GREENWICH 86, CORINTH 34
League: Non-league
Corinth (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peter Winslow;0;0;2;2
Cody Decker;0;1;2;5
Gabe Allen;3;0;0;6
Mason Brownell;0;0;1;1
Isaac Melville;1;2;2;10
Dillon Dumas;0;1;0;3
Bryant Rubin;0;0;0;0
Trent Kilinski;1;0;0;2
Connor Smith;1;0;0;2
Mason Walker;0;1;0;3
Totals;6;5;7;34
Greenwich (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Curtis;6;3;2;23
Kaden Hall;2;0;4;8
Sam Howard;2;1;1;8
Jesse Kuzmich;5;2;3;19
Max Maguire;1;0;0;2
Adam Newell;2;0;0;4
Liam Niesz;0;0;0;0
Christian O'Brien;2;1;1;8
James Ostrowski;0;0;0;0
Luke Pemrick;3;0;1;7
Jeremy Zanella;0;2;1;7
Totals;23;9;13;86
Corinth;10;7;5;12 — 34
Greenwich;26;23;18;19 — 86
JV: Greenwich won.
