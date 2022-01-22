ROUNDUP: Greenwich's Kuzmich set another school mark

GREENWICH 74, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolen;5;1;2;15
Mark Hmura;0;3;1;10
Aidan Crowther;1;0;1;3
Justin Duscher;3;3;2;17
Ryan Condry;1;0;0;2
Aidan Dunne;1;0;0;2
Matt Murphy;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;7;6;51
Greenwich (5-3, 7-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;1;11;1;36
Jacob Ziehm;0;1;0;3
Jayden Hughes;5;2;0;16
Erik Cederstrom;1;0;0;2
Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2
Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2
Joe Skiff;0;1;2;5
Deontae Bennett;4;0;0;8
Totals;13;15;3;74
Spa Catholic;14;13;8;16 — 51
Greenwich;16;15;29;14 — 74
JV: Greenwich won
Notes: Jesse Kuzmich broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 11.
WHITEHALL 61, TICONDEROGA 50
League: Non-league
Ticonderoga
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C Yaw;2;0;0;4
A Smith;2;1;2;9
M Stipo;0;0;0;0
T Montalbano;2;1;1;8
B Molina;0;0;1;1
K Vigliotti;1;0;3;5
T Crammond;0;0;0;0
B Perry;7;2;1;21
G Drinkwine;0;0;0;0
O Stunitsch;1;0;0;2
B Olden;0;0;0;0
K Gijanto;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;4;8;50
Whitehall (9-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3
Jake Whitney;0;1;2;5
Cash Burgey;10;0;4;24
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4
Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0
Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0
Tyler Brooks;1;0;1;3
Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3
Latrell Evans;2;2;5;15
Isaiah Stevens;1;0;2;4
Totals;16;5;14;61
Ticonderoga;13;10;10;17 — 50
Whitehall;19;14;15;13 — 61
JV: Ticonderoga won
STILLWATER 57,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ McNeil;2;2;0;10
Jaxon Mueller;8;0;6;22
Lukas Lilac;0;2;6;12
Thomas McDonough;1;1;1;6
Carter Wichelns;2;0;0;4
Joe McDonough;0;1;0;3
Totals;13;6;13;57
Saratoga Catholic (4-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolen;6;1;4;19
Mark Hmura;4;2;0;14
Danny Mantia;0;2;0;6
Aidan Crowther;0;0;0;0
Justin Duscher;1;1;1;6
Will Emery;0;1;0;3
Aidan Dunne;1;0;0;2
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Ryan Condry;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;7;5;50
Stillwater;10;17;18;12 — 57
Spa Catholic;15;7;10;18 — 50
Other stats: Crowther (SCC) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Stillwater won