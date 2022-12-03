ROUNDUP: H-L a winner over Plattsburgh

Caeden Wilson and Josh Ellis each scored 19 points as Hadley-Luzerne beat Plattsburgh High 60-44 in a non-league boys basketball game on Saturday at Word of Life Bible Institute.

Alex Mattison added nine points for the Eagles, who were up 37-22 at halftime. Max Filosca and Dan Hartmann each scored 11 for Plattsburgh.

HOOSICK FALLS 54, QUEENSBURY 51: Jake Sparks finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers won a non-leaguer vs. a Foothills opponent.

Aiden Fleming had 13 points, including 11 of them in the first quarter.

Trevon Bailey led QHS with a 15-point effort. Ryan Havern scored 13 and Chase Baker added 11.

FONDA 45, SOUTH HIGH 42 (OT): Fonda outscored the Bulldogs 7-4 in overtime to win a non-league game on Friday.

Brady Smith scored 16 points for South High. Ryan Fitzsimmons added 10.