Roundup: Glens Falls cruises by Johnstown
A big fourth quarter helped Glens Falls pull away from Johnstown in a Foothills Council game.

GLENS FALLS 72, JOHNSTOWN 41

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown (1-14, 1-16)

2P 3P FT TP

Sanges 2 0 0 4

Hayt 3 1 3 12

Mureness 1 0 0 2

Serpa 1 1 2 7

Feinour 5 0 0 10

Miller 0 1 0 3

Stewart 0 1 0 3

Totals 12 4 5 41

Glens Falls (13-3, 15-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Girard 4 0 0 8

Barclay 8 2 2 24

Woodell 4 0 0 8

Wiggins 2 0 0 4

Brown 1 1 0 5

Brand 1 0 0 2

Barrett 2 0 2 6

Danahy 6 0 0 12

Jackson 0 1 0 3

Totals 28 4 4 72

Johnstown 10 12 11 8 — 41

Glens Falls 16 18 14 24 — 72

JV: Glens Falls won.

FORT ANN 55, CORINTH 49

League: Non-league, Tuesday

Corinth (2-17)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabe Allen 6 0 2 14

Isaac Melville 0 1 3 6

Colon Watkins 3 1 0 9

Dillon Dumas 1 0 2 4

Trent Kilinski 0 0 0 0

Mason Walker 2 4 0 16

Totals 12 6 7 49

Fort Ann (7-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0

Jack Dornan 4 0 1 9

Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0

Tyler Steves 2 0 1 5

Ty Loso 5 4 0 22

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 6 0 4 16

Ben Dinwidde 0 0 1 1

Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 4 7 55

Corinth 11 12 9 17 — 49

Fort Ann 14 10 16 15 — 55

Other stats: Frost (FA) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Dornan (FA) 6 rebounds.

JV: Fort Ann won.

