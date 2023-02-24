Jacob Ziehm scored 17 points and Joe Skiff contributed 16 to lead a balanced effort on Friday as the Greenwich beat Hoosick Falls 57-53 in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Witches (14-7) will face Stillwater in the Class CC semifinals on Monday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.). Stillwater defeated Lake George 72-55 in Friday's late game.

Robert Barnes (nine points) and Ryan Alling (eight) helped out as the Witches overcame a 12-5 deficit after the first quarter at Hudson Valley Community College. A 20-10 fourth quarter won the game for Greenwich.

Jake Sparks led the Hoosick Falls effort with 34 points.

VOORHEESVILLE 77, GRANVILLE 47: Carson Carrow scored 31 points as the Blackbirds defeated the Golden Horde in a Class CC quarterfinal at Shendehowa.

Caleb and Cody Nelson each scored 10 points as Granville finished its season a 15-6.

STILLWATER 72, LAKE GEORGE 55: The top-seeded Warriors improved to 17-4 and earned a trip to the semifinals. Stillwater is the defending champion in Class CC.