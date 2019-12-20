Roundup: Glens Falls, Hudson Falls win; North Warren, Lake George roll
GLENS FALLS 72, JOHNSTOWN 40

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Noah Girard 1 1 0 5

Aiden Hirsch 2 1 0 7

David Barclay 1 0 1 3

Griffin Woodell 4 2 0 14

Evan Wiggins 3 0 5 11

Nicholas Brown 1 2 0 8

Jackson Brand 2 0 0 4

Zachary Barrett 3 0 0 6

Nick Danahy 6 0 2 14

Totals 23 6 8 72

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Ethan Euler 1 0 1 3

Dawson Sanges 2 0 2 6

Josh Hoyt 1 1 3 8

Noah Massey 2 3 0 13

Chase Benton 1 0 0 2

Caden Mureness 0 0 1 1

Chano Cross 0 1 0 3

Cody Massey 0 0 4 4

Totals 7 5 11 40

Glens Falls 15 23 22 12 — 72

Johnstown 9 8 12 11 — 40

HUDSON FALLS 57,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 44

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth (2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

M DiCaterino 4 1 0 11

Sassarella 4 3 2 19

Went 2 0 0 4

Calderone 4 0 1 9

Totals 14 4 3 43

Hudson Falls (3-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Varney 0 0 2 2

Ben Swartz 1 3 2 13

Riley Maddison 2 1 2 9

Jonathan Beagle 4 0 5 13

Jack Hogan 3 1 0 9

Peyton Smith 3 1 2 11

Dan Hill 0 0 0 0

Brondon Pond 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 6 13 57

Broadalbin-Perth 9 12 8 15 — 44

Hudson Falls 14 9 14 20 — 57

JV: Hudson Falls won

SCHUYLERVILLE 75, SCOTIA 60

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Griffen Fraterrigo 4 0 1 9

Patrick Cremo 1 0 0 2

Alec Almond 2 0 0 4

Jacob Carusone 2 2 0 10

Nate Wylie 3 0 4 10

John Genti 1 1 0 5

Zakary Lane 1 1 0 5

Robert Berrera 2 2 2 12

John Cuddeback 0 0 3 3

Totals 16 6 10 60

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Vanderhoof 2 0 1 5

Ryan Yandow 5 1 0 13

Alex Vallee 2 2 1 11

Owen Sherman 2 4 3 19

Cayden Rutland 3 4 2 20

Ryan Dow 0 1 0 3

Jack Nemer 2 0 0 4

Totals 16 12 7 75

Scotia 8 20 14 18 — 60

Schuy. 18 16 20 21 — 75

JV: Schuylerville won.

NORTH WARREN 80, WARRENSBURG 36

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunnift 0 3 4 13

Steve Schloss 0 3 2 11

Brady Cheney 1 0 1 3

Chippy Mason 0 1 3 6

Thomas Oâ€™sullivan 0 0 1 1

Max Richards 1 0 0 2

Totals 2 7 11 36

North Warren (4-0, 6-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 7 0 4 18

Ryan Miller 4 0 0 8

Nate Hopper 1 0 0 2

Reece Bradley 1 1 2 7

Tanner Dunkley 8 0 2 18

James Steen 2 0 0 4

Mario Willette 2 0 0 4

Jack Jennings 2 0 0 4

Wyatt Geveau 2 0 0 4

Dante Buttino 2 1 0 7

Ryan Hill 2 0 0 4

Totals 33 2 8 80

Warrensburg 6 12 10 8 — 36

North Warren 27 24 19 10 — 80

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Willette (NW) 7 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Girard (NW) 11 assists. Miller (NW) 3 assists. Jennings (NW) 2 assists.

LAKE GEORGE 66, CORINTH 37

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Decker 1 1 0 5

Gabe Allen 3 0 0 6

Isaac Melville 1 0 0 2

Dillon Dumas 1 1 4 9

Connor Smith 2 0 0 4

Trent Kilinski 2 0 1 5

Mason Walker 0 2 0 6

Totals 10 4 5 37

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 1 2 4 12

Luke Pelchar 4 1 1 12

Shane Clarke 1 1 0 5

Juan Garcia 1 2 0 8

Cole Clarke 4 2 4 18

Julius Moffitt 3 1 0 9

Jordan Edwards 0 0 2 2

Totals 14 9 11 66

Corinth 11 6 8 12 — 37

Lake George 15 25 22 4 — 66

Other stats: Allen (Cor) 8 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Kilinski (Cor) 5 rebounds. Clarke C (LG) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 4 rebounds. Rounds (LG) 4 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 3 assists.

HARTFORD 68, FORT ANN 53

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Dornan 1 0 2 4

Steves 1 0 0 2

Loso 0 3 2 11

LaMotte 0 1 0 3

Frost 2 3 12 25

Ward 1 1 0 5

Dinwiddle 1 0 1 3

Totals 6 8 17 53

Hartford (2-3, 3-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Harrington 2 3 6 19

Raymond Harrington 0 1 0 3

Gavon Darfler 11 0 7 29

Aaron Mitchell 2 0 0 4

JP Lavin 4 0 0 8

CJ White 0 0 0 0

Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3

Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 5 13 68

Fort Ann 2 15 16 20 — 53

Hartford 21 13 18 16 — 68

Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. B. Harrington (Hart) 8 rebounds. Mitchell (Hart) 4 assists.

JV: Hartford won

Notes: Hartford utilized a trapping 2-3 defense to open up an early lead and cruised to victory over a scrappy Ft. Ann squad.

GRANVILLE 75, HADLEY-LUZERNE 60

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Taylor Brown 0 0 0 0

Josh Nelson 4 0 1 9

Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0

Jarred Williams 10 4 6 38

Myle Pauquette 0 0 0 0

Josh Oakman 0 3 2 11

Kaedin Saddlemine 0 1 0 3

Bryce Norton 3 0 2 8

Cody Rice 0 0 0 0

Brad Lamb 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 8 11 69

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Caeden Wilson 0 0 0 0

John Fraser 5 0 0 10

Chad Harris 4 0 0 8

Danny McMahon 7 1 0 17

Andrew Warner 2 0 0 4

Donald Harder 6 1 6 21

Zachary Caldwell 0 0 0 0

Totals 24 2 6 60

Granville 21 22 15 17 — 75

H.-Luzerne 17 8 20 15 — 60

ARGYLE 96, FORT EDWARD 33

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Taylor 3 0 0 6

Sullivan, A 1 0 0 2

Sullivan, B 2 0 0 4

Tyler 4 0 2 10

Denton 1 0 2 4

Phillips 1 0 0 2

Lewis 0 1 0 3

Rivers 0 0 2 2

Totals 12 1 6 33

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Lohret 1 1 0 5

Lufkin 11 4 3 37

Ingram 2 2 0 10

Liddle 3 2 0 12

Humiston 4 0 2 10

Frost 0 3 0 9

Dennis 1 1 1 6

Wood 1 0 0 2

Montello 0 0 1 1

McWhorter 2 0 0 4

Totals 25 13 7 96

Fort Edward 8 12 4 9 — 33

Argyle 30 23 26 17 — 96

Other Stats: Humiston (Arg) 10 Assists, 6 steals.

JV: Argyle won.

SALEM 44, WHITEHALL 28

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Tyler Brocks 1 0 0 2

Cash Burgey 4 0 2 10

Brandon Bakerian 2 1 0 7

Matt Gould 1 0 1 3

Preston Bakerian 3 0 0 6

Totals 11 1 3 28

Salem (2-3, 3-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 0 2 4

Blake Baylor 1 1 1 6

Eli Truehart 0 2 1 7

Chuck Myler 4 0 0 8

Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5

Ian Lockhart 1 0 0 2

Aden Terry 3 0 1 7

Brady Nichols 1 0 1 3

Carl George 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 3 7 44

Whitehall 4 7 10 7 — 28

Salem 12 14 13 5 — 44

Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds. George (Sal) 5 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 6 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 6 assists.

Notes: Phil Mazzucco had a solid all around game with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals.

HOOSIC VALLEY 55, GREENWICH 44

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley (3-0, 3-0)

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Bassett 0 3 6 15

Gavin Giordano 1 0 1 3

Logan Reilly 2 2 15 25

Matt Rowe 4 0 0 8

Ethan Caiazza 2 0 0 4

Totals 9 5 22 55

Greenwich (1-1, 2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 3 0 0 6

Sam Howard 1 1 0 5

Jesse Kuzmich 4 1 3 14

Adam Newell 1 1 0 5

Luke Pemrick 4 0 1 9

Jayden Hughes 2 0 0 4

Kaden Hall 0 0 1 1

Totals 15 3 5 44

Hoo. Valley 5 18 14 18 — 55

Greenwich 11 11 8 14 — 44

JV: Greenwich won

HOOSICK FALLS 69, CAMBRIDGE 44

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 6 4 7 31

Isaiah Burnett 1 1 0 5

Max Kipp 2 1 2 9

Tristan Williams 4 0 2 10

Dmitri Rose 4 2 0 14

Totals 17 8 11 69

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Owen Foyle 0 1 0 3

Brad Rowland 1 0 4 6

Brian Hall 3 1 2 11

Nick Murphy 2 0 0 4

Ben Epler 2 5 1 20

Totals 8 7 7 44

Hoosick Falls 10 23 22 14 — 69

Cambridge 14 7 11 12 — 44

JV: Hoosick Falls won

MECHANICVILLE 75,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville

2P 3P FT TP

Atalla 0 1 0 3

Dion 2 0 0 4

D’ambro 1 0 2 4

Garland 3 0 1 7

Germain 3 1 4 13

Eiseman 3 0 0 6

Bessette 5 0 0 10

Fitzgerald 3 0 0 6

Salusti 3 0 1 7

McCabe 3 0 1 7

Tollisen 2 0 0 4

Amadeo 1 0 0 2

Johnson 2 0 2 6

Daley 0 0 2 2

Totals 31 2 13 81

Berlin-New Lebanon (0-3, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Kane 0 1 0 3

Rifenburg 0 0 0 0

Ritter 0 0 0 0

Votra 0 0 0 0

Pawlows 1 0 0 2

Billert 0 0 0 0

Bink 0 0 0 0

Colin 0 0 1 1

Toro 1 0 0 2

Plouffe 0 0 1 1

Niles 0 1 0 3

Totals 2 2 2 12

Mech’ville 25 16 16 18 — 75

B-NL 0 3 3 6 — 12

Other stats: Ritter (BNL) 5 rebounds. Bink (BNL) 1 assists.

HUDSON FALLS 73, SCOTIA 45

League: Foothills Council, Wednesday

Hudson Falls (2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Varney 1 0 1 3

Ben Swartz 2 3 2 15

Riley Maddison 1 4 2 16

Brandon Pond 0 1 0 3

Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Beagle 6 0 0 12

Issac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0

Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3

Jack Hogan 5 1 6 19

Alex Labshere 0 0 0 0

Peyton Smith 1 0 0 2

Dan Hill 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 10 11 73

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Fraterrigo 0 1 0 3

Cremo 1 0 0 2

Almond 1 0 0 2

Wylie 2 2 3 13

Geniti 1 0 0 2

Fresoni 3 1 2 11

Barrera 2 1 2 9

Cianfarani 1 0 1 3

Totals 11 5 8 45

Hudson Falls 29 11 15 18 — 73

Scotia 5 23 6 11 — 45

Other stats: Jonathan Beagle (HF) 11 rebounds.

