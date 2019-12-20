Roundup: Glens Falls, Hudson Falls win; North Warren, Lake George roll

GLENS FALLS 72, JOHNSTOWN 40
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 1 1 0 5
Aiden Hirsch 2 1 0 7
David Barclay 1 0 1 3
Griffin Woodell 4 2 0 14
Evan Wiggins 3 0 5 11
Nicholas Brown 1 2 0 8
Jackson Brand 2 0 0 4
Zachary Barrett 3 0 0 6
Nick Danahy 6 0 2 14
Totals 23 6 8 72
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Ethan Euler 1 0 1 3
Dawson Sanges 2 0 2 6
Josh Hoyt 1 1 3 8
Noah Massey 2 3 0 13
Chase Benton 1 0 0 2
Caden Mureness 0 0 1 1
Chano Cross 0 1 0 3
Cody Massey 0 0 4 4
Totals 7 5 11 40
Glens Falls 15 23 22 12 — 72
Johnstown 9 8 12 11 — 40
HUDSON FALLS 57,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 44
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
M DiCaterino 4 1 0 11
Sassarella 4 3 2 19
Went 2 0 0 4
Calderone 4 0 1 9
Totals 14 4 3 43
Hudson Falls (3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Varney 0 0 2 2
Ben Swartz 1 3 2 13
Riley Maddison 2 1 2 9
Jonathan Beagle 4 0 5 13
Jack Hogan 3 1 0 9
Peyton Smith 3 1 2 11
Dan Hill 0 0 0 0
Brondon Pond 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 6 13 57
Broadalbin-Perth 9 12 8 15 — 44
Hudson Falls 14 9 14 20 — 57
JV: Hudson Falls won
SCHUYLERVILLE 75, SCOTIA 60
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Griffen Fraterrigo 4 0 1 9
Patrick Cremo 1 0 0 2
Alec Almond 2 0 0 4
Jacob Carusone 2 2 0 10
Nate Wylie 3 0 4 10
John Genti 1 1 0 5
Zakary Lane 1 1 0 5
Robert Berrera 2 2 2 12
John Cuddeback 0 0 3 3
Totals 16 6 10 60
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 2 0 1 5
Ryan Yandow 5 1 0 13
Alex Vallee 2 2 1 11
Owen Sherman 2 4 3 19
Cayden Rutland 3 4 2 20
Ryan Dow 0 1 0 3
Jack Nemer 2 0 0 4
Totals 16 12 7 75
Scotia 8 20 14 18 — 60
Schuy. 18 16 20 21 — 75
JV: Schuylerville won.
NORTH WARREN 80, WARRENSBURG 36
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunnift 0 3 4 13
Steve Schloss 0 3 2 11
Brady Cheney 1 0 1 3
Chippy Mason 0 1 3 6
Thomas Oâ€™sullivan 0 0 1 1
Max Richards 1 0 0 2
Totals 2 7 11 36
North Warren (4-0, 6-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 7 0 4 18
Ryan Miller 4 0 0 8
Nate Hopper 1 0 0 2
Reece Bradley 1 1 2 7
Tanner Dunkley 8 0 2 18
James Steen 2 0 0 4
Mario Willette 2 0 0 4
Jack Jennings 2 0 0 4
Wyatt Geveau 2 0 0 4
Dante Buttino 2 1 0 7
Ryan Hill 2 0 0 4
Totals 33 2 8 80
Warrensburg 6 12 10 8 — 36
North Warren 27 24 19 10 — 80
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Willette (NW) 7 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Girard (NW) 11 assists. Miller (NW) 3 assists. Jennings (NW) 2 assists.
LAKE GEORGE 66, CORINTH 37
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Decker 1 1 0 5
Gabe Allen 3 0 0 6
Isaac Melville 1 0 0 2
Dillon Dumas 1 1 4 9
Connor Smith 2 0 0 4
Trent Kilinski 2 0 1 5
Mason Walker 0 2 0 6
Totals 10 4 5 37
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 1 2 4 12
Luke Pelchar 4 1 1 12
Shane Clarke 1 1 0 5
Juan Garcia 1 2 0 8
Cole Clarke 4 2 4 18
Julius Moffitt 3 1 0 9
Jordan Edwards 0 0 2 2
Totals 14 9 11 66
Corinth 11 6 8 12 — 37
Lake George 15 25 22 4 — 66
Other stats: Allen (Cor) 8 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Kilinski (Cor) 5 rebounds. Clarke C (LG) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 4 rebounds. Rounds (LG) 4 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.
HARTFORD 68, FORT ANN 53
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Dornan 1 0 2 4
Steves 1 0 0 2
Loso 0 3 2 11
LaMotte 0 1 0 3
Frost 2 3 12 25
Ward 1 1 0 5
Dinwiddle 1 0 1 3
Totals 6 8 17 53
Hartford (2-3, 3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Brandon Harrington 2 3 6 19
Raymond Harrington 0 1 0 3
Gavon Darfler 11 0 7 29
Aaron Mitchell 2 0 0 4
JP Lavin 4 0 0 8
CJ White 0 0 0 0
Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3
Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 5 13 68
Fort Ann 2 15 16 20 — 53
Hartford 21 13 18 16 — 68
Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. B. Harrington (Hart) 8 rebounds. Mitchell (Hart) 4 assists.
JV: Hartford won
Notes: Hartford utilized a trapping 2-3 defense to open up an early lead and cruised to victory over a scrappy Ft. Ann squad.
GRANVILLE 75, HADLEY-LUZERNE 60
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Taylor Brown 0 0 0 0
Josh Nelson 4 0 1 9
Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0
Jarred Williams 10 4 6 38
Myle Pauquette 0 0 0 0
Josh Oakman 0 3 2 11
Kaedin Saddlemine 0 1 0 3
Bryce Norton 3 0 2 8
Cody Rice 0 0 0 0
Brad Lamb 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 8 11 69
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Caeden Wilson 0 0 0 0
John Fraser 5 0 0 10
Chad Harris 4 0 0 8
Danny McMahon 7 1 0 17
Andrew Warner 2 0 0 4
Donald Harder 6 1 6 21
Zachary Caldwell 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 2 6 60
Granville 21 22 15 17 — 75
H.-Luzerne 17 8 20 15 — 60
ARGYLE 96, FORT EDWARD 33
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Taylor 3 0 0 6
Sullivan, A 1 0 0 2
Sullivan, B 2 0 0 4
Tyler 4 0 2 10
Denton 1 0 2 4
Phillips 1 0 0 2
Lewis 0 1 0 3
Rivers 0 0 2 2
Totals 12 1 6 33
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Lohret 1 1 0 5
Lufkin 11 4 3 37
Ingram 2 2 0 10
Liddle 3 2 0 12
Humiston 4 0 2 10
Frost 0 3 0 9
Dennis 1 1 1 6
Wood 1 0 0 2
Montello 0 0 1 1
McWhorter 2 0 0 4
Totals 25 13 7 96
Fort Edward 8 12 4 9 — 33
Argyle 30 23 26 17 — 96
Other Stats: Humiston (Arg) 10 Assists, 6 steals.
JV: Argyle won.
SALEM 44, WHITEHALL 28
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Tyler Brocks 1 0 0 2
Cash Burgey 4 0 2 10
Brandon Bakerian 2 1 0 7
Matt Gould 1 0 1 3
Preston Bakerian 3 0 0 6
Totals 11 1 3 28
Salem (2-3, 3-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 0 2 4
Blake Baylor 1 1 1 6
Eli Truehart 0 2 1 7
Chuck Myler 4 0 0 8
Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5
Ian Lockhart 1 0 0 2
Aden Terry 3 0 1 7
Brady Nichols 1 0 1 3
Carl George 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 3 7 44
Whitehall 4 7 10 7 — 28
Salem 12 14 13 5 — 44
Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds. George (Sal) 5 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 6 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 6 assists.
Notes: Phil Mazzucco had a solid all around game with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals.
HOOSIC VALLEY 55, GREENWICH 44
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley (3-0, 3-0)
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Bassett 0 3 6 15
Gavin Giordano 1 0 1 3
Logan Reilly 2 2 15 25
Matt Rowe 4 0 0 8
Ethan Caiazza 2 0 0 4
Totals 9 5 22 55
Greenwich (1-1, 2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 3 0 0 6
Sam Howard 1 1 0 5
Jesse Kuzmich 4 1 3 14
Adam Newell 1 1 0 5
Luke Pemrick 4 0 1 9
Jayden Hughes 2 0 0 4
Kaden Hall 0 0 1 1
Totals 15 3 5 44
Hoo. Valley 5 18 14 18 — 55
Greenwich 11 11 8 14 — 44
JV: Greenwich won
HOOSICK FALLS 69, CAMBRIDGE 44
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 6 4 7 31
Isaiah Burnett 1 1 0 5
Max Kipp 2 1 2 9
Tristan Williams 4 0 2 10
Dmitri Rose 4 2 0 14
Totals 17 8 11 69
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Owen Foyle 0 1 0 3
Brad Rowland 1 0 4 6
Brian Hall 3 1 2 11
Nick Murphy 2 0 0 4
Ben Epler 2 5 1 20
Totals 8 7 7 44
Hoosick Falls 10 23 22 14 — 69
Cambridge 14 7 11 12 — 44
JV: Hoosick Falls won
MECHANICVILLE 75,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
Atalla 0 1 0 3
Dion 2 0 0 4
D’ambro 1 0 2 4
Garland 3 0 1 7
Germain 3 1 4 13
Eiseman 3 0 0 6
Bessette 5 0 0 10
Fitzgerald 3 0 0 6
Salusti 3 0 1 7
McCabe 3 0 1 7
Tollisen 2 0 0 4
Amadeo 1 0 0 2
Johnson 2 0 2 6
Daley 0 0 2 2
Totals 31 2 13 81
Berlin-New Lebanon (0-3, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Kane 0 1 0 3
Rifenburg 0 0 0 0
Ritter 0 0 0 0
Votra 0 0 0 0
Pawlows 1 0 0 2
Billert 0 0 0 0
Bink 0 0 0 0
Colin 0 0 1 1
Toro 1 0 0 2
Plouffe 0 0 1 1
Niles 0 1 0 3
Totals 2 2 2 12
Mech’ville 25 16 16 18 — 75
B-NL 0 3 3 6 — 12
Other stats: Ritter (BNL) 5 rebounds. Bink (BNL) 1 assists.
HUDSON FALLS 73, SCOTIA 45
League: Foothills Council, Wednesday
Hudson Falls (2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Varney 1 0 1 3
Ben Swartz 2 3 2 15
Riley Maddison 1 4 2 16
Brandon Pond 0 1 0 3
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Jonathan Beagle 6 0 0 12
Issac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0
Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3
Jack Hogan 5 1 6 19
Alex Labshere 0 0 0 0
Peyton Smith 1 0 0 2
Dan Hill 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 10 11 73
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Fraterrigo 0 1 0 3
Cremo 1 0 0 2
Almond 1 0 0 2
Wylie 2 2 3 13
Geniti 1 0 0 2
Fresoni 3 1 2 11
Barrera 2 1 2 9
Cianfarani 1 0 1 3
Totals 11 5 8 45
Hudson Falls 29 11 15 18 — 73
Scotia 5 23 6 11 — 45
Other stats: Jonathan Beagle (HF) 11 rebounds.