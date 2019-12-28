Roundup: Girard, Orr, Lufkin lead their teams to tournament wins

GLENS FALLS 61, HOOSICK FALLS 52
Glens Falls Grandstanders Holiday Tournament
Hoosick Falls (6-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cahill;0;0;0;0
Jon Kempf;5;2;7;23
Hougton;0;0;1;1
Kipp;3;0;5;11
Williams;4;1;2;13
Rose;2;0;0;4
Totals;14;3;15;52
Glens Falls (7-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Noah Girard;6;2;6;24
Hirsch;0;1;0;3
Woodell;0;0;0;0
Wiggins;1;0;0;2
Barrett;5;0;1;11
Danahy;0;0;3;3
David Barclay;4;2;4;18
Totals;16;5;14;61
Hoosick Falls;15;5;16;16 — 52
Glens Falls;9;16;23;13 — 61
JV: Hoosick Falls won
LAKE GEORGE 62, GALWAY 44
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carson Scribner;3;4;2;20
Henry Flint;3;0;2;8
Ryan Lovelass;1;0;3;5
Carter Scribner;2;0;2;6
Thomas Villano;1;0;2;4
Zachary Kenyon;0;0;1;1
Totals;10;4;12;44
Lake George (7-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;2;5;5;24
Luke Pelchar;3;1;0;9
Shane Clarke;2;0;5;9
Cole Clarke;2;0;5;9
Hunter Rounds;0;2;0;6
Julius Moffitt;0;1;2;5
Totals;9;9;17;62
Galway;7;9;16;12 — 44
Lake George;17;14;13;18 — 62
Other stats: Villano (Galway) 6 rebounds. Flint (Galway) 4 rebounds. Kenyon (Galway) 3 rebounds. Pelchar (LG) 10 rebounds, 3 assists. C.Clarke (LG) 9 rebounds. S.Clarke (LG) 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
ARGYLE 62, CROWN POINT 59
Argyle Christmas Tournament
Crown Point
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Crammond;4;3;3;20
Harrington;2;0;0;4
Sours;4;0;3;11
Thomas;1;2;2;10
Spaulding;2;1;0;7
Carey;1;1;0;5
Woods;0;0;2;2
Totals;14;7;10;59
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Lufkin;2;4;8;24
Ingram;1;1;2;7
Liddle;1;4;2;16
Humiston;1;1;0;5
Frost;0;2;0;6
Wood;1;0;2;4
Totals;6;12;14;62
Crown Point;19;10;16;14 — 59
Argyle;21;17;10;14 — 62
NORTH WARREN 94, TICONDEROGA 60
Argyle Christmas Tournament
Ticonderoga (1-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C Tierney;0;1;0;3
Z Ott;1;0;0;2
T Benedict;1;4;1;15
B Molina;0;2;0;6
B Perry;1;0;0;2
M Benedict;1;0;0;2
B Huestis;7;0;16;30
Totals;11;7;17;60
North Warren (8-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Girard;7;2;7;27
Ryan Miller;2;0;2;6
Wyatt Gereau;0;0;4;4
Tanner Dunkley;12;0;6;30
Nate Hopper;1;0;0;2
James Steen;1;1;2;7
Mario Willette;2;0;0;4
Jack Jennings;3;1;3;12
Dante Buttino;0;0;2;2
Totals;28;4;26;94
Ticonderoga;11;13;13;23 — 60
North Warren;19;30;25;20 — 94
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 5 rebounds. Steen (NW) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Girard (NW) 5 assists. Miller (NW) 2 assists.
JV: North Warren won
GREENWICH 64, JOHNSTOWN 56
Fonda-Fultonville Holiday Classic
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Curtis;1;2;2;10
Sam Howard;0;0;5;5
Jesse Kuzmich;7;1;5;22
Max Maguire;1;0;0;2
Adam Newell;6;1;0;15
Luke Pemrick;2;2;0;10
Totals;17;6;12;64
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
J Hayt;8;2;1;23
N Massey;3;0;0;6
Z Serpa;0;1;2;5
C Crass;0;0;2;2
K Feinaur;5;0;0;10
A Miller;1;2;2;10
Totals;17;5;7;56
Greenwich;16;16;16;16 — 64
Johnstown;20;9;10;17 — 56
JV: Johnstown won
Notes: Jesse Kuzmich (Greenwich) and J. Hayt (J) made the all-tournament team.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 64, CORINTH 41
League: Non-league
Site: Spa Catholic Christmas Tournament Consolation Game
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Allen;3;0;0;6
Melville;2;1;2;9
Watkins;2;2;2;12
Dumas;3;0;0;6
Rubin;1;1;0;5
Smith;0;0;3;3
Totals;11;4;7;41
Saratoga Catholic (4-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bolen;3;1;2;11
Catone;2;2;1;11
Barile;3;1;1;10
Day;5;0;2;12
McCarroll;2;1;2;9
Amendola;0;0;2;2
Ares;2;0;0;4
Lambert;1;1;0;5
Totals;18;6;10;64
Corinth;13;2;11;15 — 41
Spa Catholic;15;25;8;16 — 64
MORIAH 75, GRANVILLE 58
Argyle Christmas Tournament, Friday
Moriah (7-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
R. Swan;1;0;0;2
Rollins;2;0;0;4
Blaise;6;0;2;14
B. Swan;5;2;2;18
Sprague;11;1;3;28
Rohner;3;0;3;9
Totals;28;3;10;75
Granville (5-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bourn;2;0;0;4
Nelson;2;2;3;13
Tucker;1;0;1;3
Williams;1;4;6;20
Oakman;4;1;3;14
Norton;1;0;0;2
Rice;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;7;13;58
Moriah;15;24;16;20 — 75
Granville;17;9;18;14 — 58
FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 67, HARTFORD 41
Whitehall Holiday Tournament
Championship Game, Friday
Hartford (4-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
darfler;4;0;2;10
Brandon Harrington;1;1;0;5
Ray Harrington;0;0;0;0
Mitchell;0;1;0;3
Lavin;4;0;2;10
Fish;1;0;3;5
Holcomb;2;0;2;6
White;0;0;0;0
Smith;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;2;9;41
Fair Haven, Vt. (3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
S Ramey;2;1;0;7
Z. Ellis;2;0;0;4
K. Murray;3;2;0;12
A. Lautigier;0;0;2;2
A Spears;1;0;0;2
J Gannon;0;0;1;1
E. Reed;1;0;0;2
O Loughan;3;2;1;13
S. Manley;0;2;0;6
R. Hadalan;3;0;0;6
A. Ramey;6;0;0;12
Totals;21;7;4;67
Hartford;11;6;8;16 — 41
Fair Haven;18;16;17;16 — 67
Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds. Darfler (Hart) 7 rebounds.
JV: Fair Haven over Hartford
Notes: A very talented and deep Fair Haven team used persistent pressure defense and balanced scoring to pull away from Hartford and ease to tournament victory.
HOOSICK FALLS 70, GALWAY 59
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament, Friday
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carter Scribner;3;0;2;8
Carson Scribner;4;2;2;16
Henry Flint;0;1;0;3
Ryan Lovelass;1;0;1;3
Myles Pleasants;2;1;0;7
Zachary Kenyon;0;0;0;0
Thomas Villano;6;0;4;16
Konstantin Friedrich;0;2;0;6
Totals;16;6;9;59
Hoosick Falls (6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sam Wickenden;0;0;1;1
Jon Kempf;8;4;11;39
Nick Houghton;0;0;0;0
Isiah Burnett;0;0;0;0
Max Kipp;1;0;0;2
Tristan Williams;7;2;2;22
Dmitri Rose;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;6;14;70
Galway;15;11;18;15 — 59
Hoosick Falls;23;20;18;9 — 70