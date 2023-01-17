ROUNDUP: Glens Falls comes up short vs. Amsterdam

GLENS FALLS — Kellen Driscoll scored 22 points and Cooper Nadler added 18, but the Glens Falls boys basketball team came up short in a 77-66 Foothills Council loss to Amsterdam.

Alex Cygan netted 11 points and Cole Bennett had eight for Glens Falls, which fell to 5-3 in the league, 8-3 overall.

Jhai Vellon scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Rams (7-0, 10-1), who also got 18 points from Ceasar Thompson and 14 from Victor Dueno.

QUEENSBURY 68, SCOTIA 58: Ryan Blanchard scored 20 points as the Spartans held off a fourth-quarter Scotia rally for the Foothills Council win.

Chase Baker added 14 points and Kasigh Gooden netted 11 for Queensbury (3-4, 5-6), which was outscored by Scotia 23-14 in the fourth quarter.

SCHUYLERVILLE 68, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38: Luke Sherman pumped in a game-high 21 points to lead the Black Horses past South High.

Ollie Bolduc and Martin Flanders Jr. each added 13 points for Schuylerville (5-3, 9-3).

Brady Smith led the Bulldogs (3-5, 5-9) with 14 points and Peyton Viger added eight.

GRANVILLE 64, HARTFORD 55: Caleb Nelson scored 16 points to lead four Golden Horde players in double figures en route to the win.

Cody Nelson netted 13 points, Trey Senevey added 12 and Nathan Williams had 10 for Granville, which improved to 8-1 in the Adirondack League, 9-3 overall.

The game-high scorers were the Tanagers' Ray Harrington and Austin Wells, who finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

HOOSIC VALLEY 79, GREENWICH 55: Isaiah Eckler poured in a game-high 35 points to lead Hoosic Valley to a Wasaren League win over Greenwich.

Logan Reilly added 11 points and Tyler Eddy had 10 for Valley.

Ryan Alling led the Witches (4-5, 8-6) with 16 points, Joe Skiff netted 14 and Jacob Ziehm added 12.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54, MAYFIELD 52: Justin Duscher scored 14 points and Aidan Dunne added 13 to lead Spa Catholic past Mayfield in a non-league matchup Monday.

Ronan Rowe and Tyler Weygand each added eight points for the Saints (9-4).

Trevor Ruberti led all scorers with 18 points and Cam Abdella added 15 for the Panthers.