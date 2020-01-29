Roundup: Granville beats Forts, continues to roll

Granville started strong and stayed ahead the rest of the way to stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League. Three players scored in double figures as Hartford beat Whitehall.
GRANVILLE 78, FORT EDWARD 45
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
T. Bourn 4 0 0 8
J. Nelson 4 0 3 11
J. Wiliams 3 2 4 16
M. Pauquette 1 1 0 5
J. Oakman 2 5 0 19
K. Saddlemier 2 0 0 4
B. Lamb 0 1 0 3
B. Norton 4 0 0 8
C. Rice 2 0 0 4
Totals 22 9 7 78
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 1 0 0 2
B. Sullivan 4 1 4 15
B. Tyler 4 2 1 15
W. Denton 5 0 1 11
C. Phillips 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 3 6 45
Granville 19 17 16 26 — 78
Fort Edward 6 12 16 11 — 45
Other stats: Williams (Gra) 9 rebounds. Oakland (Gra) 7 rebounds. Denton (FE) 9 rebounds. Taylor (FE) 7 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 5 assists.
JV: Granville won.
HARTFORD 55, WHITEHALL 41
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
D. Foulks 6 2 3 21
C. Burgey 3 0 2 8
J. Gould 0 0 0 0
M. Redman 0 0 0 0
B Bakerian 0 0 0 0
M Gould 3 0 2 8
P. Bakerian 1 0 2 4
Totals 13 2 9 41
Hartford (6-5, 9-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Gavon Darfler 5 0 3 13
Brandon Harrington 1 3 0 11
Aaron Mitchell 2 1 4 11
JP Lavin 3 0 1 7
Jacob Fish 2 0 0 4
Raymond Harrington 3 1 0 9
Totals 16 5 8 55
Whitehall 11 3 9 18 — 41
Hartford 12 20 11 12 — 55
You have free articles remaining.
Other stats: G. Darfler (Hart) 14 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 7 rebounds. JP Lavin (Hart) 7 rebounds. R. Harrington (Hart) 6 assists.
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: JP Lavin played excellent individual defense on Whitehall sharpshooter Matt Redmond and also scored seven points and grabbed seven boards. Gavon Darfler had a workman’s night scoring 13 points and gathering 14 boards.
SALEM 51, CORINTH 34
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilsan 2 0 3 7
Blake Baylor 2 1 2 9
Eli Truehart 5 0 3 13
Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5
Ian Lockhart 2 0 0 4
Adam Terry 6 0 1 13
Totals 19 1 10 51
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Gabe Allen 4 0 1 9
Isaac Melville 4 0 0 8
Colin Watkins 1 2 0 8
Dillon Dumas 1 0 3 5
Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2
Connor Smith 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 2 4 34
Salem 7 9 20 15 — 51
Corinth 8 13 7 6 — 34
JV: Salem won.
LAKE GEORGE 58, WARRENSBURG 31
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Steve Schloss 2 0 2 6
Brady Chaney 0 1 0 3
Chippy Mason 1 4 0 14
Tom Sesslemen 0 0 1 1
Mike Tyrell 2 0 3 7
Totals 5 5 6 31
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Torin Davies 1 0 0 2
Shane Clarke 1 1 1 6
Juan Garcia 2 4 1 17
Cole Clarke 11 0 1 23
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Julius Moffitt 2 0 0 4
Jordan Edwards 1 0 0 2
Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 5 3 58
Warrensburg 8 4 8 11 — 31
Lake George 14 10 20 14 — 58
Other stats: Mason (War) 8 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 5 rebounds. Richards (War) 3 rebounds. Schloss (War) 4 assists. C Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. S Clarke (LG) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Rounds (LG) 5 rebounds. Edwards (LG) 2 assists.
JV: Lake George won.