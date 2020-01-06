Roundup: Girard scores 32 in North Warren victory

Anthony Girard put up 32 points in North Warren's Adirondack League win over Fort Edward.
NORTH WARREN 78,
FORT EDWARD 32
League: Adirondack League
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Girard;10;2;6;32
R. Miller;4;0;0;8
T. Dunkley;7;0;3;17
J. Steen;1;1;0;5
J. Jennings;2;0;0;4
R. Bradley;1;0;0;2
M. Willette;5;0;0;10
Totals;30;3;9;78
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Sullivan;1;0;0;2
B. Sullivan;0;3;0;9
B. Tyler;5;0;0;10
W. Denton;1;0;0;2
H. Lewis;0;1;0;3
S. Rivers;1;0;0;2
G. Havens;1;0;0;2
C. Yasko;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;4;0;32
North Warren;17;25;19;17 — 78
Fort Edward;7;9;3;13 — 32
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds. Willette (NW) 10 rebounds. Denton (FE) 11 rebounds.
JV: North Warren won.
CHAZY 58,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30
League: Non-league
Chazy
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kyle Barcomb;1;0;0;2
Malachi Hunyor;1;0;0;2
Patrick Dwyer;4;0;0;8
Jermy Juneau;1;0;0;2
Brady Therrion;0;0;2;2
Gabe Huchro;6;1;1;16
Traygon Coon;3;2;0;12
Devo therrion;5;0;0;10
Harry West;1;0;0;2
Zane Stevens;1;0;0;2
Totals;23;3;3;58
Johnsburg-Minerva
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caleb Hughey;4;2;0;14
Camron Allen;1;0;0;2
Anthony Galle;2;0;0;4
Ryan Morris;2;0;1;5
Jon Loremsen;0;0;0;0
Devon Millington;0;1;0;3
Rodney Wilfe;0;0;0;0
Chris Persons;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;3;1;30
Chazy;15;17;14;12 — 58
John.-Minerva;6;15;4;5 — 30
Other stats: Galle (J-M) 9 rebounds.