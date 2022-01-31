ROUNDUP: Harrington lifts Hartford past Warrensburg

Ray Harrington scored the final three points Monday night to lift Hartford to a 42-40 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Warrensburg.

Harrington, who finished with 17 points, hit a short jumper with 20 seconds left to give the Tanagers the lead, and added a free throw with six seconds to lay in regulation to secure the hard-fought win.

Dan Cunniffe led the Burghers with 22 points and Stevie Schloss added 10 in the loss.

Also Monday night, Cullen Jackson scored 10 points in Fort Ann's 39-31 non-league loss at Mayfield.

HARTFORD 42, WARRENSBURG 40

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 5 4 0 22

Steve Schloss 2 0 6 10

Brady Cheney 1 0 1 3

Evan LaPell 2 0 1 5

Bryn Jones 0 0 0 0

Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0

Owen Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 4 8 40

Hartford (6-7, 8-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Ray Harrington 4 2 3 17

Drake Stewart 1 2 0 8

Cody Baker 0 1 0 3

Logan Reynolds 0 0 1 1

Jimmy Lavin 1 0 2 4

Austin Wells 0 0 3 3

Caleb Boucher 0 1 0 3

Nate Fiske 0 0 3 3

Cole Gauthier 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 6 12 42

Warrensburg 9 11 7 13 — 40

Hartford 10 10 8 14 — 42

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 11 rebounds, 6 blocks. Baker (Hart) 9 rebounds.

Notes: Ray Harrington hit a short jumper with 20 seconds left in regulation to put Hartford into the lead, then knocked down a free throw with six seconds to play to secure a hard-fought victory.

MAYFIELD 39, FORT ANN 31

League: Non-league

Fort Ann (5-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 2 0 0 4

Ryan Blondin 1 1 0 5

Dylan Brown 0 1 0 3

Callon Sutliff 0 0 0 0

Cullen Jackson 3 1 1 10

Jack Dornan 0 1 0 3

Javier Hernandez 3 0 0 6

Totals 9 4 1 31

Mayfield

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Abdella 1 0 0 2

George Abdella 0 0 0 0

Hunter Jones 1 2 2 10

Britain Goodemote 1 3 3 14

Mike Smigen 1 0 1 3

Jake Petoff 4 0 0 8

Aiden Monroe 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 5 6 39

Fort Ann 8 9 7 7 — 31

Mayfield 17 5 7 10 — 39

