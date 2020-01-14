Roundup: Glens Falls, Queensbury post Foothills wins
agate

Roundup: Glens Falls, Queensbury post Foothills wins

Boys basketball: South High at Glens Falls

Glens Falls' Nick Danahy makes a layup during Tuesday's boys basketball game against South High in Glens Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS 75,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 57

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 1 0 3 5

Viger 2 0 7 11

Vanuygenon 5 0 1 11

Woodard 4 1 0 11

Alay 1 2 0 8

Darrow 1 2 0 8

Bobbit 0 1 0 3

Totals 14 6 11 57

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Girard 2 6 3 25

Barclay 2 1 1 8

Woodell 3 0 1 7

Wiggins 3 1 0 9

Barrett 2 1 0 7

Danahy 8 0 3 19

Totals 20 9 8 75

South High 15 9 14 19 — 57

Glens Falls 17 18 21 19 — 75

JV: South High won.

QUEENSBURY 64, JOHNSTOWN 45

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown (1-7, 1-9)

2P 3P FT TP

J Hoyt 5 0 0 10

N Massey 1 2 0 8

C Benton 0 0 0 0

S Ferrara 0 0 0 0

Z Serpa 0 0 0 0

C Cross 0 2 0 6

C Massey 3 0 2 8

K Feinour 1 0 1 3

A Miller 2 2 0 10

Totals 12 6 3 45

Queensbury (7-2, 8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Gilligan 0 0 0 0

Bryce Bleibtrey 8 1 3 22

Nate Johnson 2 2 3 13

Matt Conlon 6 1 5 20

Asa Edwards 0 1 0 3

Jason Rodriguez 1 0 0 2

Nate Van Anden 0 0 0 0

Joe Slattery 0 0 2 2

Connor Havern 1 0 0 2

Lance Hayes 0 0 0 0

Shane Rutherford 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 5 13 64

Johnstown 15 5 20 5 — 45

Queensbury 21 10 19 14 — 64

JV: Queensbury won.

GLOVERSVILLE 63, HUDSON FALLS 53

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Benjamin Swartz 0 1 0 3

Riley Maddison 2 0 2 6

Brandon Pond 2 0 0 4

Jonathan Beagle 8 0 4 20

John Hogan 5 0 1 11

Peyton Smith 1 1 0 5

Daniel Hill 2 0 0 4

Totals 20 2 7 53

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Dante Bouchard 4 5 3 26

Ethan Hunt 1 0 0 2

Kadyn Ruggeri 1 0 0 2

Joseph Rowback 8 1 2 21

Anderson Jones 2 0 0 4

Giorgio Glionna 4 0 0 8

Totals 20 6 5 63

Hudson Falls 16 15 7 15 — 53

Gloversville 21 10 13 19 — 63

Other stats: Beagle (HuF) 10 rebounds. Rowback (Glv) 10 rebounds. Jones (Glv) 8 assists.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 83,

GREENWICH 65

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Curtis 5 3 1 20

Howard 0 2 0 6

Kuzmich 3 0 3 9

MaGuire 1 0 1 3

Newll 2 0 1 5

Neizz 0 0 1 1

O’Brien 2 0 1 5

Pemrick 2 0 3 7

Hughes 2 1 0 7

Zanella 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 6 11 65

Saratoga Catholic (1-1, 6-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 4 3 3 20

Catone 3 3 4 19

Barile 4 6 6 32

Day 3 0 1 7

McCarroll 0 1 1 4

Totals 14 13 15 82

Greenwich 9 23 18 15 — 65

Spa Catholic 25 18 23 17 — 83

JV: Greenwich won.

HOOSICK FALLS 76, WATERFORD 57

League: Wasaren League

Waterford (1-1, 8-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Evan Fairclough 3 1 0 9

TJ Kelly 0 1 5 8

Jake Houle 3 0 1 7

Gavin Bodah 0 0 3 3

Michael Talavera 7 3 4 27

Panetta 0 0 1 1

Dominick Pontore 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 5 14 57

Hoosick Falls (2-0, 10-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 5 2 8 24

Dylan Baker 0 0 2 2

Isiah Burnett 2 1 0 7

Max Kipp 3 1 3 12

Tristan Williams 9 0 4 22

Dmitri Rose 2 0 5 9

Totals 21 4 22 76

Waterford 13 5 24 15 — 57

Hoosick Falls 18 16 20 22 — 76

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 14 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

Notes: Hoosick Falls got 18 points in the first half from Tristan Williams and 22 points in the second half from Jon Kempf to secure their 55th straight Wasaren League win.

