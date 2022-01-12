 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Greenwich falls to Stillwater; North Warren wins

STILLWATER 56, GREENWICH 53

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ McNeil;2;1;3;10

Jaxon Mueller;6;1;6;21

Carter Wichelns;1;0;3;5

Thomas McDonough;4;1;1;12

Joe McDonough;4;0;0;8

Totals;17;3;13;56

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;7;2;1;21

Jacob Ziehm;1;0;0;2

Deontae Bennett;1;1;2;7

Joe Skiff;3;1;0;9

Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4

Ryan Alling;5;0;0;10

Totals;19;4;3;53

Stillwater;17;2;13;24 — 56

Greenwich;15;17;7;14 — 53

JV: Stillwater won

NORTH WARREN 74, HARTFORD 41

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;1;0;0;2

Cody Baker;0;1;0;3

Logan Reynolds;3;1;0;9

Ray Harrington;4;0;2;10

Austin Wells;2;0;3;7

Seth Sharpe;2;0;0;4

Tyler Jones;2;0;2;6

Totals;14;2;7;41

North Warren (6-1, 6-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sean Evans;8;1;0;19

Zach Hopper;1;6;0;20

Derrick Tyrell;4;2;0;14

Andrew Beadnell;4;0;0;8

Angelo Willette;2;0;0;4

Connor Jennings;2;0;0;4

Dylan Caraoan;1;1;0;5

Totals;22;10;0;74

Hartford;7;12;12;10 — 41

North Warren;8;21;22;23 — 74

Other stats: Willette (NW) 7 rebounds, 2 assists. Tyrell (NW) 5 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Hopper (NW) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Evans (NW) 5 rebounds, 7 steals.

JV: North Warren won

