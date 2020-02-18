Roundup: Glens Falls downs South High
Roundup: Glens Falls downs South High

basketball tuesday

Glens Falls' David Barclay guards South Glens Falls' Cameron Woodard during a Foothills Council boys basketball game on Tuesday in South Glens Falls. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS 72,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 53

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls (14-4, 16-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Girard 3 2 0 12

Hirsch 1 0 1 3

Barclay 4 1 2 13

Woodell 8 0 0 16

Wiggins 2 0 0 4

Brown 1 0 2 4

Barrett 2 2 1 11

Danahy 4 0 1 9

Totals 25 5 7 72

South Glens Falls (3-15, 4-16)

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 3 1 2 11

Viger 1 1 0 5

Hogan 1 0 0 2

Vanwagenen 0 0 2 2

Woodard 7 1 2 19

Aday 1 0 0 2

Prevost 1 0 1 3

Bobbitt 1 1 0 5

Quintal 0 0 1 1

Darrow 0 1 0 3

Totals 15 5 8 53

Glens Falls 18 22 17 15 — 72

South High 11 9 11 22 — 53

GLOVERSVILLE 72, HUDSON FALLS 52

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville (16-2, 17-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Bouchard 5 5 4 29

Collar 0 2 1 7

Ruggeri 2 1 0 7

Getman 0 1 0 3

Rowback 5 2 1 17

Jones 3 0 1 7

Gilonna 0 0 1 1

Dooling 0 0 1 1

Totals 15 11 9 72

Hudson Falls (11-7, 12-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Varney 0 0 0 0

Swartz 0 1 0 3

Maddison 2 1 4 11

Pond 0 0 0 0

Keenan 0 1 0 3

Beagle 6 0 4 16

Currier 0 0 0 0

Hogan 3 0 1 7

Labshere 0 0 0 0

Smith 2 1 0 7

Hill 1 1 0 5

Totals 14 5 9 52

Gloversville 23 21 17 11 — 72

Hudson Falls 12 13 14 13 — 52

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Dante Bouchard scored his 2,000th career point in the win.

HOOSICK FALLS 60, CAMBRIDGE 42

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (4-5, 6-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Ogilvie 1 0 0 2

Brian Hall 2 2 0 10

Soyer Mattson 1 4 0 14

Nick Murphy 2 1 0 7

Jeff Burke 2 0 0 4

Ben Epler 1 1 0 5

Totals 9 8 0 42

Hoosick Falls (8-1, 17-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 6 3 2 23

Dylan Baker 1 0 0 2

Isiah Burnett 4 0 2 10

Max Kipp 1 2 0 8

Tristan Williams 6 0 4 16

Dmitri Rose 1 0 1 3

Totals 19 5 9 62

Cambridge 21 2 13 6 — 42

Hoosick Falls 17 12 11 20 — 60

Other stats: Kipp (HF) 9 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

