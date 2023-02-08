Caleb Nelson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds as Granville beat Hadley-Luzerne 66-56 in the semifinals of the Adirondack League boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The Golden Horde will meet North Warren in the championship game on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School (7 p.m.). Corinth and Whitehall will play beforehand in the girls final at 5 p.m.

Granville (15-3) held a 31-22 lead at halftime and extended it to an 18-point advantage after three quarters. Nelson scored 15 points in the first half. Trey Senevey, RJ Monger and Cody Nelson each added nine points to the cause.

Four Granville players combined to hit 10 3-pointers.

Alex Mattison and Matt Harder each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (11-8). Caeden Wilson had 10 points, Danny Deuel had seven and Josh Ellis added six.

NORTH WARREN 75, ARGYLE 60: Semaj Cuyler had a 24-point game and the Cougars nailed 15 3-pointers to punch their ticket to the league final.

Sean Evans (16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Wyatt Jennings (12 points), Derrick Tyrell (10 points, six rebounds) and Zach Hopper (nine points, four assists) also made big contributions for North Warren. The Cougars (14-4) jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first eight minutes.

For Argyle (11-8), Brandon Saunders led the way with 22 points. Hunter Ingram (15 points), Dru Austin (nine), Brad Koopman (eight) and Cayden McWhorter (six) also contributed to the scoring.

LAKE GEORGE 64, WHITEHALL 44: The Warriors had a big first half on the way to a crossover victory against the Railroaders.

Jack Clark (15 points), Nate Hohman (13 points), Jack Welch (10 points), Angelo Bergman (eight points), Dan Barber (six points) and Luke Sheldon (eight rebounds) led Lake George (10-8).

Latrell Evans had 14 points and nine rebounds for Whitehall (12-7). Cash Burgey recorded 17 points and Isaiah Stevens had six points and seven rebounds.

BURNT HILLS 58, GLOVERSVILLE 45: Ben Kline scored 21 points as the Spartans won a non-leaguer against Gloversville. James Collar (17 points) and Mariano Dicaterino (15) led Gloversville.

LAKE PLACID 45, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 38: Jeb Cecunjanin scored 20 points and Lake Placid held off the Orange in the fourth quarter during a game on Tuesday.

Griffin Farr (17 points, six steals), Austin Bruso (nine points, four steals) and Alec Fraiser (eight points, 10 rebounds) led Indian Lake-Long Lake.