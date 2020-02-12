Roundup: Glens Falls cruises by Johnstown

A big fourth quarter helped Glens Falls pull away from Johnstown in a Foothills Council game.
GLENS FALLS 72, JOHNSTOWN 41
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown (1-14, 1-16)
2P 3P FT TP
Sanges 2 0 0 4
Hayt 3 1 3 12
Mureness 1 0 0 2
Serpa 1 1 2 7
Feinour 5 0 0 10
Miller 0 1 0 3
Stewart 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 4 5 41
Glens Falls (13-3, 15-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Girard 4 0 0 8
Barclay 8 2 2 24
Woodell 4 0 0 8
Wiggins 2 0 0 4
Brown 1 1 0 5
Brand 1 0 0 2
Barrett 2 0 2 6
Danahy 6 0 0 12
Jackson 0 1 0 3
Totals 28 4 4 72
Johnstown 10 12 11 8 — 41
Glens Falls 16 18 14 24 — 72
You have free articles remaining.
JV: Glens Falls won.
FORT ANN 55, CORINTH 49
League: Non-league, Tuesday
Corinth (2-17)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabe Allen 6 0 2 14
Isaac Melville 0 1 3 6
Colon Watkins 3 1 0 9
Dillon Dumas 1 0 2 4
Trent Kilinski 0 0 0 0
Mason Walker 2 4 0 16
Totals 12 6 7 49
Fort Ann (7-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0
Jack Dornan 4 0 1 9
Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0
Tyler Steves 2 0 1 5
Ty Loso 5 4 0 22
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 6 0 4 16
Ben Dinwidde 0 0 1 1
Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 4 7 55
Corinth 11 12 9 17 — 49
Fort Ann 14 10 16 15 — 55
Other stats: Frost (FA) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Dornan (FA) 6 rebounds.
JV: Fort Ann won.