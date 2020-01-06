Roundup: Girard scores 32 in North Warren victory
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Girard scores 32 in North Warren victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Girard put up 32 points in North Warren's Adirondack League win over Fort Edward.

NORTH WARREN 78,
FORT EDWARD 32

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Girard;10;2;6;32

R. Miller;4;0;0;8

T. Dunkley;7;0;3;17

J. Steen;1;1;0;5

J. Jennings;2;0;0;4

R. Bradley;1;0;0;2

M. Willette;5;0;0;10

Totals;30;3;9;78

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Sullivan;1;0;0;2

B. Sullivan;0;3;0;9

B. Tyler;5;0;0;10

W. Denton;1;0;0;2

H. Lewis;0;1;0;3

S. Rivers;1;0;0;2

G. Havens;1;0;0;2

C. Yasko;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;4;0;32

North Warren;17;25;19;17 — 78

Fort Edward;7;9;3;13 — 32

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds. Willette (NW) 10 rebounds. Denton (FE) 11 rebounds.

JV: North Warren won.

CHAZY 58,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30

League: Non-league

Chazy

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kyle Barcomb;1;0;0;2

Malachi Hunyor;1;0;0;2

Patrick Dwyer;4;0;0;8

Jermy Juneau;1;0;0;2

Brady Therrion;0;0;2;2

Gabe Huchro;6;1;1;16

Traygon Coon;3;2;0;12

Devo therrion;5;0;0;10

Harry West;1;0;0;2

Zane Stevens;1;0;0;2

Totals;23;3;3;58

Johnsburg-Minerva

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Hughey;4;2;0;14

Camron Allen;1;0;0;2

Anthony Galle;2;0;0;4

Ryan Morris;2;0;1;5

Jon Loremsen;0;0;0;0

Devon Millington;0;1;0;3

Rodney Wilfe;0;0;0;0

Chris Persons;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;3;1;30

Chazy;15;17;14;12 — 58

John.-Minerva;6;15;4;5 — 30

Other stats: Galle (J-M) 9 rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News