ROUNDUP: Glens Falls rolls past B-P

GLENS FALLS — Oscar Lilac and Kellen Driscoll each scored 17 points Tuesday night to lead the Glens Falls boys basketball team to an 85-50 Foothills Council victory over Broadalbin-Perth.

Cole Bennett added 16 points for the Red and Black, who also got 12 points from Cooper Nadler. Glens Falls improved to 5-1 in the league and 8-1 overall with the win.

Ryan Savoie netted a game-high 23 points for the Patriots, who also got 15 from Landon Russom.

HUDSON FALLS 50, SCOTIA 35: Peyton Smith scored a game-high 26 points and Noah Tyler added 11 to lead the Tigers (5-0, 8-1).

Sean McLoughlin led the Tartans with 13 points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 50, JOHNSTOWN 47: Luke Sherman pumped in 24 points and Griffin Brophy added nine to lead the Black Horses (3-3, 6-3) to the win.

Ryan Hoyt led the Sir Bills with 17 points.

GRANVILLE 59, WHITEHALL 43: Caleb Nelson scored 18 points and his twin brother Cody added 13 to lead the Golden Horde to the Adirondack League victory.

Alex Torres chipped in with nine points for Granville, which bounced back from Friday's loss at Warrensburg. The Horde improved to 6-1 in the league, 7-3 overall.

Cash Burgey led the Railroaders (4-5, 5-6) with 12 points, while Jake Whiting added 10 and Latrell Evans had nine.

HOOSICK FALLS 48, MECHANICVILLE 41: The Sparks brothers sparked the Panthers past Mechanicville in Wasaren League action, as senior Jake Sparks finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and junior Andrew Sparks added 13 points.

Hoosick Falls improved to 4-1 in the Wasaren, 7-3 overall.

Fen Egan led the Red Raiders with 14 points.

TAMARAC 88, WATERFORD 47: Joey Poulin led five players in double figures with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Bengals rolled past Waterford in Wasaren League action.

James Blake scored 14 points and Mikey D'Agostino added 13 points and nine assists for Tamarac, which won its fifth straight league contest.