ROUNDUP: Greenwich falls to Stillwater; North Warren wins

STILLWATER 56, GREENWICH 53
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ McNeil;2;1;3;10
Jaxon Mueller;6;1;6;21
Carter Wichelns;1;0;3;5
Thomas McDonough;4;1;1;12
Joe McDonough;4;0;0;8
Totals;17;3;13;56
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;7;2;1;21
Jacob Ziehm;1;0;0;2
Deontae Bennett;1;1;2;7
Joe Skiff;3;1;0;9
Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4
People are also reading…
Ryan Alling;5;0;0;10
Totals;19;4;3;53
Stillwater;17;2;13;24 — 56
Greenwich;15;17;7;14 — 53
JV: Stillwater won
NORTH WARREN 74, HARTFORD 41
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Drake Stewart;1;0;0;2
Cody Baker;0;1;0;3
Logan Reynolds;3;1;0;9
Ray Harrington;4;0;2;10
Austin Wells;2;0;3;7
Seth Sharpe;2;0;0;4
Tyler Jones;2;0;2;6
Totals;14;2;7;41
North Warren (6-1, 6-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sean Evans;8;1;0;19
Zach Hopper;1;6;0;20
Derrick Tyrell;4;2;0;14
Andrew Beadnell;4;0;0;8
Angelo Willette;2;0;0;4
Connor Jennings;2;0;0;4
Dylan Caraoan;1;1;0;5
Totals;22;10;0;74
Hartford;7;12;12;10 — 41
North Warren;8;21;22;23 — 74
Other stats: Willette (NW) 7 rebounds, 2 assists. Tyrell (NW) 5 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Hopper (NW) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Evans (NW) 5 rebounds, 7 steals.
JV: North Warren won