 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Greenwich's Kuzmich set another school mark

  • 0

GREENWICH 74, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;5;1;2;15

Mark Hmura;0;3;1;10

Aidan Crowther;1;0;1;3

Justin Duscher;3;3;2;17

Ryan Condry;1;0;0;2

Aidan Dunne;1;0;0;2

Matt Murphy;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;7;6;51

Greenwich (5-3, 7-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;1;11;1;36

Jacob Ziehm;0;1;0;3

People are also reading…

Jayden Hughes;5;2;0;16

Erik Cederstrom;1;0;0;2

Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2

Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2

Joe Skiff;0;1;2;5

Deontae Bennett;4;0;0;8

Totals;13;15;3;74

Spa Catholic;14;13;8;16 — 51

Greenwich;16;15;29;14 — 74

JV: Greenwich won

Notes: Jesse Kuzmich broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 11.

WHITEHALL 61, TICONDEROGA 50

League: Non-league

Ticonderoga

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C Yaw;2;0;0;4

A Smith;2;1;2;9

M Stipo;0;0;0;0

T Montalbano;2;1;1;8

B Molina;0;0;1;1

K Vigliotti;1;0;3;5

T Crammond;0;0;0;0

B Perry;7;2;1;21

G Drinkwine;0;0;0;0

O Stunitsch;1;0;0;2

B Olden;0;0;0;0

K Gijanto;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;4;8;50

Whitehall (9-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3

Jake Whitney;0;1;2;5

Cash Burgey;10;0;4;24

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4

Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0

Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0

Tyler Brooks;1;0;1;3

Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3

Latrell Evans;2;2;5;15

Isaiah Stevens;1;0;2;4

Totals;16;5;14;61

Ticonderoga;13;10;10;17 — 50

Whitehall;19;14;15;13 — 61

JV: Ticonderoga won

STILLWATER 57,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ McNeil;2;2;0;10

Jaxon Mueller;8;0;6;22

Lukas Lilac;0;2;6;12

Thomas McDonough;1;1;1;6

Carter Wichelns;2;0;0;4

Joe McDonough;0;1;0;3

Totals;13;6;13;57

Saratoga Catholic (4-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;6;1;4;19

Mark Hmura;4;2;0;14

Danny Mantia;0;2;0;6

Aidan Crowther;0;0;0;0

Justin Duscher;1;1;1;6

Will Emery;0;1;0;3

Aidan Dunne;1;0;0;2

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;7;5;50

Stillwater;10;17;18;12 — 57

Spa Catholic;15;7;10;18 — 50

Other stats: Crowther (SCC) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.

JV: Stillwater won

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News