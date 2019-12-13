Roundup: Greenwich rallies past Cambridge, North Warren edges H-L

Friday night's boys basketball action saw Greenwich edge Cambridge with a big fourth quarter, while Schuylerville and Glens Falls posted Foothills Council victories.
GREENWICH 47, CAMBRIDGE 44
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (1-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 0 0 1 1
Jesse Kuzmich 2 3 0 13
Adam Newell 4 1 1 12
Christian O’Brien 0 1 0 3
Luke Pemrick 0 5 1 16
Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 10 3 47
Cambridge (0-1, 0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Ogilvie 2 1 0 7
Nick Murphy 8 0 2 18
Bradley Rowland 1 0 1 3
Ben Epler 1 1 0 5
Brian Hall 1 1 4 9
Sawyer Mattson 0 0 2 2
Totals 13 3 9 44
Greenwich 9 11 6 21 — 47
Cambridge 8 16 11 9 — 44
JV: Greenwich won.
Notes: Luke Pemrick hit five 3-pointers. Greenwich came back from 9 down to start the fourth quarter to win the game by 3.
HOOSICK FALLS 76, TAMARAC 52
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls (4-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 11 1 8 33
Nick Houghton 1 0 0 2
Isiah Burnett 3 1 2 11
Max Kipp 4 0 4 12
Tristan Williams 6 0 4 16
Dmitri Rose 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 2 18 76
Tamarac (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Joey Poulin 1 2 0 8
Zachary Rice 2 1 2 9
Taylor Mainello 1 0 4 6
Jacob Barbera 2 0 0 4
Patrick Mainello 2 0 3 7
Miles Ednie 1 0 2 4
Rocco DiCarlo 4 0 3 11
Alex Medved 0 0 1 1
Tristan Nemjo 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 3 15 52
Hoosick Falls 14 20 22 20 — 76
Tamarac 9 19 9 15 — 52
Other stats: Kipp (HoF) 9 rebounds.
JV: Tamarac won.
Notes: Jon Kempf became the all-time leading score in Hoosick Falls history, passing Howie Dewey ‘85.
HOOSIC VALLEY 86, BERLIN/NEW LEBANON 46
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Bassett 2 7 3 28
Nolan Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Tyler Eddy 1 1 0 5
Mitchell Jones 0 0 0 0
Gavin Giordano 1 1 0 5
Andrew Kalbfliesh 2 0 0 4
Logan Reilly 7 4 0 26
Jonah Smith 0 0 0 0
Nick Santiago 1 0 2 4
Matt Rowe 4 0 0 8
Ethan Gaiazza 2 0 0 4
Totals 21 13 5 86
Berlin/New Lebanon
2P 3P FT TP
Roman Kane 3 0 1 7
Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 2 6
Malachi Ritter 1 2 0 8
Connor Votra 2 0 0 4
Shawn Pawlows 2 2 2 12
Kasey Billert 1 0 0 2
Ben Ruebel 1 0 0 2
Gavin Bink 0 0 0 0
Charles Niles 0 1 0 3
Gabe Colin 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 5 5 46
Hoosic Valley 24 24 25 13 — 86
Berlin-NL 14 13 9 10 — 46
Other stats: Kane (BNL) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Ritter (BNL) 4 rebounds. Pawlows (BNL) 4 rebounds. Votra (BNL) 2 assists. Billert (BNL) 2 assists.
SCHUYLERVILLE 72, JOHNSTOWN 56
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Josh Hoyt 4 2 1 15
Noah Massey 4 1 0 11
Zach Serpa 2 1 0 7
Chano Cross 0 1 0 3
Cody Massey 0 0 1 1
Keegan Feinour 3 0 0 6
Abraham Miller 1 2 1 9
Angel Zapata 2 0 0 4
Totals 16 7 3 56
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 3 2 2 14
Ryan Yandow 2 0 3 7
Alex Vallee 2 6 0 22
Owen Sherman 1 1 0 5
Cayden Rutland 2 6 2 24
Totals 10 15 7 72
Johnstown 14 12 18 12 — 56
Schuylerville 27 14 25 6 — 72
JV: Schuylerville won.
GLENS FALLS 71, SCOTIA 52
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
David Barclay 5 0 1 11
Nick Danahy 8 0 2 18
Noah Girard 3 5 0 21
Griffen Woodell 2 0 1 5
Aiden Hirsch 0 1 0 3
Evan Wiggins 2 0 0 4
Jackson Brand 1 1 0 5
Anthony Mangano 0 0 2 2
Tyrone Jackson 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 7 6 71
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Cremo 1 1 0 5
Jacob Carusone 0 2 0 6
Nathaniel Wylie 1 1 2 7
John Geniti 1 0 0 2
David Geniti 1 0 0 2
David Frisoni 2 0 0 4
Zakary Lane 0 3 0 9
Robert Barrera 2 3 2 15
John Cuddeback 2 0 0 4
Totals 10 10 4 54
Glens Falls 24 19 14 14 — 71
Scotia 14 16 5 17 — 52
AMSTERDAM 58, HUDSON FALLS 51
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
2P 3P FT TP
Damian Colon 1 0 0 2
Caydren Graveley 4 1 3 14
Peyton Ausfeld 4 0 1 9
Yandeel Vasquez 3 0 8 14
Perez 7 0 0 14
DeRosa 0 1 0 3
Clay 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 2 12 58
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Varney 1 0 0 2
Ben Swartz 1 2 0 8
Riley Maddison 1 1 4 9
Brandon Pond 0 0 1 1
Jonathan Beagle 5 0 4 14
Jack Hogan 2 1 1 8
Peyton Smith 0 1 1 4
Dan Hill 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 5 11 48
Amsterdam 12 13 14 19 — 58
Hudson Falls 15 14 12 10 — 51
JV: Amsterdam won.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 51, QUEENSBURY 41
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury
2P 3P FT TP
Asa Edwards 1 0 1 3
Sean Collins 4 0 1 9
Jason Rodriguez 2 0 1 5
Nate Johnson 0 2 0 6
Connor Havern 1 0 0 2
Matthew Conlon 5 0 4 14
Nate Van Anden 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 2 7 41
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Magliocca 0 2 6 12
Sassanella 2 3 6 19
Visco 0 0 2 2
Calderone 6 0 5 17
Totals 8 5 19 50
Queensbury 6 4 16 15 — 41
B-Perth 5 10 19 17 — 51
NORTH WARREN 85, HADLEY-LUZERNE 81
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (2-1, 3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Gerard 4 2 3 17
Miller 3 0 2 8
Hooper 0 4 3 15
Bedwell 1 0 0 2
Dunkly 12 0 3 27
Bradley 3 1 0 9
Stean 1 0 0 2
Gereau 1 0 0 2
Jennings 1 0 1 3
Totals 26 7 12 85
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
J. Fraser 3 3 0 15
Chad Harris 2 0 1 5
Mi. LaBrake 1 0 0 2
D. McMahon 6 3 15 36
A. Warner 0 1 0 3
D. Harder 7 1 3 20
Totals 19 8 19 81
North Warren 20 17 19 14 15 — 85
Had.-Luzerne 17 16 10 27 11 — 81
JV: North Warren won.
HARTFORD 47, CORINTH 38
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Decker 1 5 1 18
Gabe Allen 1 0 3 5
Isaac Melville 0 1 1 4
Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2
Conner Smith 2 0 0 4
Dillian Dumas 1 1 0 5
Totals 6 7 5 38
Hartford (1-1, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Gavon Darfler 6 0 6 18
Brandon Harrington 1 2 0 8
Raymond Harrington 1 0 1 3
Aaron Mitchell 1 0 0 2
JP Lavin 3 0 5 11
Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2
CJ White 0 1 0 3
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Logan Smith 0 0 0 0
Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 3 12 47
Corinth 12 9 10 7 — 38
Hartford 15 8 12 12 — 47
JV: Hartford won.
Notes: Hartford utilized persistent full-court pressure defense to build a late fourth-quarter lead and hold on for a hard-fought win against a scrappy Corinth team.
GRANVILLE 90, SALEM 55
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Taylor Bourn 2 1 0 7
Josh Nelson 5 0 0 10
Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0
Jarett Williams 10 5 5 40
Myles Pauquette 0 1 0 3
Josh Oakman 2 3 4 17
Kaedin Saddlemire 3 0 0 6
Bryce Norton 2 1 0 7
Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0
Cody Rice 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 11 9 90
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 2 1 1 8
Blake Baylor 3 0 2 8
Eli Truehart 2 0 1 5
Phil Mazzucco 1 0 1 3
Ian Lockhart 7 0 1 15
Aden Terry 5 0 0 10
Brady Nichols 3 0 0 6
Totals 23 1 6 55
Granville 27 19 27 17 — 90
Salem 17 10 14 14 — 55
JV: Granville won.
LAKE GEORGE 67, FORT EDWARD 26
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Ashton Sullivan 1 1 0 5
Bryce Tyler 2 0 4 8
William Denton 5 0 1 11
Shann Rivers 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 1 5 26
Lake George (3-0, 4-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Luke Pelchar 10 1 2 25
Cole Clarke 6 0 0 12
Shane Clarke 2 0 0 4
Juan Garcia 1 2 0 8
Ethan Gereau 1 0 0 2
Julius Moffit 1 1 0 5
Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2
Cameron Orr 2 1 0 7
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Totals 25 5 2 67
Fort Edward 5 7 3 11 — 26
Lake George 22 18 23 4 — 67
FORT ANN 58, WARRENSBURG 33
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (0-3, 1-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniff 4 1 0 11
Steve Schloss 0 0 0 0
Chippy Mason 1 1 0 5
Thomas O’Sullivan 4 0 0 8
Mike Tyler 4 0 1 9
Totals 13 2 1 33
Fort Ann (1-1, 1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 3 1 0 9
Jack Dornan 2 3 1 14
Justin Zeh 1 0 0 2
Tyler Steves 0 0 2 2
Ty Loso 1 0 2 4
Adam Winchell 1 1 1 6
Dylan Frost 6 0 7 19
Ben Dinwidde 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 5 13 58
Warrensburg 6 2 14 11 — 33
Fort Ann 10 9 19 20 — 58
JV: Fort Ann won.
ARGYLE 94, WHITEHALL 51
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Foulks 7 2 0 20
Redmond 0 3 0 9
Bakerian, b 0 1 0 3
Gould 2 0 2 6
Bakerian, p 5 0 2 12
Patch 0 0 1 1
Totals 14 6 5 51
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Lufkin 8 2 13 35
Ingram 2 3 1 14
Liddle 0 3 0 9
Humiston 3 1 0 9
Frost 1 5 0 17
Wood 0 0 0 0
Montello 1 0 0 2
Jarvis 1 0 0 2
McWhorter 3 0 0 6
Totals 19 14 14 94
Whitehall 9 17 16 9 — 51
Argyle 30 26 19 19 — 94
JV: Argyle won.