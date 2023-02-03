LAKE LUZERNE — Josh Ellis scored 19 points as Hadley-Luzerne handed Hartford a 70-36 boys basketball loss on Friday to lock up first place in Division 2 of the Adirondack League.

The playoff field is now set for semifinals on Wednesday. Argyle will visit North Warren and H-L will travel to Granville. The championship game will be held Saturday night at Hudson Falls (7 p.m.).

Matt Harder scored 17 points, Alex Mattison had 11, Eugene Conroy netted seven and Liam Hughes and Caeden Wilson finished with six points each for the Eagles, who improved to 10-4 in league play, 11-7 overall. Hadley-Luzerne built up a 36-22 lead at halftime.

Raymond Harrington led the way for Hartford with 12 points. Austin Wells added nine and Drake Stewart scored eight.

ARGYLE 58, FORT EDWARD 44: The Scots claimed the wild-card entry into the playoffs with a victory over the Flying Forts.

Dru Austin (20 points), Hunter Ingram (18) and Brandon Saunders (15) led the scoring for Argyle. Brad Koopman had 11 rebounds and Saunders recorded five assists as the Scots improved to 10-4 in the league, 11-7 overall.

Zach Bartholomew recorded 16 points and six assists for Fort Edward. Cal Boucher had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dan Boucher and Mike Glass contributed eight points each.

NORTH WARREN 82, FORT ANN 40: Division 3 winner North Warren pulled away with a 28-6 third quarter to improve to 12-2 in league play.

Sean Evans finished with 24 points and Derrick Tyrell had a 20-point game for the Cougars, who are 13-4 overall.

GRANVILLE 73, WARRENSBURG 47: The Golden Horde, which had already clinched Division 1, jumped out to an early lead on the way to a victory over the Burghers.

Caleb Nelson's 26-point effort led the way for the Horde (12-1 league, 13-3 overall). Also hitting double digits were Trey Senevey (12), Cody Nelson (11), Matthew Barlow (10) and Nathan Williams (10).

Steve Schloss scored 22 for Warrensburg. Evan LaPell had 10 points and Owen Jones added nine.

LAKE GEORGE 58, CORINTH 37: Aiden Osborne scored 14 points, Jack Clark had 12 and Luke Sheldon added 11 as the Warriors improved to 9-5 in the league. Angelo Bergman added eight points.

Top scorers for Corinth were Alex Wiseman (eight), Zach Guilder (seven), Avery Wood (six) and Kaden Wright 3-(six).

WHITEHALL 84, SALEM 26: Latrell Evans poured in 34 points and Cash Burgey had another 32 as the Railroaders posted a win.

Altwon Webster had 13 points for Salem.

HUDSON FALLS 68, QUEENSBURY 53: Five players scored in double figures as the Tigers upped their Foothills Council record to 11-1 (16-2 overall).

Peyton Smith scored 18 points and Jayden Hardwick had a 16-point game. Also in double-digit territory were Noah Tyler (11), Brady Smith (10) and Noah Williamson (10). Hardwick scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Hudson Falls outscored the Spartans 22-10. The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers.

Trevon Bailey led Queensbury with 25 points. Troy Jorgensen, Ryan Blanchard and Kasigh Gooden scored seven points apiece.

GLENS FALLS 60, SOUTH HIGH 44: Down by five points at halftime, Glens Falls turned in a strong second half to beat the Bulldogs and improve to 9-3 in Foothills play (14-4 overall).

Kellen Driscoll scored 17 points, including 13 in the second half, when Glens Falls outscored South High 33-12. Oscar Lilac had 12 points, Cooper Nadler contributed 10 and Alex Cygan and Brody Holcomb added seven points each.

Brady Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Ryan Fitzsimmons netted eight and Frankie DeCrescenzo and Jack Gutowski had six points each.

GLOVERSVILLE 72, SCOTIA 37: Mariano DiCaterino scored 28 points as Gloversville cruised to victory.

CAMBRIDGE 75, GRACE CHRISTIAN 67 (2OT): Freshman Luke MacDougall scored 36 points as Cambridge beat Grace Christian of Vermont in double overtime.

Isaac Toleman finished with 20 points for Cambridge. Vuk Zivovic led Grace Christian with 29 points.

GREENWICH 75, SPA CATHOLIC 47: Ryan Alling scored 18 points and was among four players to reach double figures as the Witches (10-7) defeated Saratoga Catholic.

Jacob Ziehm scored 17 points, Ryan Ingber had 14 and Joe Skiff added 13. Greenwich pulled away with a 29-14 second quarter.

Aidan Dunne recorded 22 points for the Saints. Hunter Fales and Tyler Weygand had six points each.

HOOSIC VALLEY 68, STILLWATER 64: Isaiah Eckler scored 24 points as Hoosic Valley clinched the North Division of the Wasaren League.

Valley will face Tamarac in the league championship game next Saturday.

HOOSICK FALLS 54, WATERFORD 35: Jake Sparks finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers won a road game.