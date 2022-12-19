ROUNDUP: Golden Horde rallies to edge Hadley-Luzerne

Cody Nelson scored off a Nathan Williams pass with 9.6 seconds left to finish off a Granville comeback as the Golden Horde beat Hadley-Luzerne 54-53 in Adirondack League boys basketball on Monday night.
Cody Nelson finished with 19 points and eight rebounds as Granville improved to 3-0 in league play (3-1 overall). Caleb Nelson scored 18 points. William Jennings added seven points.
H-L led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but the Horde rallied back and outscored the Eagles 17-6 in the fourth quarter.
Hadley-Luzerne’s top scorers were Caedin Wilson (14), Matthew Harder (nine), Josh Ellis (eight), Eugene Conroy (seven) and Alex Mattison (six).
SOUTH HIGH 54, SCHUYLERVILLE 53: Ryan Fitzsimmons scored 30 points and Brady Smith added eight as South Glens Falls held on to beat Schuylerville in the Foothills Council.
The Bulldogs hit 11 3-pointers, including six by Fitzsimmons.
Lukas Sherman finished with a game-high 31 points for Schuylerville.
WARRENSBURG 50, FORT ANN 38: Evan Lapell finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Burghers beat the Cardinals.
Stevie Schloss added 15 points and eight assists as Warrensburg improved to 4-1 overall. Brady Cheney recorded nine points.
Dylan Brown (13 points), Javier Hernandez (12) and Callen Sutliff (nine) led the Cardinals.
BOLTON 59, LAKE PLACID 21: Jaxon Egloff scored 19 points and Tyler Trowbridge recorded 16 points as the Eagles rolled past Lake Placid.
Lukas Becker, Sullivan Eager and freshman Liam Foy played a strong game on the boards. Jace Hubert added nine points for Bolton (2-1 league, 3-4 overall), which led 35-8 at halftime.
Seb Cecunjanin scored seven points for Lake Placid.
NEW LEBANON-BERLIN 80, CAMBRIDGE 49: Chris Shorter finished with 27 points and Mason Stalter added 15 as NLB improved to 2-2.
New Lebanon/Berlin outscored Cambridge 21-7 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Isaac Toleman scored 12 points and Mason MacDougall added 10 for Cambridge.