ROUNDUP: Harrington lifts Hartford past Warrensburg

Ray Harrington scored the final three points Monday night to lift Hartford to a 42-40 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Warrensburg.
Harrington, who finished with 17 points, hit a short jumper with 20 seconds left to give the Tanagers the lead, and added a free throw with six seconds to lay in regulation to secure the hard-fought win.
Dan Cunniffe led the Burghers with 22 points and Stevie Schloss added 10 in the loss.
Also Monday night, Cullen Jackson scored 10 points in Fort Ann's 39-31 non-league loss at Mayfield.
HARTFORD 42, WARRENSBURG 40
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 5 4 0 22
Steve Schloss 2 0 6 10
Brady Cheney 1 0 1 3
Evan LaPell 2 0 1 5
Bryn Jones 0 0 0 0
Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0
Owen Jones 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 4 8 40
Hartford (6-7, 8-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Ray Harrington 4 2 3 17
Drake Stewart 1 2 0 8
Cody Baker 0 1 0 3
Logan Reynolds 0 0 1 1
Jimmy Lavin 1 0 2 4
Austin Wells 0 0 3 3
Caleb Boucher 0 1 0 3
Nate Fiske 0 0 3 3
Cole Gauthier 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 6 12 42
Warrensburg 9 11 7 13 — 40
Hartford 10 10 8 14 — 42
Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 11 rebounds, 6 blocks. Baker (Hart) 9 rebounds.
Notes: Ray Harrington hit a short jumper with 20 seconds left in regulation to put Hartford into the lead, then knocked down a free throw with six seconds to play to secure a hard-fought victory.
MAYFIELD 39, FORT ANN 31
League: Non-league
Fort Ann (5-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Paige 2 0 0 4
Ryan Blondin 1 1 0 5
Dylan Brown 0 1 0 3
Callon Sutliff 0 0 0 0
Cullen Jackson 3 1 1 10
Jack Dornan 0 1 0 3
Javier Hernandez 3 0 0 6
Totals 9 4 1 31
Mayfield
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Abdella 1 0 0 2
George Abdella 0 0 0 0
Hunter Jones 1 2 2 10
Britain Goodemote 1 3 3 14
Mike Smigen 1 0 1 3
Jake Petoff 4 0 0 8
Aiden Monroe 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 5 6 39
Fort Ann 8 9 7 7 — 31
Mayfield 17 5 7 10 — 39