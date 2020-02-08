Roundup: Granville locks up No. 1 seed
Roundup: Granville locks up No. 1 seed

From the Prep Recap: Complete wrestling results, plus tons of basketball series
GRANVILLE 89, CORINTH 61

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Gabe Allen 2 1 0 7

Mason Brownell 1 0 1 3

Isaac Melville 5 4 4 26

Colin Watkins 1 1 0 5

Dillon Dumas 4 0 4 12

Trent Kilinski 3 0 0 6

Mason Waller 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 6 9 61

Granville (13-1, 14-4)

2P 3P FT TP

TJ Wilson 2 3 0 13

Taylor Bourn 2 0 0 4

Josh Nelson 2 0 0 4

Izick Tucker 1 1 0 5

Jarett Williams 11 6 4 44

Myles Pauquette 1 0 0 2

Josh Oakman 0 3 0 9

Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 0 2

Brad Lamb 1 0 0 2

Byrce Norton 1 0 0 2

Cody Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 23 13 4 89

Corinth 17 9 18 17 — 61

Granville 27 22 23 17 — 89

Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 7 rebounds. Williams (Gra) 7 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

Notes: Granville locked up the No. 1 seed for the Adirondack League playoffs.

LAKE GEORGE 76, HADLEY-LUZERNE 53

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (11-3, 12-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Jonny Fraser 0 1 0 3

Chad Harris 1 0 0 2

Danny McMahon 3 4 11 29

Andrew Warner 1 0 0 2

Donny Harder 2 3 2 15

Totals 7 8 13 51

Lake George (11-3, 13-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 1 2 5 13

Luke Pelchar 14 0 1 29

Shane Clarke 1 0 0 2

Juan Garcia 0 2 2 8

Cole Clarke 4 0 2 10

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffitt 1 2 2 10

Torin Davies 2 0 0 4

Totals 24 6 12 78

Had.-Luzerne 12 12 17 12 — 53

Lake George 14 26 19 17 — 76

Other stats: Harris (HL) 6 rebounds. Harder (HL) 6 rebounds. Warner (HL) 5 rebounds. McMahon (HL) 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 8 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.

FORT ANN 53, FORT EDWARD 29

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (3-11, 4-14)

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 0 0 0 0

A. Sullivan 0 0 0 0

B. Sullivan 4 0 0 8

B. Tyler 0 0 6 6

W. Denton 2 2 3 13

C. Phillips 1 0 0 2

G. Havens 0 0 0 0

C. Yasko 0 0 0 0

J. Courtney 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 2 9 29

Fort Ann (6-8, 6-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 1 1

Jack Dornan 4 1 1 12

Justin Zeh 0 1 0 3

Tyler Steves 0 0 0 0

Ty Loso 1 2 0 8

Dillon Tracey 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 8 1 2 21

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Patrick Ward 2 0 0 4

Ben Dinwidde 2 0 0 4

Totals 17 5 4 53

Fort Edward 9 9 6 5 — 29

Fort Ann 15 15 13 10 — 53

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 11 rebounds. Loso (FA) 9 rebounds.

Notes: Fort Ann closed out the regular season on Senior Day with a win over the Forts.

NORTH WARREN 71, SALEM 68

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (12-2, 16-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 7 5 13 42

Ryan Miller 1 0 4 6

Nate Hopper 1 0 8 10

Tanner Dunkley 4 0 5 13

Totals 13 5 30 71

Salem (6-8, 7-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 2 2 10

Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5

Eli Truehart 6 3 1 22

Chuck Myler 1 1 0 5

Phil Mazzucco 4 1 0 11

Ian Lockhart 1 0 0 2

Aden Terry 5 0 1 11

Brady Nichols 1 0 0 2

Totals 21 7 5 68

North Warren 16 30 14 11 — 71

Salem 9 26 19 14 — 68

JV: North Warren won.

QUEENSBURY 72, GLOVERSVILLE 52

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (11-4, 12-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Gilligan 0 0 0 0

Bryce Bleibtrey 2 2 4 14

Sean Collins 5 6 2 30

Nate Johnson 0 0 3 3

Matt Conlon 4 2 0 14

Asa Edwards 0 0 0 0

Jason Rodriguez 4 0 1 9

Joe Slattery 0 0 0 0

Nate VanAnden 0 0 0 0

Shane Rutherford 1 0 0 2

Lance Hayes 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 10 10 72

Gloversville (13-2, 14-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Dante Bouchard 3 4 3 21

J. Collar 0 0 1 1

G. Dooling 0 0 0 0

L. Demaio 0 0 0 0

E. Hunt 0 0 0 0

K. Ruggeri 0 0 0 0

S. Getman 0 0 0 0

J. Warner 2 1 0 7

Joey Rowback 4 1 10 21

A. Jones 0 0 0 0

G. Gliona 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 6 14 52

Queensbury 15 11 26 20 — 72

Gloversville 8 17 10 17 — 52

JV: Queensbury won.

AMSTERDAM 64, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam (8-7, 8-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Colon 2 2 7 17

Gravely 3 0 2 8

Ausfeld 3 0 0 6

Vazquez 1 3 1 12

Perwz 3 0 1 7

Clay 0 0 2 2

Douglas 1 1 7 12

Totals 13 6 20 64

South Glens Falls (3-12, 4-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Viger 1 0 0 2

Vanwagenen 2 0 4 8

Woodard 4 0 1 9

Aday 1 1 1 6

Darrow 1 2 0 8

Prevost 1 0 3 5

Bobbitt 7 1 0 17

Totals 17 4 9 55

Amsterdam 24 13 18 9 — 64

South High 18 11 12 14 — 55

SCOTIA 68, SCHUYLERVILLE 60

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville (4-11, 4-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Ryan Dow 0 0 2 2

Sam McGarahan 1 0 0 2

Cayden Rutland 1 1 0 5

Luke Sherman 1 1 1 6

Owen Sherman 8 2 4 26

Alex Vale 2 3 0 13

Jacob Vanderhoof 3 0 0 6

Totals 16 7 7 60

Scotia (4-11, 5-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Fratterigo 2 1 4 11

Patrick Cremo 0 0 0 0

Nathaniel Wylie 4 4 0 20

John Geniti 1 1 0 5

Robert Barrera 0 2 3 9

John Cuddeback 1 0 1 3

Antonio Cianfarini 4 1 9 20

Totals 12 9 17 68

Schuylerville 17 12 13 18 — 60

Scotia 16 21 8 23 — 68

BROAD.-PERTH 63, HUDSON FALLS 62 (OT)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (10-5, 11-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Varney 1 0 0 2

Maddison 2 0 2 6

Beagle 10 0 6 26

Currier 0 0 2 2

Hogan 7 1 2 19

Labshere 0 1 0 3

Smith 2 0 0 4

Totals 22 2 12 62

Broadalbin-Perth (10-5, 11-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Magliocca 1 0 1 3

Sass 1 4 1 15

Wert 5 8 2 36

Calderone 3 0 3 9

Totals 10 12 7 63

Hud. Falls 10 17 15 13 7 — 62

B-Perth 8 12 23 12 8 — 63

HOOSICK FALLS 66, MT. ANTHONY, VT. 45

League: Non-league

Mt. Anthony, Vt.

2P 3P FT TP

Gavin Johnson 2 0 3 7

Andrew Steadman 0 1 0 3

Jordan Gardner 3 1 0 9

Braeden Billert 3 2 0 12

Jon McDonald 1 0 1 3

Quintin McIntire 2 2 1 11

Totals 11 6 5 45

Hoosick Falls (6-1, 15-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 4 1 8 19

Isiah Burnett 2 0 0 4

Max Kipp 2 1 6 13

Tristan Williams 8 3 0 25

Dmitri Rose 0 0 5 5

Totals 16 5 19 66

Mt. Anthony 12 11 9 13 — 45

Hoosick Falls 24 17 13 12 — 66

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kipp (HoF) 10 rebounds. Rose (HoF) 7 assists.

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

HOOSIC VALLEY 75, MAPLE HILL 74

League: Non-league

Maple Hill (11-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Utter 2 0 0 4

Rian Jewett 10 0 6 26

Logan McGarvey 1 0 0 2

Dom Hirschoff 2 3 7 20

Ben Marra 1 0 0 2

Blake Decker 7 0 6 20

Totals 23 3 19 74

Hoosic Valley (2-5, 8-8)

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Bassett 2 3 5 18

Nolan Rafferty 1 0 0 2

Tyler Eddy 1 4 1 15

Gavin Giordano 1 1 0 5

Logan Reilly 3 5 3 24

Nick Santiago 0 0 5 5

Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2

Ethan Caiazza 2 0 0 4

Totals 11 13 14 75

Maple Hill 10 21 16 27 — 74

Hoosic Valley 22 18 15 20 — 75

JV: Maple Hill won.

