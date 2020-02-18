Roundup: Glens Falls downs South High

GLENS FALLS 72,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 53
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls (14-4, 16-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Girard 3 2 0 12
Hirsch 1 0 1 3
Barclay 4 1 2 13
Woodell 8 0 0 16
Wiggins 2 0 0 4
Brown 1 0 2 4
Barrett 2 2 1 11
Danahy 4 0 1 9
Totals 25 5 7 72
South Glens Falls (3-15, 4-16)
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 3 1 2 11
Viger 1 1 0 5
Hogan 1 0 0 2
Vanwagenen 0 0 2 2
Woodard 7 1 2 19
Aday 1 0 0 2
Prevost 1 0 1 3
Bobbitt 1 1 0 5
Quintal 0 0 1 1
Darrow 0 1 0 3
Totals 15 5 8 53
Glens Falls 18 22 17 15 — 72
South High 11 9 11 22 — 53
GLOVERSVILLE 72, HUDSON FALLS 52
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville (16-2, 17-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Bouchard 5 5 4 29
Collar 0 2 1 7
Ruggeri 2 1 0 7
Getman 0 1 0 3
Rowback 5 2 1 17
Jones 3 0 1 7
Gilonna 0 0 1 1
Dooling 0 0 1 1
Totals 15 11 9 72
Hudson Falls (11-7, 12-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Varney 0 0 0 0
Swartz 0 1 0 3
Maddison 2 1 4 11
Pond 0 0 0 0
Keenan 0 1 0 3
Beagle 6 0 4 16
Currier 0 0 0 0
Hogan 3 0 1 7
Labshere 0 0 0 0
Smith 2 1 0 7
Hill 1 1 0 5
Totals 14 5 9 52
Gloversville 23 21 17 11 — 72
Hudson Falls 12 13 14 13 — 52
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Dante Bouchard scored his 2,000th career point in the win.
HOOSICK FALLS 60, CAMBRIDGE 42
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (4-5, 6-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Ogilvie 1 0 0 2
Brian Hall 2 2 0 10
Soyer Mattson 1 4 0 14
Nick Murphy 2 1 0 7
Jeff Burke 2 0 0 4
Ben Epler 1 1 0 5
Totals 9 8 0 42
Hoosick Falls (8-1, 17-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 6 3 2 23
Dylan Baker 1 0 0 2
Isiah Burnett 4 0 2 10
Max Kipp 1 2 0 8
Tristan Williams 6 0 4 16
Dmitri Rose 1 0 1 3
Totals 19 5 9 62
Cambridge 21 2 13 6 — 42
Hoosick Falls 17 12 11 20 — 60
Other stats: Kipp (HF) 9 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won.