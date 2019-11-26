{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 86, CORINTH 34

League: Non-league

Corinth (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peter Winslow;0;0;2;2

Cody Decker;0;1;2;5

Gabe Allen;3;0;0;6

Mason Brownell;0;0;1;1

Isaac Melville;1;2;2;10

Dillon Dumas;0;1;0;3

Bryant Rubin;0;0;0;0

Trent Kilinski;1;0;0;2

Connor Smith;1;0;0;2

Mason Walker;0;1;0;3

Totals;6;5;7;34

Greenwich (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Curtis;6;3;2;23

Kaden Hall;2;0;4;8

Sam Howard;2;1;1;8

Jesse Kuzmich;5;2;3;19

Max Maguire;1;0;0;2

Adam Newell;2;0;0;4

Liam Niesz;0;0;0;0

Christian O'Brien;2;1;1;8

James Ostrowski;0;0;0;0

Luke Pemrick;3;0;1;7

Jeremy Zanella;0;2;1;7

Totals;23;9;13;86

Corinth;10;7;5;12 — 34

Greenwich;26;23;18;19 — 86

JV: Greenwich won.

