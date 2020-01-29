Roundup: Granville beats Forts, continues to roll
Granville started strong and stayed ahead the rest of the way to stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League. Three players scored in double figures as Hartford beat Whitehall.

GRANVILLE 78, FORT EDWARD 45

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

T. Bourn 4 0 0 8

J. Nelson 4 0 3 11

J. Wiliams 3 2 4 16

M. Pauquette 1 1 0 5

J. Oakman 2 5 0 19

K. Saddlemier 2 0 0 4

B. Lamb 0 1 0 3

B. Norton 4 0 0 8

C. Rice 2 0 0 4

Totals 22 9 7 78

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 1 0 0 2

B. Sullivan 4 1 4 15

B. Tyler 4 2 1 15

W. Denton 5 0 1 11

C. Phillips 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 3 6 45

Granville 19 17 16 26 — 78

Fort Edward 6 12 16 11 — 45

Other stats: Williams (Gra) 9 rebounds. Oakland (Gra) 7 rebounds. Denton (FE) 9 rebounds. Taylor (FE) 7 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 5 assists.

JV: Granville won.

HARTFORD 55, WHITEHALL 41

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

D. Foulks 6 2 3 21

C. Burgey 3 0 2 8

J. Gould 0 0 0 0

M. Redman 0 0 0 0

B Bakerian 0 0 0 0

M Gould 3 0 2 8

P. Bakerian 1 0 2 4

Totals 13 2 9 41

Hartford (6-5, 9-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Gavon Darfler 5 0 3 13

Brandon Harrington 1 3 0 11

Aaron Mitchell 2 1 4 11

JP Lavin 3 0 1 7

Jacob Fish 2 0 0 4

Raymond Harrington 3 1 0 9

Totals 16 5 8 55

Whitehall 11 3 9 18 — 41

Hartford 12 20 11 12 — 55

Other stats: G. Darfler (Hart) 14 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 7 rebounds. JP Lavin (Hart) 7 rebounds. R. Harrington (Hart) 6 assists.

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: JP Lavin played excellent individual defense on Whitehall sharpshooter Matt Redmond and also scored seven points and grabbed seven boards. Gavon Darfler had a workman’s night scoring 13 points and gathering 14 boards.

SALEM 51, CORINTH 34

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilsan 2 0 3 7

Blake Baylor 2 1 2 9

Eli Truehart 5 0 3 13

Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5

Ian Lockhart 2 0 0 4

Adam Terry 6 0 1 13

Totals 19 1 10 51

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Gabe Allen 4 0 1 9

Isaac Melville 4 0 0 8

Colin Watkins 1 2 0 8

Dillon Dumas 1 0 3 5

Trent Kilinski 1 0 0 2

Connor Smith 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 2 4 34

Salem 7 9 20 15 — 51

Corinth 8 13 7 6 — 34

JV: Salem won.

LAKE GEORGE 58, WARRENSBURG 31

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Steve Schloss 2 0 2 6

Brady Chaney 0 1 0 3

Chippy Mason 1 4 0 14

Tom Sesslemen 0 0 1 1

Mike Tyrell 2 0 3 7

Totals 5 5 6 31

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Torin Davies 1 0 0 2

Shane Clarke 1 1 1 6

Juan Garcia 2 4 1 17

Cole Clarke 11 0 1 23

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffitt 2 0 0 4

Jordan Edwards 1 0 0 2

Owen Sutton 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 5 3 58

Warrensburg 8 4 8 11 — 31

Lake George 14 10 20 14 — 58

Other stats: Mason (War) 8 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 5 rebounds. Richards (War) 3 rebounds. Schloss (War) 4 assists. C Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. S Clarke (LG) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Rounds (LG) 5 rebounds. Edwards (LG) 2 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

