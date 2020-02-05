Roundup: H-L, Argyle victorious
0 comments
agate

Roundup: H-L, Argyle victorious

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Milestone celebration

Granville varsity basketball players jump from the bench after their teammate, Jarett Williams (not shown) scores his 1,000th career point during a game against Lake George on Wednesday in Lake George. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HADLEY-LUZERNE 64, CORINTH 24

League: Adirondack League

Corinth (2-11, 2-15)

2P 3P FT TP

G Allen 1 0 0 2

I Melville 0 1 0 3

C Watkins 0 1 0 3

D Dumas 6 0 1 13

C Smith 1 0 1 3

Totals 8 2 2 24

Hadley-Luzerne (11-2, 12-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Caeden Wilson 0 1 0 3

Johnny Fraser 2 3 1 14

Chad Harris 1 0 5 7

Danny McMahon 4 2 4 18

Isaiah Smead 1 0 2 4

Andrew Warner 3 0 0 6

Eli Waterhouse 1 0 0 2

Joe Amandola 0 0 1 1

Donnie Harder 0 2 0 6

Zachary Caldwell 1 0 1 3

Totals 13 8 14 64

Corinth 11 3 3 7 — 24

Hadley-Luzerne 14 9 24 17 — 64

Other stats: Harris (HL) 9 rebounds.

JV: H-L won.

NORTH WARREN 98, WHITEHALL 42

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (3-10, 5-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Cash Burgey 7 1 0 17

Matt Redmond 0 2 0 6

Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2

Matt Gould 4 0 3 11

Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2

Derek Patch 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 3 3 40

North Warren (11-2, 15-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Wyatt Gereau 2 0 1 5

Ryan Miller 3 0 0 6

James Steen 3 2 8 20

Dante Buttino 0 1 0 3

Nate Hopper 4 3 0 17

Anthony Girard 6 3 2 23

Tanner Dunkley 5 0 4 14

Jack Jennings 2 2 0 10

Totals 25 11 15 98

Whitehall 9 13 8 12 — 42

North Warren 21 34 27 16 — 98

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Steen (NW) 6 rebounds. Girard (NW) 7 assists. Miller (NW) 4 assists.

JV: North warren won.

SALEM 62, WARRENSBURG 29

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (1-11, 3-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 5 2 21

Steve Schloss 0 0 3 3

Thomas Oâ€™Sullivan 2 0 1 5

Mike Tyrel 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 5 6 29

Salem (6-7, 7-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 0 0 2

Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4

Eli Truehart 5 0 3 13

Chuck Myler 2 0 0 4

Phil Mazzucco 2 0 3 7

Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10

Aden Terry 1 0 0 2

Brady Nichols 3 0 2 8

Carl George 4 0 2 10

Chris Barrett 1 0 0 2

Totals 26 0 10 62

Warrensburg 7 5 10 7 — 29

Salem 14 14 18 16 — 62

Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 14 rebounds, 7 blocks. Truehart (Sal) 11 rebounds, 4 assists. Nichols (Sal) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 5 assists.

JV: Salem won.

FORT EDWARD 56, HARTFORD 46

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (6-7, 9-8)

2P 3P FT TP

G. Darfler 7 0 5 19

B. Harrington 1 4 0 14

R. Harrington 1 2 0 8

JP Lavin 1 0 1 3

J. Fish 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 6 6 46

Fort Edward (3-10, 4-13)

2P 3P FT TP

A. Sullivan 0 3 2 11

B. Sullivan 2 2 0 10

B. Tyler 0 4 4 16

W. Denton 4 1 4 15

S. Rivers 2 0 0 4

Totals 8 10 10 56

Hartford 16 5 15 10 — 46

Fort Edward 19 12 15 10 — 56

Other stats: Denton (FE) 25 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 8 rebounds. Rivers (FE) 6 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 steals.

JV: Hartford won.

ARGYLE 91, FORT ANN 62

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (5-8, 5-12)

2P 3P FT TP

dornan 1 1 0 5

zeh 0 2 0 6

steves 1 0 0 2

loso 1 2 4 12

frost 10 1 5 28

lamonte 0 1 0 3

ward 1 0 0 2

dinwiddie 2 0 0 4

Totals 16 7 9 62

Argyle (8-5, 12-5)

2P 3P FT TP

lufkin 9 4 4 34

ingram 1 3 0 11

liddle 5 1 2 15

humiston 7 0 0 14

frost 0 1 0 3

dennis 0 1 0 3

wood 0 1 0 3

montello 1 0 0 2

mcwhorter 3 0 0 6

Totals 26 11 6 91

Fort Ann 8 18 21 15 — 62

Argyle 18 26 28 19 — 91

Other stats: mcwhorter (Arg) 8 rebounds. wood (Arg) 5 rebounds. liddle (Arg) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. humiston (Arg) 8 assists. lufkin (Arg) 5 assists.

JV: Argyle won

BOLTON 54,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 26

League: MVAC

Indian Lake-Long Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Garrett Hutchins 3 1 0 9

Jose Lamas 2 0 0 4

Logan Hutchins 1 0 0 2

Jimmy Zumpano 1 0 2 4

Ken Immemura 2 0 0 4

Evan LaPrairie 1 0 1 3

Totals 10 1 3 26

Bolton (3-10, 3-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Tennent 0 0 0 0

Jordan Nieves 3 0 0 6

Chris Becker 0 0 0 0

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Kevin Neacy 8 3 1 26

Michael Baker 2 0 0 4

Nathan Cooper 2 0 0 4

Marvin Dobert 0 0 0 0

Kyle Lajeunesse 4 0 1 9

Jayden Mignot 2 0 1 5

Totals 21 3 3 54

IL-LL 0 11 11 4 — 26

Bolton 17 7 13 17 — 54

Other stats: Neacy (Bol) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Clesceri (Bol) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Kevin Neacy led the attack offensively as Jayden Mignot created issues for IL-LL.

CROWN POINT 71, WELLS 50

League: MVAC

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Byron Stuart 1 6 2 22

Tyler Bolebrach 2 2 2 12

Matt Richards 2 0 1 5

Sabastian Beach 1 0 2 4

Raymond Mismanga 1 0 1 3

Daniel Johnson 1 0 0 2

Peter Robinson 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 8 8 50

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Crammond 5 4 4 26

Noah Spaulding 4 1 4 15

Dylan Sours 4 0 0 8

Cameron Harrington 1 0 0 2

Ross Thomas 3 2 4 16

Tristan Carey 0 0 0 0

Thomas Woods 1 0 0 2

Gavin Sours 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 7 12 71

Wells 14 5 20 11 — 50

Crown Point 12 19 17 23 — 71

Notes: Crown Point’s 4 seniors combined for 52 points in leading the Panthers over a tough Wells team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News