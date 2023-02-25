Glens Falls surged ahead in the third quarter on the way to a 68-56 victory over Schalmont on Saturday to earn a trip back home to Cool Insuring Arena.

The Red and Black will face Tamarac in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday (5 p.m.) at CIA. Glens Falls, the third seed, is 17-5 and has won eight of its last nine games.

Kellen Driscoll finished with 19 points and Oscar Lilac had 18 for Glens Falls, which turned a one-point halftime lead into an 11-point edge after three quarters. Cooper Nadler scored 12 points and Brody Holcomb added seven.

"We weren’t shooting real well from outside," coach Rob Girard said, "then two of my three sophomores, Brody Holcomb and Oscar Lilac, hit big 3s that widened the margin. And Kellen is Kellen ... he puts up big numbers every day."

Lilac hit five of Glens Falls' eight 3-pointers during Saturday's game at Ballston Spa High School. Driscoll made seven of eight free-throw attempts.

Isaiah Smith (19 points) and Ryan Woodrow (15) led Schalmont.

ARGYLE 55, GERMANTOWN 41: Hunter Ingram scored 20 points as the Scots earned a trip to the Class D semifinals.

Up next for third-seeded Argyle is Thursday's semifinal against second-seeded North Warren at Cool Insuring Arena (8 p.m.). The Scots are 13-8.

Brandon Saunders scored 13 points, Dru Austin had nine and Zack Riley added six for Argyle. Mason Ferrer (18) and Kyan Anderson (13) were Germantown's top scorers.

The Scots had a 40-21 lead at halftime.

NORTH WARREN 59, HARTFORD 55: Semaj Cuyler, Sean Evans and Elijah Horge each scored 11 points as the second-seeded Cougars held off an upset bid from Hartford, the seventh seed.

Zach Hopper scored 10 points and Wyatt Jennings added nine as the Cougars improved to 16-4 ahead of Thursday's all-Adirondack semifinal against Argyle. Hopper hit key free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Drake Stewart (15 points), Nate Fiske (11) and Austin Wells (10) led the way for the Tanagers.

NORTHVILLE 47, FORT ANN 34: The top-ranked Falcons moved on with a quarterfinal win over the Cardinals. Northville will face fourth-ranked Loudonville Christian in Wednesday's semifinal at Cool Insuring Arena (8 p.m.).

The Class D semifinals are running on separate days, the top half of the bracket on Wednesday and the bottom half on Thursday.

TAMARAC 83, SCHUYLERVILLE 58: The Wasaren League's Bengals improved to 20-2 with the victory for the chance to play in Glens Falls on Tuesday. Tamarac is the No. 2 seed in Class B.

Lukas Sherman scored his 1,000th point for Schuylerville, which finished the season 13-9.

BOLTON 48, KEENE 40: The fifth-seeded Eagles jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and rode a strong defensive effort to an upset victory over the No. 4 Beavers in a Class D quarterfinal of the Section VII Boys Basketball Tournament.

Jaxon Egloff scored 17 points and Jace Hubert contributed 15 for Bolton (12-8), which advances to visit top-seeded Schroon Lake in the semifinals on Tuesday (6 p.m.). Schroon Lake defeated Newcomb, 70-42.

Tyler Trowbridge finished with 10 points for Bolton. Sullivan Eager and Trowbridge combined for 20 rebounds. Asa Sprague led Keene with 8 points.

BERNE-KNOX 64, HADLEY-LUZERNE 52: Berne-Knox overcame a five-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles in a Section II, Class C quarterfinal at Shenendehowa.

AJ Wright (19 points), Blake Shaver (18) and Dayne Coates (17) led the way for Berne-Knox, which faces top seed Duanesburg in the semifinals on Monday at Cool Insuring Arena (8 p.m.).

Caeden Wilson was Hadley-Luzerne's top scorer with 18 points. Josh Ellis scored 15 points and Eugene Conroy added another 10.

PHOTOS: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont boys basketball Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont

Sectional playoff schedule The sectional playoff schedule. Updated with Friday's results.