ROUNDUP: Harrington scores 32 in Hartford win

HARTFORD 57, SETON CATHOLIC 46
Coaches v. Cancer Tournament
Seton Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashton Guay;3;0;2;8
Alex Coupal;2;2;5;15
Aiden Pearl;4;0;3;11
Dom Allen;3;0;2;8
Sergio Verga;2;0;0;4
Totals;14;2;12;46
Hartford (2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Raymond Harrington;8;3;7;32
Drake Stewart;2;0;4;8
Cody Baker;1;0;0;2
Logan Reynolds;1;0;0;2
Nate Fiske;2;0;4;8
Austin Wells;2;0;1;5
Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0
Seth Sharpe;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;3;16;57
Seton Catholic;24;22 — 46
Hartford;23;34 — 57
Notes: Ray Harrington scored 23 second-half points and Hartford outscored Seton Catholic by 12 in the latter half to secure a hard-fought victory.
ST LAWRENCE 49, LAKE GEORGE 32
Lake George Tip Off Tourney
Lake George (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Isaac Herrick;3;0;0;6
Dan Barber;1;0;0;2
Jack Welch;4;1;3;14
Nate Hohman;1;0;1;3
Luke Sheldon;0;1;2;5
Aiden Osborne;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;2;6;32
St Lawrence (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jayden Ashley;4;5;1;24
Tom Storrin;4;0;0;8
Xavier Shattuck;1;0;0;2
Dylan Bissonette;3;0;0;6
Ayden Beach;0;3;0;9
Totals;12;8;1;49
Lake George;8;2;12;10 — 32
St Lawrence;12;9;22;6 — 49
Other stats: Barber (LG) 8 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Welch (LG) 6 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 4 assists. Bissonette (St Lawrence) 8 rebounds. Shattuck (St Lawrence) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Ashley J (St Lawrence) 4 rebounds. Storrin (St Lawrence) 2 assists.
HOOSICK FALLS 59, TICONDEROGA 21
Lake George Tip Off Tournament
Hoosick Falls (3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Miles Smith;3;0;0;6
Connor Jones;6;0;1;13
Dylan Baker;0;0;0;0
Jake Sparks;10;0;4;24
Andrew Sparks;0;1;0;3
Josh Colegrove;1;0;0;2
Jack Cavanaugh;0;0;0;0
Mat Kempf;0;1;0;3
Michael Fratello;0;2;0;6
Tucker Thayne;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;4;5;59
Ticonderoga (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Thomas Montalbano;2;0;0;4
Brayton Molina;0;0;1;1
Kam Vigliotta;2;0;0;4
Braden Perry;3;0;4;10
Owen Stonitsch;0;0;2;2
Totals;7;0;7;21
Hoosick Falls;11;20;12;16 — 59
Ticonderoga;10;2;4;5 — 21
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 7 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 5 assists.
JV: Hoosick Falls beat Lake George, 63-29
Notes: Hoosick Falls outscored Ticonderoga 48-11 over the final three quarters to move to 3-0 on the season.
AUSABLE VALLEY 80,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 53
League: Non-league
Ausable Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kolin Dixn;2;0;0;4
Zander McCabe;0;1;0;3
Nate Donger;6;0;0;12
Carson Garcia;0;2;0;6
Austin Matilla;2;0;2;6
Preston Rein;0;0;0;0
Grey English;1;0;0;2
Aidan Lopez;5;6;0;28
Eli Douglass;8;0;1;17
Declan Murphy;1;0;0;2
Totals;25;9;3;80
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jack Waterhouse;0;1;0;3
Liam Hughes;3;0;2;8
Josh Foley;3;0;3;9
Sean Frasier;0;0;0;0
Josh Ellis;8;0;1;17
Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;0;0;2
Alex Mattison;2;1;1;8
Zack Caldwell;3;0;0;6
Totals;20;2;7;53
Ausable Valley;20;33;12;15 — 80
Hadley-Luzerne;15;11;16;11 — 53
JV: Ausable Valley won.
SCHROON LAKE 42, HARTFORD 38
Coaches V. Cancer Tournament, Friday
Hartford (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Drake Stewart;0;0;0;0
Cody Baker;0;1;0;3
Raymond Harrington;6;1;2;17
Logan Reynolds;1;2;3;11
Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2
Caleb Boucher;0;1;0;3
Austin Wells;0;0;2;2
Totals;8;5;7;38
Schroon Lake (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Isaiah Pelkey;1;0;4;6
Carter Hart;0;1;2;5
Ethan Fariss;2;0;3;7
Afran Wasif;0;0;3;3
Ricky Dumoulin;3;1;4;13
Corbin Baker;4;0;0;8
Totals;10;2;16;42
Hartford;5;13;4;16 — 38
Schroon Lake;10;11;10;11 — 42
Notes: Schroon Lake pulled out a hard-fought defensive struggle, holding off a late fourth-quarter run by Hartford. Hartford lost 6-5' center Jimmy Lavin early in the first quarter to a severely sprained ankle.