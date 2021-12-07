ROUNDUP: Generals nip Corinth, 47-46

Conner Chilson scored 18 points as the Salem Generals edged Corinth 47-46 in an Adirondack League boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Cooper Morehouse scored 19 and Sean Evans added 16 and North Warren rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Whitehall, 46-39. Five players scored in double figures as Granville beat Fort Edward, and four players hit double digits in Argyle's win over Hartford.

In the Foothills Council, Evan Kwasnewski scored 20 points in Hudson Falls' win over South High. B-P was a winner over Schuylerville.

SALEM 47, CORINTH 46

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Conner Chilson 4 2 4 18

Zachariah Miller 3 0 2 8

Josh Harrington 1 0 0 2

Nate Twitchell 2 0 0 4

Zach Johnson 1 0 0 2

Chase Lusee 1 0 0 2

Altwan Webster 1 1 1 6

Patrick Stone 1 1 0 5

Totals 14 4 7 47

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Wright 1 1 0 5

Mason Brownell 3 0 2 8

Alex Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Zach Guilder 1 7 0 23

Davud White 4 0 0 8

Totals 10 8 2 46

Salem 11 6 15 15 — 47

Corinth 11 11 12 12 — 46

Other stats: Brownell (Cor) 8 rebounds. Wiseman A. (Cor) 7 rebounds.

NORTH WARREN 46, WHITEHALL 39

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Tommy Conway 1 0 1 3

Sean Evans 7 0 2 16

Zach Hopper 1 0 1 3

Andrew Beadnell 2 0 1 5

Cooper Morehouse 4 0 11 19

Angelo Willette 0 0 0 0

Wyatt Jennings 0 0 0 0

Dylan Coraoon 0 0 0 0

Connor Jennings 0 0 0 0

Nevin Monroe 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 0 16 46

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Tristan Foote 0 0 0 0

Landon Stevens 0 1 0 3

Tyler Brooks 2 0 0 4

Jake Whiting 1 0 0 2

Cash Burgey 7 0 1 15

Ethan Eggleston 1 1 2 7

Brandon Bakerian 3 0 2 8

Mackenzie Preece 0 0 0 0

Anthony Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 2 5 39

North Warren 12 7 6 21 — 46

Whitehall 7 11 9 12 — 39

JV: Whitehall won.

GRANVILLE 82, FORT EDWARD 39

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (0-1, 1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Z. Bartholomew 2 1 0 7

A. Sullivan 5 1 1 14

N. Dukeh 5 0 0 10

M. Glass 1 0 0 2

B. Kamburelis 1 0 0 2

G. Glass 1 0 0 2

B. Hurlburt 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 2 1 39

Granville (1-0, 1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Matthew Barlow 2 2 0 10

Caleb Nelson 6 1 4 19

Connor Farrell 1 0 0 2

Alex Warrington 6 0 1 13

Nathan Rathbun 2 2 0 10

Logan Harrington 1 3 0 11

Avery Flory 0 0 0 0

Bryton Rich 1 1 0 5

Trevor McKnight 0 0 1 1

Alex Torres 4 0 0 8

Christian Stevens 0 1 0 3

Totals 23 10 6 82

Fort Edward 8 8 8 15 — 39

Granville 26 20 16 20 — 82

Other stats: Nelson (Gra) 9 rebounds, 6 assists. Torres (Gra) 7 rebounds. Warrington (Gra) 8 rebounds. Harrington (Gra) 5 assists.

JV: Granville won.

ARGYLE 67, HARTFORD 53

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (1-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 3 3 1 16

Hunter Ingram 1 2 3 11

Derek Liddle 5 0 8 18

Jared Montello 4 0 0 8

Justin McWhorter 5 0 4 14

Totals 18 5 16 67

Hartford (0-1, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Drake Stewart 2 1 1 8

Cody Baker 0 1 0 3

Raymond Harrington 7 2 5 25

Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3

Nate Fiske 1 0 0 2

Austin Wells 5 0 0 10

Seth Sharpe 1 0 0 2

Caleb Boucher 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 5 6 53

Argyle 25 9 14 19 — 67

Hartford 8 20 17 8 — 53

Other stats: Wells (Hart) 8 rebounds. Stewart (Hart) 7 rebounds. Harrington (Hart) 3 assists.

Notes: Argyle outscored Hartford 19-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Argyle utilized balanced scoring and timely free throws in the fourth quarter, going 9 for 15.

HUDSON FALLS 80, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 30

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Swartz 4 1 5 16

Matellanes 0 1 0 3

Tyler 1 0 2 4

Williamson 2 1 2 9

Boucher 1 0 0 2

Rogers 0 1 0 3

Kwasnewski 9 0 2 20

Smith 6 0 3 15

Hardwick 2 0 4 8

Totals 25 4 18 80

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Stimpson 2 2 0 10

Carpenter 1 0 0 2

Lilac 2 1 2 9

DeLisle 2 0 0 4

Melvin 0 1 0 3

Andrew Davis 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 4 2 30

Hudson Falls 16 11 19 34 — 80

South High 4 10 9 7 — 30

BROADALBIN-PERTH 69, SCHUYLERVILLE 60

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Alex DiCaterino 1 2 6 14

Mike Maggliocca 3 1 0 9

Ryan Savoi 4 3 5 22

Mariano DiCaterino 1 1 5 10

S Hotaling 3 1 0 9

Luke Tombasco 1 0 0 2

S Rogers 1 0 1 3

Totals 14 8 17 69

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Otto Bolduc 2 1 0 7

Lukas Sherman 7 1 0 17

Ryan Dow 5 1 2 15

Owen Sherman 5 1 6 19

Griffin Brophy 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 4 8 60

Broadalbin-Perth 13 18 14 24 — 69

Schuylerville 10 8 18 24 — 60

JV: Schuylerville won.

