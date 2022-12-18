ROUNDUP: GF boys basketball wins; QHS hockey splits

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENS FALLS 74, COHOES 41: Four players scored in double figures as Glens Falls cruised past Cohoes in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

Alex Cygan led the way for the Red and Black with 15 points. Kellen Driscoll scored 12 points while Cooper Nadler and Oscar Lilac recorded 10 each. Brody Holcomb contributed nine points and Cole Bennett added six.

A 25-9 second quarter outburst sent Glens Falls on the way to victory.

ICE HOCKEY

QUEENSBURY WINS TWICE: The Spartans split a pair of games over the weekend, beating Ogdensburg 6-5 on Saturday and losing 8-3 to Salmon River on Sunday.

Tanner Fearman recorded a goal and two assists in the victory over Ogdensburg. Tyler Dufour, Keegan Lozier, Cameron Porter, Mack Ryan and Julien Shafer also scored goals.

Salmon River scored four second-period goals in the Sunday game. Quinn Theis, Nick Ogden and Zachary Coventry scored for Queensbury.