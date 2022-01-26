ROUNDUP: Glens Falls tops South High in overtime

Freshman Kellen Driscoll scored a game-high 23 points Wednesday night as Glens Falls pulled out a 66-64 Foothills Council boys basketball victory over Hudson Falls.

Cooper Nadler added 10 points and Peyton McClenning had nine for the Indians. For South High, Jake Carpenter and Max Lilac each netted 15 points.

Also Wednesday, Owen Sherman poured in 30 points and Lukas Sherman added 18 to lead Schuylerville to a 64-60 victory over Amsterdam.

Jesse Kuzmich scored 22 points and Jake Ziehm added 13 to lead Greenwich to a 65-43 non-league win over Hadley-Luzerne.

GLENS FALLS 66,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 64, OT

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vincent Westfall;0;0;2;2

Griffin Woodell;3;0;1;7

Kellen Driscoll;8;1;4;23

Cooper Nadler;2;0;6;10

Cole Bennett;2;0;1;5

Peyton McClenning;1;2;1;9

Aiden Gormley;4;0;0;8

Parker Frost;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;3;15;66

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Stimpson;0;0;2;2

Jake Carpenter;3;3;0;15

Peyton Viger;2;2;1;11

Frankie DeCrescenzo;0;0;1;1

Orion DeLisle;5;0;2;12

Max Lilac;4;1;4;15

Trey Marcil;0;2;2;8

Totals;14;8;12;64

Glens Falls;13;14;13;18;8 — 66

South High;9;23;15;11;6 — 64

GREENWICH 65, HADLEY-LUZERNE 43

League: Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Wilson;0;1;0;3

Harder;1;0;0;2

Hughes;1;0;0;2

Foley;1;3;3;14

Ellis;4;1;1;12

Mattison;5;0;0;10

Totals;12;5;4;43

Greenwich (9-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;6;2;4;22

Jacob Ziehm;2;2;3;13

Robert Barnes;1;0;0;2

Jayden Hughes;2;1;0;7

Erik Cederstrum;1;0;0;2

Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2

Joe Skiff;3;1;0;9

Deontae Bennett;4;0;0;8

Totals;20;6;7;65

Hadley-Luzerne;5;16;12;10 — 43

Greenwich;13;15;24;13 — 65

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won

SCHUYLERVILLE 64, AMSTERDAM 60

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Otto Bolduc;0;0;1;1

Lukas Sherman;4;2;4;18

Ryan Dow;3;1;3;12

Owen Sherman;6;5;3;30

Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3

Totals;13;9;11;64

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tyrell Douglas;3;0;2;8

Ceasar Thompson;5;1;3;16

Jhai Vellon;2;2;2;12

Jashean Vann;4;0;3;11

Voctor Dueno;0;1;0;3

J.J. Pleasant;3;0;0;6

Alec Bartone;2;0;0;4

Totals;19;4;10;60

Schuylerville;11;15;19;19 -- 64

Amsterdam;13;13;14;20 -- 60

JV: Schuylerville won

WELLS 44, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 32

League: Mountain and Valley

Wells

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stanley Koniszewski;3;0;0;6

Logan Allen;0;0;0;0

Raymond Msimanga;6;0;1;13

Jake Stuart;3;2;1;13

Kevyn Simmons;0;0;0;0

Matt Koniszewski;6;0;0;12

Pearce O'Rourk;0;0;0;0

Owen Blowers;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;2;2;44

Johnsburg-Minerva

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caden DeGroat;1;1;0;5

Yanden Cleveland;5;1;0;13

Brayden Poirer;0;0;0;0

Nate Vanderwarker;0;0;0;0

Angelo Galle;0;0;0;0

Tyler Moses;0;0;0;0

Andrew Prosser;0;0;0;0

Rodney Wolfe;4;1;3;14

Totals;10;3;3;32

Wells;7;10;12;15 -- 44

J'burg-Minerva;8;4;10;10 -- 32

Other stats: Wolfe (JM) 18 rebounds. Galle (JM) 7 rebounds, 1 assists. Vanderwarker (JM) 6 rebounds. Cleveland (JM) 2 assists. DeGroat (JM) 1 assists.

