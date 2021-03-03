 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Granville rolls past Salem for second victory
Josh Nelson scored 23 points and Josh Oakman added 20 points Wednesday night to lead Granville to an 80-43 victory over Salem. Connor Chilson netted 15 points to lead the Generals.

Hunter Ingram scored 21 points and Tyler Humiston had 14 as Argyle topped Hartford 66-44. Ray Harrington poured in a game-high 26 points for the Tanagers.

Greenwich got 18 points from Jesse Kuzmich and 14 from Jacob Ziehm as the Witches defeated Cambridge 74-39.

GRANVILLE 80, SALEM 43

League: Non-league

Granville (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Saddlemire 2 0 1 5

Caleb Nelson 4 2 1 15

Josh Nelson 11 0 1 23

Alex Warrington 4 0 0 8

Cody Nelson 1 0 0 2

Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0

Josh Oakman 7 2 0 20

Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0

Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0

Christian Stevens 0 1 0 3

Bryce Norton 1 0 0 2

Ryan Kunen 1 0 0 2

Totals 31 5 3 80

Salem (2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 3 2 3 15

Blake Baylor 3 1 1 10

Ethan Hickland 0 0 0 0

Altwan Webster 0 0 4 4

Patrick Stone 1 0 0 2

Josh Harrington 0 0 0 0

Z Miller 1 0 4 6

Nate Twitchell 3 0 0 6

Totals 11 3 12 43

Granville 26 18 23 13 — 80

Salem 12 12 11 8 — 43

Other stats: Saddlemire (Gra) 15 rebounds, 10 assists. Stevens (Gra) 10 rebounds.

ARGYLE 66, HARTFORD 44

League: Washington County league

Hartford (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Fish 2 0 0 4

Harrington 4 3 9 26

Lavin 1 0 6 8

Baker 0 2 0 6

Stewart 0 0 0 0

Boucher 0 0 0 0

Fiske 0 0 0 0

White 0 0 0 0

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Panoushek 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 5 15 44

Argyle (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Austin 0 0 0 0

Ingram 6 3 0 21

Lohret 2 0 0 4

Liddle 1 3 2 13

Humiston 5 1 1 14

Cuthbert 0 0 0 0

Dennis 0 1 0 3

Schilling 1 0 0 2

Montello 2 0 0 4

Koopman 0 0 0 0

Saunders 0 1 0 3

McWhorter 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 9 3 66

Hartford 9 11 14 10 — 44

Argyle 14 22 15 15 — 66

Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 11 rebounds, 5 assists. Montello (Arg) 6 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 8 assists.

GREENWICH 74, CAMBRIDGE 39

League: Non-league

Cambridge (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Owen Foyle 3 0 5 11

Dillon Hughes 2 0 0 4

Owen Hall 2 0 0 4

Andrew Clark 3 0 2 8

Isaac Toleman 1 0 0 2

Jeff Burke 3 0 0 6

Jackson Thomas 1 0 2 4

Totals 15 0 9 39

Greenwich (3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 4 3 1 18

Jayden Hughes 2 0 4 8

Gavin Blair 3 0 3 9

Jacob Ziehm 4 2 0 14

Andrew Conlin 3 0 1 7

Matthew Conlin 2 0 0 4

Bradley Brophy 0 1 1 4

Aidan McPhail 2 2 0 10

Totals 20 8 10 74

Cambridge 10 9 7 13 — 39

Greenwich 18 20 20 16 — 74

WHITEHALL 52, FORT EDWARD 30

League: Washington County league

Whitehall (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

M Gould 1 0 3 5

J Gould 0 2 0 6

S Dickinson 1 0 0 2

B Bakerian 1 0 1 3

T Brooks 1 0 0 2

E Eggleston 1 0 0 2

J Martindale 3 0 0 6

C Burgey 10 0 1 21

L Stevens 1 1 0 5

Totals 19 3 5 52

Fort Edward (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

M Taylor 1 1 3 8

B Sullivan 1 2 0 8

N Dukett 1 0 0 2

B Hunt 0 0 1 1

B Kamburelis 1 1 0 5

K Kamburelis 0 1 0 3

A Fish 1 0 1 3

Totals 5 5 5 30

Whitehall 9 11 22 10 — 52

Fort Edward 13 4 2 11 — 30

