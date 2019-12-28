Roundup: Girard, Orr, Lufkin lead their teams to tournament wins
Roundup: Girard, Orr, Lufkin lead their teams to tournament wins

GLENS FALLS 61, HOOSICK FALLS 52

Glens Falls Grandstanders Holiday Tournament

Hoosick Falls (6-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cahill;0;0;0;0

Jon Kempf;5;2;7;23

Hougton;0;0;1;1

Kipp;3;0;5;11

Williams;4;1;2;13

Rose;2;0;0;4

Totals;14;3;15;52

Glens Falls (7-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Noah Girard;6;2;6;24

Hirsch;0;1;0;3

Woodell;0;0;0;0

Wiggins;1;0;0;2

Barrett;5;0;1;11

Danahy;0;0;3;3

David Barclay;4;2;4;18

Totals;16;5;14;61

Hoosick Falls;15;5;16;16 — 52

Glens Falls;9;16;23;13 — 61

JV: Hoosick Falls won

LAKE GEORGE 62, GALWAY 44

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carson Scribner;3;4;2;20

Henry Flint;3;0;2;8

Ryan Lovelass;1;0;3;5

Carter Scribner;2;0;2;6

Thomas Villano;1;0;2;4

Zachary Kenyon;0;0;1;1

Totals;10;4;12;44

Lake George (7-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;2;5;5;24

Luke Pelchar;3;1;0;9

Shane Clarke;2;0;5;9

Cole Clarke;2;0;5;9

Hunter Rounds;0;2;0;6

Julius Moffitt;0;1;2;5

Totals;9;9;17;62

Galway;7;9;16;12 — 44

Lake George;17;14;13;18 — 62

Other stats: Villano (Galway) 6 rebounds. Flint (Galway) 4 rebounds. Kenyon (Galway) 3 rebounds. Pelchar (LG) 10 rebounds, 3 assists. C.Clarke (LG) 9 rebounds. S.Clarke (LG) 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

ARGYLE 62, CROWN POINT 59

Argyle Christmas Tournament

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Crammond;4;3;3;20

Harrington;2;0;0;4

Sours;4;0;3;11

Thomas;1;2;2;10

Spaulding;2;1;0;7

Carey;1;1;0;5

Woods;0;0;2;2

Totals;14;7;10;59

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Lufkin;2;4;8;24

Ingram;1;1;2;7

Liddle;1;4;2;16

Humiston;1;1;0;5

Frost;0;2;0;6

Wood;1;0;2;4

Totals;6;12;14;62

Crown Point;19;10;16;14 — 59

Argyle;21;17;10;14 — 62

NORTH WARREN 94, TICONDEROGA 60

Argyle Christmas Tournament

Ticonderoga (1-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C Tierney;0;1;0;3

Z Ott;1;0;0;2

T Benedict;1;4;1;15

B Molina;0;2;0;6

B Perry;1;0;0;2

M Benedict;1;0;0;2

B Huestis;7;0;16;30

Totals;11;7;17;60

North Warren (8-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Girard;7;2;7;27

Ryan Miller;2;0;2;6

Wyatt Gereau;0;0;4;4

Tanner Dunkley;12;0;6;30

Nate Hopper;1;0;0;2

James Steen;1;1;2;7

Mario Willette;2;0;0;4

Jack Jennings;3;1;3;12

Dante Buttino;0;0;2;2

Totals;28;4;26;94

Ticonderoga;11;13;13;23 — 60

North Warren;19;30;25;20 — 94

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 10 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 5 rebounds. Steen (NW) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Girard (NW) 5 assists. Miller (NW) 2 assists.

JV: North Warren won

GREENWICH 64, JOHNSTOWN 56

Fonda-Fultonville Holiday Classic

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Curtis;1;2;2;10

Sam Howard;0;0;5;5

Jesse Kuzmich;7;1;5;22

Max Maguire;1;0;0;2

Adam Newell;6;1;0;15

Luke Pemrick;2;2;0;10

Totals;17;6;12;64

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

J Hayt;8;2;1;23

N Massey;3;0;0;6

Z Serpa;0;1;2;5

C Crass;0;0;2;2

K Feinaur;5;0;0;10

A Miller;1;2;2;10

Totals;17;5;7;56

Greenwich;16;16;16;16 — 64

Johnstown;20;9;10;17 — 56

JV: Johnstown won

Notes: Jesse Kuzmich (Greenwich) and J. Hayt (J) made the all-tournament team.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 64, CORINTH 41

League: Non-league

Site: Spa Catholic Christmas Tournament Consolation Game

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Allen;3;0;0;6

Melville;2;1;2;9

Watkins;2;2;2;12

Dumas;3;0;0;6

Rubin;1;1;0;5

Smith;0;0;3;3

Totals;11;4;7;41

Saratoga Catholic (4-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bolen;3;1;2;11

Catone;2;2;1;11

Barile;3;1;1;10

Day;5;0;2;12

McCarroll;2;1;2;9

Amendola;0;0;2;2

Ares;2;0;0;4

Lambert;1;1;0;5

Totals;18;6;10;64

Corinth;13;2;11;15 — 41

Spa Catholic;15;25;8;16 — 64

MORIAH 75, GRANVILLE 58

Argyle Christmas Tournament, Friday

Moriah (7-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

R. Swan;1;0;0;2

Rollins;2;0;0;4

Blaise;6;0;2;14

B. Swan;5;2;2;18

Sprague;11;1;3;28

Rohner;3;0;3;9

Totals;28;3;10;75

Granville (5-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bourn;2;0;0;4

Nelson;2;2;3;13

Tucker;1;0;1;3

Williams;1;4;6;20

Oakman;4;1;3;14

Norton;1;0;0;2

Rice;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;7;13;58

Moriah;15;24;16;20 — 75

Granville;17;9;18;14 — 58

FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 67, HARTFORD 41

Whitehall Holiday Tournament

Championship Game, Friday

Hartford (4-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

darfler;4;0;2;10

Brandon Harrington;1;1;0;5

Ray Harrington;0;0;0;0

Mitchell;0;1;0;3

Lavin;4;0;2;10

Fish;1;0;3;5

Holcomb;2;0;2;6

White;0;0;0;0

Smith;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;2;9;41

Fair Haven, Vt. (3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S Ramey;2;1;0;7

Z. Ellis;2;0;0;4

K. Murray;3;2;0;12

A. Lautigier;0;0;2;2

A Spears;1;0;0;2

J Gannon;0;0;1;1

E. Reed;1;0;0;2

O Loughan;3;2;1;13

S. Manley;0;2;0;6

R. Hadalan;3;0;0;6

A. Ramey;6;0;0;12

Totals;21;7;4;67

Hartford;11;6;8;16 — 41

Fair Haven;18;16;17;16 — 67

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 10 rebounds. Darfler (Hart) 7 rebounds.

JV: Fair Haven over Hartford

Notes: A very talented and deep Fair Haven team used persistent pressure defense and balanced scoring to pull away from Hartford and ease to tournament victory.

HOOSICK FALLS 70, GALWAY 59

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament, Friday

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carter Scribner;3;0;2;8

Carson Scribner;4;2;2;16

Henry Flint;0;1;0;3

Ryan Lovelass;1;0;1;3

Myles Pleasants;2;1;0;7

Zachary Kenyon;0;0;0;0

Thomas Villano;6;0;4;16

Konstantin Friedrich;0;2;0;6

Totals;16;6;9;59

Hoosick Falls (6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sam Wickenden;0;0;1;1

Jon Kempf;8;4;11;39

Nick Houghton;0;0;0;0

Isiah Burnett;0;0;0;0

Max Kipp;1;0;0;2

Tristan Williams;7;2;2;22

Dmitri Rose;3;0;0;6

Totals;19;6;14;70

Galway;15;11;18;15 — 59

Hoosick Falls;23;20;18;9 — 70

