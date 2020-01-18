Roundup: Greenwich falls to Waterford
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Greenwich falls to Waterford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD 84, GREENWICH 66

League: Wasaren League

Waterford (2-1, 9-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Fairclaugh 0 0 3 3

Pannetta 3 0 1 7

Pontore 4 0 3 11

Kelley 3 1 13 22

Houle 1 0 5 7

Bodah 0 0 1 1

Talavera 11 2 5 33

Totals 22 3 31 84

Greenwich (0-3, 4-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 1 2 2 10

Sam Howard 2 0 1 5

Jesse Kuzmich 7 1 2 19

Max Maguire 1 0 0 2

Adam Newell 2 0 0 4

Liam Neisz 1 0 0 2

Luke Pemrick 0 2 0 6

Kaden Hall 1 0 0 2

Jayden Hughes 3 1 2 11

Jeremy Zanella 1 1 0 5

Totals 19 7 7 66

Waterford 28 9 23 24 — 84

Greenwich 8 15 17 26 — 66

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News