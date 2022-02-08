ROUNDUP: Glens Falls posts OT victory; Tigers keep on winning

Cooper Nadler scored 21 points and Griffin Woodell added 17 as Glens Falls prevailed in the overtime session to beat Broadalbin-Perth 64-60 on Tuesday.

Peyton Smith and Evan Kwasniewski both scored 18 points as Hudson Falls topped Queensbury 64-43 to improve to 13-2 in Foothills Council play. Schuylerville won 69-38 over South High with Owen Sherman scoring 20 points.

North Warren improved to 10-3 in Adirondack League play with a 63-46 win over Salem. Sean Evans led the way with a 17-point game. Connor Chilson scored 27 for Salem.

Argyle beat Fort Edward 74-48 to improve to 12-2 in the league. Lake George, Warrensburg, Argyle and North Warren will be the league's semifinalists. Pairings will be released on Wednesday.

GLENS FALLS 64,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 60 (OT)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Dicaterino;5;0;1;11

Magliocca;3;1;0;9

Savoie;3;2;7;19

Tambasco;1;1;0;5

M. Dicaterino;1;1;1;6

Hotaling;2;1;0;7

Russom;0;1;0;3

Totals;15;7;9;60

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trey Patton;1;0;0;2

Vincent Westfall;2;1;1;8

Griffin Woodell;5;2;1;17

Aiden Harrington;1;0;0;2

Peyton McClenning;0;1;0;3

Kellen Driscoll;3;0;5;11

Cooper Nadler;9;0;3;21

Totals;21;4;10;64

Broad.-Perth;10;16;17;15;2 — 60

Glens Falls;15;9;17;17;6 — 64

JV: Glens Falls won.

HUDSON FALLS 64, QUEENSBURY 43

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls (13-2, 15-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;1;4;2;16

Peyton Smith;4;0;10;18

Evan Kwasniewski;8;0;2;18

Joe LaPan;1;0;1;3

Noah Williamson;1;1;0;5

Noah Tyler;2;0;0;4

Anthony Johnson;0;0;0;0

Jayden Hardwick;0;0;0;0

Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;0;0

Daniel Matellanes;0;0;0;0

Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;5;15;64

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trey Bailey;3;0;3;9

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;0;2

Zion Freeman;6;0;0;12

Deondre Guignard;2;0;1;5

Ethan Starr;0;2;0;6

Ryan Havern;1;0;0;2

Ryan Blanchard;0;0;0;0

Jeremih Cross;1;1;2;7

Tom Kenny;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Koda Jones;0;0;0;0

Mike Kilgallon;0;0;0;0

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;3;6;43

Hudson Falls;14;20;14;16 — 64

Queensbury;10;16;4;13 — 43

Other stats: Kwasniewski (HuF) 6 rebounds. Smith (HuF) 6 rebounds. LaPan (HuF) 3 assists.

JV: Queensbury won.

SCHUYLERVILLE 69,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

DiCrescento;0;1;0;3

Max Lilac;5;3;5;24

Drew Davis;1;1;1;6

Orion DeLisle;1;0;3;5

Totals;7;5;9;38

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Abruscato;1;0;1;3

Otto Bolduc;1;0;2;4

Lukas Sherman;5;1;2;15

Ryan Dow;3;3;2;17

Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3

Owen Sherman;6;1;5;20

Jack Gulick;1;0;0;2

Daryl Headen;2;0;1;5

Totals;19;6;13;69

South High;12;8;13;5 — 38

Schuylerville;24;19;15;11 — 69

JV: Schuylerville won.

NORTH WARREN 63, SALEM 46

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;7;2;7;27

Zachariah Miller;2;0;0;4

Zach Johnson;1;0;0;2

Nate Witchell;1;0;0;2

Altwan Webster;1;0;1;3

Patrick Stone;0;1;0;3

Josh Harrington;0;0;2;2

Blaise Barrett;0;1;0;3

Totals;12;4;10;46

North Warren (10-3, 10-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;2;0;0;4

Sean Evans;7;0;3;17

Zach Hopper;0;3;0;9

Derrick Tyrell;7;0;0;14

Cooper Morehouse;3;0;2;8

Angelo Willette;2;0;2;6

Connor Jennings;2;0;1;5

Totals;23;3;8;63

Salem;12;7;8;19 — 46

North Warren;22;16;13;12 — 63

Notes: The Cougars, who have already clinched a spot in the Adirondack League playoffs, improved to 10-3 in league play.

ARGYLE 74, FORT EDWARD 48

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;3;2;0;12

Ashton Sullivan;4;1;1;12

Bryce Tyler;6;0;0;12

Brad Kamburellis;2;2;0;10

Gabe Glass;0;0;0;0

Brian Hurlburt;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;5;1;48

Argyle (12-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;2;4;2;18

Hunter Ingram;1;0;0;2

Dru Austin;2;0;2;6

Derrick Liddle;2;3;2;15

Lucas Kingsley;1;0;0;2

Talha Dar;3;0;2;8

Zack Riley;1;0;0;2

Jared Montello;2;0;0;4

Brad Koopman;0;0;2;2

Justin McWhorter;6;0;3;15

Totals;20;7;13;74

Fort Edward;10;12;17;9 — 48

Argyle;19;17;19;19 — 74

