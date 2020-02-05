Roundup: H-L, Argyle victorious

HADLEY-LUZERNE 64, CORINTH 24
League: Adirondack League
Corinth (2-11, 2-15)
2P 3P FT TP
G Allen 1 0 0 2
I Melville 0 1 0 3
C Watkins 0 1 0 3
D Dumas 6 0 1 13
C Smith 1 0 1 3
Totals 8 2 2 24
Hadley-Luzerne (11-2, 12-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Caeden Wilson 0 1 0 3
Johnny Fraser 2 3 1 14
Chad Harris 1 0 5 7
Danny McMahon 4 2 4 18
Isaiah Smead 1 0 2 4
Andrew Warner 3 0 0 6
Eli Waterhouse 1 0 0 2
Joe Amandola 0 0 1 1
Donnie Harder 0 2 0 6
Zachary Caldwell 1 0 1 3
Totals 13 8 14 64
Corinth 11 3 3 7 — 24
Hadley-Luzerne 14 9 24 17 — 64
Other stats: Harris (HL) 9 rebounds.
JV: H-L won.
NORTH WARREN 98, WHITEHALL 42
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (3-10, 5-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Cash Burgey 7 1 0 17
Matt Redmond 0 2 0 6
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Matt Gould 4 0 3 11
Preston Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Derek Patch 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 3 3 40
North Warren (11-2, 15-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Wyatt Gereau 2 0 1 5
Ryan Miller 3 0 0 6
James Steen 3 2 8 20
Dante Buttino 0 1 0 3
Nate Hopper 4 3 0 17
Anthony Girard 6 3 2 23
Tanner Dunkley 5 0 4 14
Jack Jennings 2 2 0 10
Totals 25 11 15 98
Whitehall 9 13 8 12 — 42
North Warren 21 34 27 16 — 98
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Steen (NW) 6 rebounds. Girard (NW) 7 assists. Miller (NW) 4 assists.
JV: North warren won.
SALEM 62, WARRENSBURG 29
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (1-11, 3-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 5 2 21
Steve Schloss 0 0 3 3
Thomas Oâ€™Sullivan 2 0 1 5
Mike Tyrel 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 5 6 29
Salem (6-7, 7-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 0 0 2
Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4
Eli Truehart 5 0 3 13
Chuck Myler 2 0 0 4
Phil Mazzucco 2 0 3 7
Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10
Aden Terry 1 0 0 2
Brady Nichols 3 0 2 8
Carl George 4 0 2 10
Chris Barrett 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 0 10 62
Warrensburg 7 5 10 7 — 29
Salem 14 14 18 16 — 62
Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 14 rebounds, 7 blocks. Truehart (Sal) 11 rebounds, 4 assists. Nichols (Sal) 8 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 5 assists.
JV: Salem won.
FORT EDWARD 56, HARTFORD 46
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (6-7, 9-8)
2P 3P FT TP
G. Darfler 7 0 5 19
B. Harrington 1 4 0 14
R. Harrington 1 2 0 8
JP Lavin 1 0 1 3
J. Fish 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 6 6 46
Fort Edward (3-10, 4-13)
2P 3P FT TP
A. Sullivan 0 3 2 11
B. Sullivan 2 2 0 10
B. Tyler 0 4 4 16
W. Denton 4 1 4 15
S. Rivers 2 0 0 4
Totals 8 10 10 56
Hartford 16 5 15 10 — 46
Fort Edward 19 12 15 10 — 56
Other stats: Denton (FE) 25 rebounds. B. Sullivan (FE) 8 rebounds. Rivers (FE) 6 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 steals.
JV: Hartford won.
ARGYLE 91, FORT ANN 62
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (5-8, 5-12)
2P 3P FT TP
dornan 1 1 0 5
zeh 0 2 0 6
steves 1 0 0 2
loso 1 2 4 12
frost 10 1 5 28
lamonte 0 1 0 3
ward 1 0 0 2
dinwiddie 2 0 0 4
Totals 16 7 9 62
Argyle (8-5, 12-5)
2P 3P FT TP
lufkin 9 4 4 34
ingram 1 3 0 11
liddle 5 1 2 15
humiston 7 0 0 14
frost 0 1 0 3
dennis 0 1 0 3
wood 0 1 0 3
montello 1 0 0 2
mcwhorter 3 0 0 6
Totals 26 11 6 91
Fort Ann 8 18 21 15 — 62
Argyle 18 26 28 19 — 91
Other stats: mcwhorter (Arg) 8 rebounds. wood (Arg) 5 rebounds. liddle (Arg) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. humiston (Arg) 8 assists. lufkin (Arg) 5 assists.
JV: Argyle won
BOLTON 54,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 26
League: MVAC
Indian Lake-Long Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Garrett Hutchins 3 1 0 9
Jose Lamas 2 0 0 4
Logan Hutchins 1 0 0 2
Jimmy Zumpano 1 0 2 4
Ken Immemura 2 0 0 4
Evan LaPrairie 1 0 1 3
Totals 10 1 3 26
Bolton (3-10, 3-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 0 0 0 0
Jordan Nieves 3 0 0 6
Chris Becker 0 0 0 0
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Kevin Neacy 8 3 1 26
Michael Baker 2 0 0 4
Nathan Cooper 2 0 0 4
Marvin Dobert 0 0 0 0
Kyle Lajeunesse 4 0 1 9
Jayden Mignot 2 0 1 5
Totals 21 3 3 54
IL-LL 0 11 11 4 — 26
Bolton 17 7 13 17 — 54
Other stats: Neacy (Bol) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Clesceri (Bol) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Kevin Neacy led the attack offensively as Jayden Mignot created issues for IL-LL.
CROWN POINT 71, WELLS 50
League: MVAC
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Byron Stuart 1 6 2 22
Tyler Bolebrach 2 2 2 12
Matt Richards 2 0 1 5
Sabastian Beach 1 0 2 4
Raymond Mismanga 1 0 1 3
Daniel Johnson 1 0 0 2
Peter Robinson 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 8 8 50
Crown Point
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Crammond 5 4 4 26
Noah Spaulding 4 1 4 15
Dylan Sours 4 0 0 8
Cameron Harrington 1 0 0 2
Ross Thomas 3 2 4 16
Tristan Carey 0 0 0 0
Thomas Woods 1 0 0 2
Gavin Sours 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 7 12 71
Wells 14 5 20 11 — 50
Crown Point 12 19 17 23 — 71
Notes: Crown Point’s 4 seniors combined for 52 points in leading the Panthers over a tough Wells team.