;0;2;8

Alex Coupal;2;2;5;15

Aiden Pearl;4;0;3;11

Dom Allen;3;0;2;8

Sergio Verga;2;0;0;4

Totals;14;2;12;46

Hartford (2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Raymond Harrington;8;3;7;32

Drake Stewart;2;0;4;8

Cody Baker;1;0;0;2

Logan Reynolds;1;0;0;2

Nate Fiske;2;0;4;8

Austin Wells;2;0;1;5

Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0

Seth Sharpe;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;3;16;57

Seton Catholic;24;22 — 46

Hartford;23;34 — 57

Notes: Ray Harrington scored 23 second-half points and Hartford outscored Seton Catholic by 12 in the latter half to secure a hard-fought victory.

ST LAWRENCE 49, LAKE GEORGE 32

Lake George Tip Off Tourney

Lake George (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Isaac Herrick;3;0;0;6

Dan Barber;1;0;0;2

Jack Welch;4;1;3;14

Nate Hohman;1;0;1;3

Luke Sheldon;0;1;2;5

Aiden Osborne;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;2;6;32

St Lawrence (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jayden Ashley;4;5;1;24

Tom Storrin;4;0;0;8

Xavier Shattuck;1;0;0;2

Dylan Bissonette;3;0;0;6

Ayden Beach;0;3;0;9

Totals;12;8;1;49

Lake George;8;2;12;10 — 32

St Lawrence;12;9;22;6 — 49

Other stats: Barber (LG) 8 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Welch (LG) 6 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 4 assists. Bissonette (St Lawrence) 8 rebounds. Shattuck (St Lawrence) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Ashley J (St Lawrence) 4 rebounds. Storrin (St Lawrence) 2 assists.

HOOSICK FALLS 59, TICONDEROGA 21

Lake George Tip Off Tournament

Hoosick Falls (3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;3;0;0;6

Connor Jones;6;0;1;13

Dylan Baker;0;0;0;0

Jake Sparks;10;0;4;24

Andrew Sparks;0;1;0;3

Josh Colegrove;1;0;0;2

Jack Cavanaugh;0;0;0;0

Mat Kempf;0;1;0;3

Michael Fratello;0;2;0;6

Tucker Thayne;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;4;5;59

Ticonderoga (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Thomas Montalbano;2;0;0;4

Brayton Molina;0;0;1;1

Kam Vigliotta;2;0;0;4

Braden Perry;3;0;4;10

Owen Stonitsch;0;0;2;2

Totals;7;0;7;21

Hoosick Falls;11;20;12;16 — 59

Ticonderoga;10;2;4;5 — 21

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 7 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 5 assists.

JV: Hoosick Falls beat Lake George, 63-29

Notes: Hoosick Falls outscored Ticonderoga 48-11 over the final three quarters to move to 3-0 on the season.

AUSABLE VALLEY 80,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 53

League: Non-league

Ausable Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kolin Dixn;2;0;0;4

Zander McCabe;0;1;0;3

Nate Donger;6;0;0;12

Carson Garcia;0;2;0;6

Austin Matilla;2;0;2;6

Preston Rein;0;0;0;0

Grey English;1;0;0;2

Aidan Lopez;5;6;0;28

Eli Douglass;8;0;1;17

Declan Murphy;1;0;0;2

Totals;25;9;3;80

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jack Waterhouse;0;1;0;3

Liam Hughes;3;0;2;8

Josh Foley;3;0;3;9

Sean Frasier;0;0;0;0

Josh Ellis;8;0;1;17

Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;0;0;2

Alex Mattison;2;1;1;8

Zack Caldwell;3;0;0;6

Totals;20;2;7;53

Ausable Valley;20;33;12;15 — 80

Hadley-Luzerne;15;11;16;11 — 53

JV: Ausable Valley won.

SCHROON LAKE 42, HARTFORD 38

Coaches V. Cancer Tournament, Friday

Hartford (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;0;0;0;0

Cody Baker;0;1;0;3

Raymond Harrington;6;1;2;17

Logan Reynolds;1;2;3;11

Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2

Caleb Boucher;0;1;0;3

Austin Wells;0;0;2;2

Totals;8;5;7;38

Schroon Lake (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Isaiah Pelkey;1;0;4;6

Carter Hart;0;1;2;5

Ethan Fariss;2;0;3;7

Afran Wasif;0;0;3;3

Ricky Dumoulin;3;1;4;13

Corbin Baker;4;0;0;8

Totals;10;2;16;42

Hartford;5;13;4;16 — 38

Schroon Lake;10;11;10;11 — 42

Notes: Schroon Lake pulled out a hard-fought defensive struggle, holding off a late fourth-quarter run by Hartford. Hartford lost 6-5' center Jimmy Lavin early in the first quarter to a severely sprained ankle.

