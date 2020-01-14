Roundup: Glens Falls, Queensbury post Foothills wins

GLENS FALLS 75,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 57
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 1 0 3 5
Viger 2 0 7 11
Vanuygenon 5 0 1 11
Woodard 4 1 0 11
Alay 1 2 0 8
Darrow 1 2 0 8
Bobbit 0 1 0 3
Totals 14 6 11 57
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Girard 2 6 3 25
Barclay 2 1 1 8
Woodell 3 0 1 7
Wiggins 3 1 0 9
Barrett 2 1 0 7
Danahy 8 0 3 19
Totals 20 9 8 75
South High 15 9 14 19 — 57
Glens Falls 17 18 21 19 — 75
JV: South High won.
QUEENSBURY 64, JOHNSTOWN 45
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown (1-7, 1-9)
2P 3P FT TP
J Hoyt 5 0 0 10
N Massey 1 2 0 8
C Benton 0 0 0 0
S Ferrara 0 0 0 0
Z Serpa 0 0 0 0
C Cross 0 2 0 6
C Massey 3 0 2 8
K Feinour 1 0 1 3
A Miller 2 2 0 10
Totals 12 6 3 45
Queensbury (7-2, 8-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Gilligan 0 0 0 0
Bryce Bleibtrey 8 1 3 22
Nate Johnson 2 2 3 13
Matt Conlon 6 1 5 20
Asa Edwards 0 1 0 3
Jason Rodriguez 1 0 0 2
Nate Van Anden 0 0 0 0
Joe Slattery 0 0 2 2
Connor Havern 1 0 0 2
Lance Hayes 0 0 0 0
Shane Rutherford 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 5 13 64
Johnstown 15 5 20 5 — 45
Queensbury 21 10 19 14 — 64
JV: Queensbury won.
GLOVERSVILLE 63, HUDSON FALLS 53
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Benjamin Swartz 0 1 0 3
Riley Maddison 2 0 2 6
Brandon Pond 2 0 0 4
Jonathan Beagle 8 0 4 20
John Hogan 5 0 1 11
Peyton Smith 1 1 0 5
Daniel Hill 2 0 0 4
Totals 20 2 7 53
Gloversville
2P 3P FT TP
Dante Bouchard 4 5 3 26
Ethan Hunt 1 0 0 2
Kadyn Ruggeri 1 0 0 2
Joseph Rowback 8 1 2 21
Anderson Jones 2 0 0 4
Giorgio Glionna 4 0 0 8
Totals 20 6 5 63
Hudson Falls 16 15 7 15 — 53
Gloversville 21 10 13 19 — 63
Other stats: Beagle (HuF) 10 rebounds. Rowback (Glv) 10 rebounds. Jones (Glv) 8 assists.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 83,
GREENWICH 65
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Curtis 5 3 1 20
Howard 0 2 0 6
Kuzmich 3 0 3 9
MaGuire 1 0 1 3
Newll 2 0 1 5
Neizz 0 0 1 1
O’Brien 2 0 1 5
Pemrick 2 0 3 7
Hughes 2 1 0 7
Zanella 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 6 11 65
Saratoga Catholic (1-1, 6-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 4 3 3 20
Catone 3 3 4 19
Barile 4 6 6 32
Day 3 0 1 7
McCarroll 0 1 1 4
Totals 14 13 15 82
Greenwich 9 23 18 15 — 65
Spa Catholic 25 18 23 17 — 83
JV: Greenwich won.
HOOSICK FALLS 76, WATERFORD 57
League: Wasaren League
Waterford (1-1, 8-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Evan Fairclough 3 1 0 9
TJ Kelly 0 1 5 8
Jake Houle 3 0 1 7
Gavin Bodah 0 0 3 3
Michael Talavera 7 3 4 27
Panetta 0 0 1 1
Dominick Pontore 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 5 14 57
Hoosick Falls (2-0, 10-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 5 2 8 24
Dylan Baker 0 0 2 2
Isiah Burnett 2 1 0 7
Max Kipp 3 1 3 12
Tristan Williams 9 0 4 22
Dmitri Rose 2 0 5 9
Totals 21 4 22 76
Waterford 13 5 24 15 — 57
Hoosick Falls 18 16 20 22 — 76
Other stats: Williams (HoF) 14 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
Notes: Hoosick Falls got 18 points in the first half from Tristan Williams and 22 points in the second half from Jon Kempf to secure their 55th straight Wasaren League win.