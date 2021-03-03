ROUNDUP: Granville rolls past Salem for second victory

Josh Nelson scored 23 points and Josh Oakman added 20 points Wednesday night to lead Granville to an 80-43 victory over Salem. Connor Chilson netted 15 points to lead the Generals.
Hunter Ingram scored 21 points and Tyler Humiston had 14 as Argyle topped Hartford 66-44. Ray Harrington poured in a game-high 26 points for the Tanagers.
Greenwich got 18 points from Jesse Kuzmich and 14 from Jacob Ziehm as the Witches defeated Cambridge 74-39.
GRANVILLE 80, SALEM 43
League: Non-league
Granville (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Saddlemire 2 0 1 5
Caleb Nelson 4 2 1 15
Josh Nelson 11 0 1 23
Alex Warrington 4 0 0 8
Cody Nelson 1 0 0 2
Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0
Josh Oakman 7 2 0 20
Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0
Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0
Christian Stevens 0 1 0 3
Bryce Norton 1 0 0 2
Ryan Kunen 1 0 0 2
Totals 31 5 3 80
Salem (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 3 2 3 15
Blake Baylor 3 1 1 10
Ethan Hickland 0 0 0 0
Altwan Webster 0 0 4 4
Patrick Stone 1 0 0 2
Josh Harrington 0 0 0 0
Z Miller 1 0 4 6
Nate Twitchell 3 0 0 6
Totals 11 3 12 43
Granville 26 18 23 13 — 80
Salem 12 12 11 8 — 43
Other stats: Saddlemire (Gra) 15 rebounds, 10 assists. Stevens (Gra) 10 rebounds.
ARGYLE 66, HARTFORD 44
League: Washington County league
Hartford (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Fish 2 0 0 4
Harrington 4 3 9 26
Lavin 1 0 6 8
Baker 0 2 0 6
Stewart 0 0 0 0
Boucher 0 0 0 0
Fiske 0 0 0 0
White 0 0 0 0
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Panoushek 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 5 15 44
Argyle (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Austin 0 0 0 0
Ingram 6 3 0 21
Lohret 2 0 0 4
Liddle 1 3 2 13
Humiston 5 1 1 14
Cuthbert 0 0 0 0
Dennis 0 1 0 3
Schilling 1 0 0 2
Montello 2 0 0 4
Koopman 0 0 0 0
Saunders 0 1 0 3
McWhorter 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 9 3 66
Hartford 9 11 14 10 — 44
Argyle 14 22 15 15 — 66
Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 11 rebounds, 5 assists. Montello (Arg) 6 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 8 assists.
GREENWICH 74, CAMBRIDGE 39
League: Non-league
Cambridge (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Owen Foyle 3 0 5 11
Dillon Hughes 2 0 0 4
Owen Hall 2 0 0 4
Andrew Clark 3 0 2 8
Isaac Toleman 1 0 0 2
Jeff Burke 3 0 0 6
Jackson Thomas 1 0 2 4
Totals 15 0 9 39
Greenwich (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Jesse Kuzmich 4 3 1 18
Jayden Hughes 2 0 4 8
Gavin Blair 3 0 3 9
Jacob Ziehm 4 2 0 14
Andrew Conlin 3 0 1 7
Matthew Conlin 2 0 0 4
Bradley Brophy 0 1 1 4
Aidan McPhail 2 2 0 10
Totals 20 8 10 74
Cambridge 10 9 7 13 — 39
Greenwich 18 20 20 16 — 74
WHITEHALL 52, FORT EDWARD 30
League: Washington County league
Whitehall (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
M Gould 1 0 3 5
J Gould 0 2 0 6
S Dickinson 1 0 0 2
B Bakerian 1 0 1 3
T Brooks 1 0 0 2
E Eggleston 1 0 0 2
J Martindale 3 0 0 6
C Burgey 10 0 1 21
L Stevens 1 1 0 5
Totals 19 3 5 52
Fort Edward (0-2)