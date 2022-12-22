ROUNDUP: Glens Falls holds off SGF

Kellen Driscoll scored 20 points and Glens Falls held off a hard-charging South High team for a 69-68 Foothills Council boys basketball victory on Thursday night.

Glens Falls led by double digits at one point in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs came back to make it close at the end. Driscoll hit a pair of late free-throws to give the visitors a four-point lead and the Bulldogs hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer.

The red and black improved to 4-1 in Foothills play while South High fell to 1-2.

Alex Cygan scored 16 points for Glens Falls, Cooper Nadler had 15 points and Cole Bennett added eight. Brady Smith (19 points), Landon Casey (15), Ryan Fitzsimmons (14) and Jack Gutowski (11) were South High's scoring leaders.

The Bulldogs made 10 3-pointers in the game.

NORTH WARREN 64, FORT EDWARD 40: Sean Evans finished with 24 points, nine steals and four rebounds as North Warren beat Fort Edward, upping the Cougars' Adirondack League boys basketball record to 4-0.

Wyatt Jennings finished with 10 points for the Cougars (5-1 overall). Derrick Tyrell had eight points and seven rebounds and Semaj Cuyler recorded six points and five steals.

North Warren, up 31-15 at the half, put the game away with a 26-7 third quarter.

For Fort Edward (1-3, 1-5), Calvin Boucher had 13 points, Gabe Glass and nine points and 19 rebounds and Mike Glass had six points and 18 rebounds.

WHITEHALL 58, TICONDEROGA 32: The Railroaders outscored Ticonderoga 35-11 in the second half to pull away.

Latrell Evans led Whitehall with 25 points. Cash Burgey added 16. Alex Swajger (12 points) and Kam Vigliotti (11) led Ti.