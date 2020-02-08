Roundup: Granville locks up No. 1 seed

GRANVILLE 89, CORINTH 61
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Gabe Allen 2 1 0 7
Mason Brownell 1 0 1 3
Isaac Melville 5 4 4 26
Colin Watkins 1 1 0 5
Dillon Dumas 4 0 4 12
Trent Kilinski 3 0 0 6
Mason Waller 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 6 9 61
Granville (13-1, 14-4)
2P 3P FT TP
TJ Wilson 2 3 0 13
Taylor Bourn 2 0 0 4
Josh Nelson 2 0 0 4
Izick Tucker 1 1 0 5
Jarett Williams 11 6 4 44
Myles Pauquette 1 0 0 2
Josh Oakman 0 3 0 9
Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 0 2
Brad Lamb 1 0 0 2
Byrce Norton 1 0 0 2
Cody Rice 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 13 4 89
Corinth 17 9 18 17 — 61
Granville 27 22 23 17 — 89
Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 7 rebounds. Williams (Gra) 7 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
Notes: Granville locked up the No. 1 seed for the Adirondack League playoffs.
LAKE GEORGE 76, HADLEY-LUZERNE 53
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (11-3, 12-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Jonny Fraser 0 1 0 3
Chad Harris 1 0 0 2
Danny McMahon 3 4 11 29
Andrew Warner 1 0 0 2
Donny Harder 2 3 2 15
Totals 7 8 13 51
Lake George (11-3, 13-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 1 2 5 13
Luke Pelchar 14 0 1 29
Shane Clarke 1 0 0 2
Juan Garcia 0 2 2 8
Cole Clarke 4 0 2 10
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Julius Moffitt 1 2 2 10
Torin Davies 2 0 0 4
Totals 24 6 12 78
Had.-Luzerne 12 12 17 12 — 53
Lake George 14 26 19 17 — 76
Other stats: Harris (HL) 6 rebounds. Harder (HL) 6 rebounds. Warner (HL) 5 rebounds. McMahon (HL) 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 8 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.
FORT ANN 53, FORT EDWARD 29
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (3-11, 4-14)
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 0 0 0 0
A. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
B. Sullivan 4 0 0 8
B. Tyler 0 0 6 6
W. Denton 2 2 3 13
C. Phillips 1 0 0 2
G. Havens 0 0 0 0
C. Yasko 0 0 0 0
J. Courtney 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 2 9 29
Fort Ann (6-8, 6-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 1 1
Jack Dornan 4 1 1 12
Justin Zeh 0 1 0 3
Tyler Steves 0 0 0 0
Ty Loso 1 2 0 8
Dillon Tracey 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 8 1 2 21
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Patrick Ward 2 0 0 4
Ben Dinwidde 2 0 0 4
Totals 17 5 4 53
Fort Edward 9 9 6 5 — 29
Fort Ann 15 15 13 10 — 53
Other stats: Dornan (FA) 11 rebounds. Loso (FA) 9 rebounds.
Notes: Fort Ann closed out the regular season on Senior Day with a win over the Forts.
NORTH WARREN 71, SALEM 68
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (12-2, 16-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 7 5 13 42
Ryan Miller 1 0 4 6
Nate Hopper 1 0 8 10
Tanner Dunkley 4 0 5 13
Totals 13 5 30 71
Salem (6-8, 7-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 2 2 10
Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5
Eli Truehart 6 3 1 22
Chuck Myler 1 1 0 5
Phil Mazzucco 4 1 0 11
Ian Lockhart 1 0 0 2
Aden Terry 5 0 1 11
Brady Nichols 1 0 0 2
Totals 21 7 5 68
North Warren 16 30 14 11 — 71
Salem 9 26 19 14 — 68
JV: North Warren won.
QUEENSBURY 72, GLOVERSVILLE 52
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (11-4, 12-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Gilligan 0 0 0 0
Bryce Bleibtrey 2 2 4 14
Sean Collins 5 6 2 30
Nate Johnson 0 0 3 3
Matt Conlon 4 2 0 14
Asa Edwards 0 0 0 0
Jason Rodriguez 4 0 1 9
Joe Slattery 0 0 0 0
Nate VanAnden 0 0 0 0
Shane Rutherford 1 0 0 2
Lance Hayes 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 10 10 72
Gloversville (13-2, 14-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Dante Bouchard 3 4 3 21
J. Collar 0 0 1 1
G. Dooling 0 0 0 0
L. Demaio 0 0 0 0
E. Hunt 0 0 0 0
K. Ruggeri 0 0 0 0
S. Getman 0 0 0 0
J. Warner 2 1 0 7
Joey Rowback 4 1 10 21
A. Jones 0 0 0 0
G. Gliona 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 6 14 52
Queensbury 15 11 26 20 — 72
Gloversville 8 17 10 17 — 52
JV: Queensbury won.
AMSTERDAM 64, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam (8-7, 8-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Colon 2 2 7 17
Gravely 3 0 2 8
Ausfeld 3 0 0 6
Vazquez 1 3 1 12
Perwz 3 0 1 7
Clay 0 0 2 2
Douglas 1 1 7 12
Totals 13 6 20 64
South Glens Falls (3-12, 4-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Viger 1 0 0 2
Vanwagenen 2 0 4 8
Woodard 4 0 1 9
Aday 1 1 1 6
Darrow 1 2 0 8
Prevost 1 0 3 5
Bobbitt 7 1 0 17
Totals 17 4 9 55
Amsterdam 24 13 18 9 — 64
South High 18 11 12 14 — 55
SCOTIA 68, SCHUYLERVILLE 60
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville (4-11, 4-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Ryan Dow 0 0 2 2
Sam McGarahan 1 0 0 2
Cayden Rutland 1 1 0 5
Luke Sherman 1 1 1 6
Owen Sherman 8 2 4 26
Alex Vale 2 3 0 13
Jacob Vanderhoof 3 0 0 6
Totals 16 7 7 60
Scotia (4-11, 5-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Griffin Fratterigo 2 1 4 11
Patrick Cremo 0 0 0 0
Nathaniel Wylie 4 4 0 20
John Geniti 1 1 0 5
Robert Barrera 0 2 3 9
John Cuddeback 1 0 1 3
Antonio Cianfarini 4 1 9 20
Totals 12 9 17 68
Schuylerville 17 12 13 18 — 60
Scotia 16 21 8 23 — 68
BROAD.-PERTH 63, HUDSON FALLS 62 (OT)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (10-5, 11-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Varney 1 0 0 2
Maddison 2 0 2 6
Beagle 10 0 6 26
Currier 0 0 2 2
Hogan 7 1 2 19
Labshere 0 1 0 3
Smith 2 0 0 4
Totals 22 2 12 62
Broadalbin-Perth (10-5, 11-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Magliocca 1 0 1 3
Sass 1 4 1 15
Wert 5 8 2 36
Calderone 3 0 3 9
Totals 10 12 7 63
Hud. Falls 10 17 15 13 7 — 62
B-Perth 8 12 23 12 8 — 63
HOOSICK FALLS 66, MT. ANTHONY, VT. 45
League: Non-league
Mt. Anthony, Vt.
2P 3P FT TP
Gavin Johnson 2 0 3 7
Andrew Steadman 0 1 0 3
Jordan Gardner 3 1 0 9
Braeden Billert 3 2 0 12
Jon McDonald 1 0 1 3
Quintin McIntire 2 2 1 11
Totals 11 6 5 45
Hoosick Falls (6-1, 15-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 4 1 8 19
Isiah Burnett 2 0 0 4
Max Kipp 2 1 6 13
Tristan Williams 8 3 0 25
Dmitri Rose 0 0 5 5
Totals 16 5 19 66
Mt. Anthony 12 11 9 13 — 45
Hoosick Falls 24 17 13 12 — 66
Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kipp (HoF) 10 rebounds. Rose (HoF) 7 assists.
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
HOOSIC VALLEY 75, MAPLE HILL 74
League: Non-league
Maple Hill (11-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Jack Utter 2 0 0 4
Rian Jewett 10 0 6 26
Logan McGarvey 1 0 0 2
Dom Hirschoff 2 3 7 20
Ben Marra 1 0 0 2
Blake Decker 7 0 6 20
Totals 23 3 19 74
Hoosic Valley (2-5, 8-8)
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Bassett 2 3 5 18
Nolan Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Tyler Eddy 1 4 1 15
Gavin Giordano 1 1 0 5
Logan Reilly 3 5 3 24
Nick Santiago 0 0 5 5
Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2
Ethan Caiazza 2 0 0 4
Totals 11 13 14 75
Maple Hill 10 21 16 27 — 74
Hoosic Valley 22 18 15 20 — 75
JV: Maple Hill won.