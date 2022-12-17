ROUNDUP: Glens Falls beats Horses; Tigers top Class AA Shaker

Kellen Driscoll finished with 18 points and Glens Falls rode a strong first half to a 68-43 Foothills Council boys basketball win over Schuylerville on Saturday.

Glens Falls took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 37-15 at halftime.

Cooper Nadler scored 12 points and Alex Cygan had 11 for Glens Falls. Oscar Lilac finished with eight points.

Lukas Sherman was Schuylerville's leader with a 22-point game. Martin Flanders and Griffin Brophy had six points apiece.

HUDSON FALLS 56, SHAKER 44: Peyton Smith scored a game-high 31 points as the Tigers knocked off a Class AA team in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

Hudson Falls (3-0) put the game away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Jayden Hardwick scored nine points and Brady Smith and Noah Williamson added six each. Peyton Smith sant 10 free throws.

Zacharie Matulu finished with 13 points for the 3-1 Blue Bison.

GREENWICH 65, CANAJOHARIE 33: Joe Skiff led the way with a 16-point effort as the Witches posted a lopsided win in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament.

Ryan Ingber finished with 11 points, Calvin Curtis netted 10 points, Ryan Alling had eight points and Jacob Ziehm added six for the 4-2 Witches. Greenwich had a 20-point lead at halftime after a 19-7 second quarter.

WHITEHALL 58, POULTNEY (Vt.) 21: Latrell Evans scored 18 points in the Railroaders' victory. Cash Burgey added 14 points.

Whitehall held Poultney to 10 points after three quarters. Matt Lewis led Poultney with 9 points

HOOSIC VALLEY 64, VOORHEESVILLE 52: Isaiah Eckler scored 24 points as Hoosic Valley was a winner in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament.

Logan Reilly added 11 points and Tyler Eddy added 10 for the Valley, which made eight 3-pointers and went 13-for-17 from the free-throw line. Carson Carrow led Voorheesville with 27 points.