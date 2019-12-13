Roundup: Greenwich rallies past Cambridge, North Warren edges H-L
Friday night's boys basketball action saw Greenwich edge Cambridge with a big fourth quarter, while Schuylerville and Glens Falls posted Foothills Council victories.

GREENWICH 47, CAMBRIDGE 44

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich (1-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 0 0 1 1

Jesse Kuzmich 2 3 0 13

Adam Newell 4 1 1 12

Christian O’Brien 0 1 0 3

Luke Pemrick 0 5 1 16

Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 10 3 47

Cambridge (0-1, 0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Ogilvie 2 1 0 7

Nick Murphy 8 0 2 18

Bradley Rowland 1 0 1 3

Ben Epler 1 1 0 5

Brian Hall 1 1 4 9

Sawyer Mattson 0 0 2 2

Totals 13 3 9 44

Greenwich 9 11 6 21 — 47

Cambridge 8 16 11 9 — 44

JV: Greenwich won.

Notes: Luke Pemrick hit five 3-pointers. Greenwich came back from 9 down to start the fourth quarter to win the game by 3.

HOOSICK FALLS 76, TAMARAC 52

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls (4-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 11 1 8 33

Nick Houghton 1 0 0 2

Isiah Burnett 3 1 2 11

Max Kipp 4 0 4 12

Tristan Williams 6 0 4 16

Dmitri Rose 1 0 0 2

Totals 26 2 18 76

Tamarac (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Joey Poulin 1 2 0 8

Zachary Rice 2 1 2 9

Taylor Mainello 1 0 4 6

Jacob Barbera 2 0 0 4

Patrick Mainello 2 0 3 7

Miles Ednie 1 0 2 4

Rocco DiCarlo 4 0 3 11

Alex Medved 0 0 1 1

Tristan Nemjo 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 3 15 52

Hoosick Falls 14 20 22 20 — 76

Tamarac 9 19 9 15 — 52

Other stats: Kipp (HoF) 9 rebounds.

JV: Tamarac won.

Notes: Jon Kempf became the all-time leading score in Hoosick Falls history, passing Howie Dewey ‘85.

HOOSIC VALLEY 86, BERLIN/NEW LEBANON 46

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Bassett 2 7 3 28

Nolan Rafferty 1 0 0 2

Tyler Eddy 1 1 0 5

Mitchell Jones 0 0 0 0

Gavin Giordano 1 1 0 5

Andrew Kalbfliesh 2 0 0 4

Logan Reilly 7 4 0 26

Jonah Smith 0 0 0 0

Nick Santiago 1 0 2 4

Matt Rowe 4 0 0 8

Ethan Gaiazza 2 0 0 4

Totals 21 13 5 86

Berlin/New Lebanon

2P 3P FT TP

Roman Kane 3 0 1 7

Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 2 6

Malachi Ritter 1 2 0 8

Connor Votra 2 0 0 4

Shawn Pawlows 2 2 2 12

Kasey Billert 1 0 0 2

Ben Ruebel 1 0 0 2

Gavin Bink 0 0 0 0

Charles Niles 0 1 0 3

Gabe Colin 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 5 5 46

Hoosic Valley 24 24 25 13 — 86

Berlin-NL 14 13 9 10 — 46

Other stats: Kane (BNL) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Ritter (BNL) 4 rebounds. Pawlows (BNL) 4 rebounds. Votra (BNL) 2 assists. Billert (BNL) 2 assists.

SCHUYLERVILLE 72, JOHNSTOWN 56

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Josh Hoyt 4 2 1 15

Noah Massey 4 1 0 11

Zach Serpa 2 1 0 7

Chano Cross 0 1 0 3

Cody Massey 0 0 1 1

Keegan Feinour 3 0 0 6

Abraham Miller 1 2 1 9

Angel Zapata 2 0 0 4

Totals 16 7 3 56

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Vanderhoof 3 2 2 14

Ryan Yandow 2 0 3 7

Alex Vallee 2 6 0 22

Owen Sherman 1 1 0 5

Cayden Rutland 2 6 2 24

Totals 10 15 7 72

Johnstown 14 12 18 12 — 56

Schuylerville 27 14 25 6 — 72

JV: Schuylerville won.

GLENS FALLS 71, SCOTIA 52

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

David Barclay 5 0 1 11

Nick Danahy 8 0 2 18

Noah Girard 3 5 0 21

Griffen Woodell 2 0 1 5

Aiden Hirsch 0 1 0 3

Evan Wiggins 2 0 0 4

Jackson Brand 1 1 0 5

Anthony Mangano 0 0 2 2

Tyrone Jackson 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 7 6 71

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Cremo 1 1 0 5

Jacob Carusone 0 2 0 6

Nathaniel Wylie 1 1 2 7

John Geniti 1 0 0 2

David Geniti 1 0 0 2

David Frisoni 2 0 0 4

Zakary Lane 0 3 0 9

Robert Barrera 2 3 2 15

John Cuddeback 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 10 4 54

Glens Falls 24 19 14 14 — 71

Scotia 14 16 5 17 — 52

AMSTERDAM 58, HUDSON FALLS 51

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

2P 3P FT TP

Damian Colon 1 0 0 2

Caydren Graveley 4 1 3 14

Peyton Ausfeld 4 0 1 9

Yandeel Vasquez 3 0 8 14

Perez 7 0 0 14

DeRosa 0 1 0 3

Clay 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 2 12 58

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Varney 1 0 0 2

Ben Swartz 1 2 0 8

Riley Maddison 1 1 4 9

Brandon Pond 0 0 1 1

Jonathan Beagle 5 0 4 14

Jack Hogan 2 1 1 8

Peyton Smith 0 1 1 4

Dan Hill 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 5 11 48

Amsterdam 12 13 14 19 — 58

Hudson Falls 15 14 12 10 — 51

JV: Amsterdam won.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 51, QUEENSBURY 41

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

2P 3P FT TP

Asa Edwards 1 0 1 3

Sean Collins 4 0 1 9

Jason Rodriguez 2 0 1 5

Nate Johnson 0 2 0 6

Connor Havern 1 0 0 2

Matthew Conlon 5 0 4 14

Nate Van Anden 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 2 7 41

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Magliocca 0 2 6 12

Sassanella 2 3 6 19

Visco 0 0 2 2

Calderone 6 0 5 17

Totals 8 5 19 50

Queensbury 6 4 16 15 — 41

B-Perth 5 10 19 17 — 51

NORTH WARREN 85, HADLEY-LUZERNE 81

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (2-1, 3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Gerard 4 2 3 17

Miller 3 0 2 8

Hooper 0 4 3 15

Bedwell 1 0 0 2

Dunkly 12 0 3 27

Bradley 3 1 0 9

Stean 1 0 0 2

Gereau 1 0 0 2

Jennings 1 0 1 3

Totals 26 7 12 85

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

J. Fraser 3 3 0 15

Chad Harris 2 0 1 5

Mi. LaBrake 1 0 0 2

D. McMahon 6 3 15 36

A. Warner 0 1 0 3

D. Harder 7 1 3 20

Totals 19 8 19 81

North Warren 20 17 19 14 15 — 85

Had.-Luzerne 17 16 10 27 11 — 81

JV: North Warren won.

HARTFORD 47, CORINTH 38

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Decker 1 5 1 18

Gabe Allen 1 0 3 5

Isaac Melville 0 1 1 4

Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2

Conner Smith 2 0 0 4

Dillian Dumas 1 1 0 5

Totals 6 7 5 38

Hartford (1-1, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Gavon Darfler 6 0 6 18

Brandon Harrington 1 2 0 8

Raymond Harrington 1 0 1 3

Aaron Mitchell 1 0 0 2

JP Lavin 3 0 5 11

Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2

CJ White 0 1 0 3

Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Logan Smith 0 0 0 0

Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 3 12 47

Corinth 12 9 10 7 — 38

Hartford 15 8 12 12 — 47

JV: Hartford won.

Notes: Hartford utilized persistent full-court pressure defense to build a late fourth-quarter lead and hold on for a hard-fought win against a scrappy Corinth team.

GRANVILLE 90, SALEM 55

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Taylor Bourn 2 1 0 7

Josh Nelson 5 0 0 10

Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0

Jarett Williams 10 5 5 40

Myles Pauquette 0 1 0 3

Josh Oakman 2 3 4 17

Kaedin Saddlemire 3 0 0 6

Bryce Norton 2 1 0 7

Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0

Cody Rice 0 0 0 0

Totals 24 11 9 90

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 2 1 1 8

Blake Baylor 3 0 2 8

Eli Truehart 2 0 1 5

Phil Mazzucco 1 0 1 3

Ian Lockhart 7 0 1 15

Aden Terry 5 0 0 10

Brady Nichols 3 0 0 6

Totals 23 1 6 55

Granville 27 19 27 17 — 90

Salem 17 10 14 14 — 55

JV: Granville won.

LAKE GEORGE 67, FORT EDWARD 26

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Ashton Sullivan 1 1 0 5

Bryce Tyler 2 0 4 8

William Denton 5 0 1 11

Shann Rivers 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 1 5 26

Lake George (3-0, 4-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Luke Pelchar 10 1 2 25

Cole Clarke 6 0 0 12

Shane Clarke 2 0 0 4

Juan Garcia 1 2 0 8

Ethan Gereau 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffit 1 1 0 5

Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2

Cameron Orr 2 1 0 7

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Totals 25 5 2 67

Fort Edward 5 7 3 11 — 26

Lake George 22 18 23 4 — 67

FORT ANN 58, WARRENSBURG 33

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (0-3, 1-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniff 4 1 0 11

Steve Schloss 0 0 0 0

Chippy Mason 1 1 0 5

Thomas O’Sullivan 4 0 0 8

Mike Tyler 4 0 1 9

Totals 13 2 1 33

Fort Ann (1-1, 1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 3 1 0 9

Jack Dornan 2 3 1 14

Justin Zeh 1 0 0 2

Tyler Steves 0 0 2 2

Ty Loso 1 0 2 4

Adam Winchell 1 1 1 6

Dylan Frost 6 0 7 19

Ben Dinwidde 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 5 13 58

Warrensburg 6 2 14 11 — 33

Fort Ann 10 9 19 20 — 58

JV: Fort Ann won.

ARGYLE 94, WHITEHALL 51

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Foulks 7 2 0 20

Redmond 0 3 0 9

Bakerian, b 0 1 0 3

Gould 2 0 2 6

Bakerian, p 5 0 2 12

Patch 0 0 1 1

Totals 14 6 5 51

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Lufkin 8 2 13 35

Ingram 2 3 1 14

Liddle 0 3 0 9

Humiston 3 1 0 9

Frost 1 5 0 17

Wood 0 0 0 0

Montello 1 0 0 2

Jarvis 1 0 0 2

McWhorter 3 0 0 6

Totals 19 14 14 94

Whitehall 9 17 16 9 — 51

Argyle 30 26 19 19 — 94

JV: Argyle won.

