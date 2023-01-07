ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, North Warren post wins

Kellen Driscoll (14 points), Alex Cygan (13) and Cooper Nadler (12) led the way as Glens Falls posted a 54-47 Foothills Council boys basketball victory over Johnstown on Friday night.

A 15-9 run in the third quarter made the difference for Glens Falls. Peyton McClenning scored seven points and Oscar Lilac added six.

Braden Jones had a 19-point game for Johnstown.

NORTH WARREN 66, FORT ANN 27: Sean Evans finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Cougars rolled to victory.

Derrick Tyrell has 12 points and nine rebounds for North Warren. Semaj Cuyler recorded 11 points and four assists. Cooper Morehouse had seven points and seven rebounds and Angelo Willette turned in 11 rebounds and six points.

Dylan Brown (nine points) and Jackson Paige (eight) led the way for Fort Ann.

CROWN POINT 75, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 42: Trevor Harris had a 34-point game as Crown Point beat the Orange on Friday.

Griffin Farr led IL-LL scorers with 19 points. Alec Fraiser addded nine points.

LAKE PLACID 47, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 29: Seb Cecunjanin's 18 points led Lake Placid to a win over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Rodney Wolfe had a strong game for J-M with 21 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks. James Fish added six points.