ROUNDUP: Granville rolls past Salem for second victory

Josh Nelson scored 23 points and Josh Oakman added 20 points Wednesday night to lead Granville to an 80-43 victory over Salem. Connor Chilson netted 15 points to lead the Generals.

Hunter Ingram scored 21 points and Tyler Humiston had 14 as Argyle topped Hartford 66-44. Ray Harrington poured in a game-high 26 points for the Tanagers.

Greenwich got 18 points from Jesse Kuzmich and 14 from Jacob Ziehm as the Witches defeated Cambridge 74-39.

GRANVILLE 80, SALEM 43

League: Non-league

Granville (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Saddlemire 2 0 1 5

Caleb Nelson 4 2 1 15

Josh Nelson 11 0 1 23

Alex Warrington 4 0 0 8

Cody Nelson 1 0 0 2

Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0

Josh Oakman 7 2 0 20

Connor Farrell 0 0 0 0

Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0