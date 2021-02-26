Roundup: Glens Falls, Cougars, L.G. all post wins

Glens Falls, North Warren and Lake George all scored boys basketball wins on Friday in the Warren County league.
Zach Barrett led a balanced effort with 19 in the Glens Falls win. Anthony Girard finished with 31 points and Tanner Dunkley added 23 in the North Warren win. Luke Pelchar and Julius Moffitt had 19 each in Lake George's victory.
GLENS FALLS 85, WARRENSBURG 43
League: Warren County league
Glens Falls (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Aalijah Sampson 3 1 0 9
Jackson Brand 1 0 0 2
Aiden Hirsch 1 0 0 2
Hudson McTiernan 0 1 1 4
Griffin Woodell 2 0 0 4
Evan Wiggins 2 0 2 6
Noah Girard 5 2 0 16
Zach Barrett 2 5 0 19
Cooper Nadler 6 1 1 16
Cole Bennett 1 0 0 2
Anthony Mangona 0 1 2 5
Totals 23 11 6 85
Warrensburg (1-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 4 4 6 26
Steve Schloss 1 1 3 8
Brady Cheney 0 0 2 2
Caden Allen 0 0 0 0
Chippy Mason 2 0 2 6
Evan LaPell 0 0 1 1
Thomas O’Sullivan 0 0 0 0
Tyler Powers 0 0 0 0
Tanner Monroe 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 5 14 43
Glens Falls 17 18 39 11 — 85
Warrensburg 2 10 13 18 — 43
Other stats: LaPell (War) 10 rebounds. Cuniffe (War) 5 rebounds.
NORTH WARREN 78, BOLTON 15
League: Warren County league
North Warren (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 11 3 0 31
Thomas Conway 0 0 0 0
Sean Evans 0 1 0 3
Jack Jennings 5 0 0 10
Tanner Dunkley 8 2 1 23
Andres Beadnell 1 0 0 2
Conner Jennings 0 2 1 7
Nevin Monroe 0 0 0 0
Carter Kelley 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 8 2 78
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 0 0 0 0
Jordan Nieves 1 0 0 2
Marvin Dobert 0 2 0 6
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0
Chris Becker 0 0 0 0
Tyler Trowbridge 3 0 1 7
Lucas Becker 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 2 1 15
North Warren 23 11 33 11 — 78
Bolton 3 5 4 3 — 15
Notes: Anthony Girard and Tanner Dunkley played solidly for North Warren and proved to be trouble for Bolton throughout all four quarters.
LAKE GEORGE 98, HADLEY-LUZERNE 56
League: Warren County league
Lake George (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 3 3 0 15
Luke Pelchar 7 0 5 19
Cole Clark 3 0 1 7
Julius Moffitt 2 5 0 19
Devin Smith 3 1 2 11
Ryan Becker 3 1 0 9
Jordan Edawrds 2 0 0 4
Issac Herrick 1 0 1 3
JJ Salmon 1 0 0 2
Ethan Green 0 3 0 9
Totals 25 13 9 98
Hadley-Luzerne (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Evan Kader 0 0 0 0
Noah Springer 0 0 0 0
Caeden Wilson 0 1 1 4
Matt Harder 0 0 3 3
Colin Berg 0 0 0 0
Joe Cieslik 4 2 1 15
Josh Foley 5 3 3 22
John Smith 0 2 2 8
Sean Fraser 1 0 2 4
Zach Caldwell 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 8 12 56
Lake George 35 20 23 20 — 98
Had.-Luzerne 13 9 11 23 — 56
MECHANICVILLE 60, SPA CATHOLIC 52
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville (7-0)
2P 3P FT TP
D’Ambro 5 0 0 10
Garland 0 3 7 16
Richardson 2 0 0 4
Eiseman 9 1 2 23
Johnson 0 0 0 0
Egan 1 0 1 3
McCabe 1 0 0 2
Amadeo 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 4 10 60
Saratoga Central Catholic (3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 2 2 6 16
Robert Bolen 2 0 3 7
Hayden Day 7 0 1 15
Will Fizer 0 1 0 3
Cam Khoury 0 0 0 0
Aiden Lambert 1 3 0 11
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 6 10 52
Mechanicville 10 22 12 16 — 60
Spa Catholic 13 7 18 14 — 52
Other stats: Day (SCC) 10 rebounds. Lambert (SCC) 6 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 4 assists.
JV: Mechanicville won.
Notes: Leading by three points with 3:00 left, Mechanicville’s Garland hit a 3-pointer to put the Raiders up 6.
STILLWATER 79, CORINTH 33
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
CJ McNeil 4 1 1 12
Jacob Zecca 1 2 2 10
Grant Baker 6 2 2 20
Caleb Duer 2 0 2 6
Reese Hotaling 2 0 0 4
Lukas Lilac 2 0 0 4
Isaac Cutler 3 0 3 9
Tyler Juliana 0 2 0 6
Caleb Dunn 0 2 0 6
Tyler Paffen 1 0 0 2
Totals 21 9 10 79
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Sorbera 1 3 0 11
Alex Wiseman 2 0 0 4
Gabe Allen 2 0 2 6
Dillon Dumas 2 1 3 10
Colby Ross 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 4 5 33
Stillwater 19 22 22 16 — 79
Corinth 11 9 8 5 — 33