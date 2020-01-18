Roundup: Greenwich falls to Waterford

WATERFORD 84, GREENWICH 66
League: Wasaren League
Waterford (2-1, 9-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Fairclaugh 0 0 3 3
Pannetta 3 0 1 7
Pontore 4 0 3 11
Kelley 3 1 13 22
Houle 1 0 5 7
Bodah 0 0 1 1
Talavera 11 2 5 33
Totals 22 3 31 84
Greenwich (0-3, 4-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 1 2 2 10
Sam Howard 2 0 1 5
Jesse Kuzmich 7 1 2 19
Max Maguire 1 0 0 2
Adam Newell 2 0 0 4
Liam Neisz 1 0 0 2
Luke Pemrick 0 2 0 6
Kaden Hall 1 0 0 2
Jayden Hughes 3 1 2 11
Jeremy Zanella 1 1 0 5
Totals 19 7 7 66
Waterford 28 9 23 24 — 84
Greenwich 8 15 17 26 — 66