ROUNDUP: Glens Falls posts OT victory; Tigers keep on winning

Cooper Nadler scored 21 points and Griffin Woodell added 17 as Glens Falls prevailed in the overtime session to beat Broadalbin-Perth 64-60 on Tuesday.
Peyton Smith and Evan Kwasniewski both scored 18 points as Hudson Falls topped Queensbury 64-43 to improve to 13-2 in Foothills Council play. Schuylerville won 69-38 over South High with Owen Sherman scoring 20 points.
North Warren improved to 10-3 in Adirondack League play with a 63-46 win over Salem. Sean Evans led the way with a 17-point game. Connor Chilson scored 27 for Salem.
Argyle beat Fort Edward 74-48 to improve to 12-2 in the league. Lake George, Warrensburg, Argyle and North Warren will be the league's semifinalists. Pairings will be released on Wednesday.
GLENS FALLS 64,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 60 (OT)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Dicaterino;5;0;1;11
Magliocca;3;1;0;9
Savoie;3;2;7;19
Tambasco;1;1;0;5
M. Dicaterino;1;1;1;6
Hotaling;2;1;0;7
Russom;0;1;0;3
Totals;15;7;9;60
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Trey Patton;1;0;0;2
Vincent Westfall;2;1;1;8
Griffin Woodell;5;2;1;17
Aiden Harrington;1;0;0;2
Peyton McClenning;0;1;0;3
Kellen Driscoll;3;0;5;11
Cooper Nadler;9;0;3;21
Totals;21;4;10;64
Broad.-Perth;10;16;17;15;2 — 60
Glens Falls;15;9;17;17;6 — 64
JV: Glens Falls won.
HUDSON FALLS 64, QUEENSBURY 43
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (13-2, 15-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;1;4;2;16
Peyton Smith;4;0;10;18
Evan Kwasniewski;8;0;2;18
Joe LaPan;1;0;1;3
Noah Williamson;1;1;0;5
Noah Tyler;2;0;0;4
Anthony Johnson;0;0;0;0
Jayden Hardwick;0;0;0;0
Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;0;0
Daniel Matellanes;0;0;0;0
Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;5;15;64
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Trey Bailey;3;0;3;9
Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;0;2
Zion Freeman;6;0;0;12
Deondre Guignard;2;0;1;5
Ethan Starr;0;2;0;6
Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2
Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0
Jeremih Cross;1;1;2;7
Tom Kenny;0;0;0;0
Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0
Koda Jones;0;0;0;0
Mike Kilgallon;0;0;0;0
Gage Berube;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;3;6;43
Hudson Falls;14;20;14;16 — 64
Queensbury;10;16;4;13 — 43
Other stats: Kwasniewski (HuF) 6 rebounds. Smith (HuF) 6 rebounds. LaPan (HuF) 3 assists.
JV: Queensbury won.
SCHUYLERVILLE 69,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
DiCrescento;0;1;0;3
Max Lilac;5;3;5;24
Drew Davis;1;1;1;6
Orion DeLisle;1;0;3;5
Totals;7;5;9;38
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Abruscato;1;0;1;3
Otto Bolduc;1;0;2;4
Lukas Sherman;5;1;2;15
Ryan Dow;3;3;2;17
Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3
Owen Sherman;6;1;5;20
Jack Gulick;1;0;0;2
Daryl Headen;2;0;1;5
Totals;19;6;13;69
South High;12;8;13;5 — 38
Schuylerville;24;19;15;11 — 69
JV: Schuylerville won.
NORTH WARREN 63, SALEM 46
League: Adirondack League
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;7;2;7;27
Zachariah Miller;2;0;0;4
Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2
Nate Witchell;1;0;0;2
Altwan Webster;1;0;1;3
Patrick Stone;0;1;0;3
Josh Harrington;0;0;2;2
Blaise Barrett;0;1;0;3
Totals;12;4;10;46
North Warren (10-3, 10-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tommy Conway;2;0;0;4
Sean Evans;7;0;3;17
Zach Hopper;0;3;0;9
Derrick Tyrell;7;0;0;14
Cooper Morehouse;3;0;2;8
Angelo Willette;2;0;2;6
Connor Jennings;2;0;1;5
Totals;23;3;8;63
Salem;12;7;8;19 — 46
North Warren;22;16;13;12 — 63
Notes: The Cougars, who have already clinched a spot in the Adirondack League playoffs, improved to 10-3 in league play.
ARGYLE 74, FORT EDWARD 48
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Bartholomew;3;2;0;12
Ashton Sullivan;4;1;1;12
Bryce Tyler;6;0;0;12
Brad Kamburellis;2;2;0;10
Gabe Glass;0;0;0;0
Brian Hurlburt;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;5;1;48
Argyle (12-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brandon Saunders;2;4;2;18
Hunter Ingram;1;0;0;2
Dru Austin;2;0;2;6
Derrick Liddle;2;3;2;15
Lucas Kingsley;1;0;0;2
Talha Dar;3;0;2;8
Zack Riley;1;0;0;2
Jared Montello;2;0;0;4
Brad Koopman;0;0;2;2
Justin McWhorter;6;0;3;15
Totals;20;7;13;74
Fort Edward;10;12;17;9 — 48
Argyle;19;17;19;19 — 74
