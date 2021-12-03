ROUNDUP: G.F., Spartans, Tigers post Foothills wins

GLENS FALLS 61, SOUTH HIGH 41

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stimpson;2;0;0;4

Carpenter;2;1;2;9

Viger;2;0;0;4

Decresento;0;2;1;7

Davis;1;0;2;4

Lilac;0;2;0;6

Marcil;0;0;2;2

Melvin;0;0;0;0

Davis;1;0;0;2

Delisle;1;0;1;3

Totals;9;5;8;41

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trey Patton;0;0;0;0

Vincent Westfall;2;0;0;4

Parker Frost;0;0;0;0

Hudson Mctiernan;1;0;0;2

Aiden Harrington;1;0;0;2

Peyton McClenning;1;0;0;2

Kellen Driscoll;9;0;1;19

Cooper Nadler;3;1;7;16

Cole Bennett;6;0;4;16

Jefferson Brand;0;0;0;0

Totals;23;1;12;61

South Glens Falls;12;8;4;17 — 41

Glens Falls;9;14;23;15 — 61

JV: Glens Falls won.

QUEENSBURY 57, JOHNSTOWN 41

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Braden Jones;1;2;1;9

Kyle Everest;1;0;0;2

Bryce Mureness;0;1;0;3

Jared Stewart;3;0;0;6

Elijah Jones;1;0;0;2

Jordan Fox;0;0;0;0

Nathan Waight;0;1;0;3

Steven VanNostrand;2;2;0;10

Brandon Frank;0;0;0;0

Ryan Hoyt;2;0;2;6

Matthew Wheelis;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;6;3;41

Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trevon Bailey;7;0;1;15

Zion Freeman;5;0;2;12

Deondre Guignard;7;0;2;16

Aiden Bleibtrey;2;1;3;10

Ryan Havern;0;0;0;0

Ryan Blanchard;0;0;1;1

Ethan Starr;0;0;1;1

Mike Kilgallon;0;0;0;0

Koda Jones;0;0;0;0

Peyton Phillips;0;0;2;2

Thomas Kenny;0;0;0;0

Jeremih Cross;0;0;0;0

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Totals;21;1;12;57

Johnstown;11;9;13;8 — 41

Queensbury;14;14;8;21 — 57

Other stats: VanNostrand (Jnt) 7 rebounds. Wheelis (Jnt) 3 rebounds. Hoyt (Jnt) 3 assists. Bailey (Q) 10 rebounds. Guignard (Q) 9 rebounds. Freeman (Q) 9 rebounds. Bleibtrey (Q) 4 assists.

JV: Queensbury won, 73-20.

Stats: Zion Freeman with 5 steals.

Notes: Queensbury used a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away.

HUDSON FALLS 64, GLOVERSVILLE 37

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Deumaga;0;1;0;3

Bradt;1;0;0;2

Dorman;0;1;0;3

Rulison;0;0;2;2

Heimer;1;0;0;2

Collar;0;1;0;3

LaRowe;2;0;0;4

Insonia;2;0;1;5

Porter;0;1;0;3

Glionna;2;2;0;10

Totals;8;6;3;37

Hudson Falls (1-0, 2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;4;4;0;20

Daniel Matellanes;0;0;0;0

Noah Tyler;0;0;1;1

Joe LaPan;1;0;0;2

Noah Williamson;0;0;3;3

Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;0;0

Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0

Ethan Boucher;0;0;3;3

Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;1;9

Peyton Smith;7;0;4;18

Jayden Hardwick;2;1;1;8

Totals;18;5;13;64

Gloversville;9;7;12;9 — 37

Hudson Falls;18;20;18;8 — 64

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 11 rebounds, 5 assists. Kwasniewski (HuF) 12 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Ben Swartz hit four 3s and scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to lead the Tigers to the Foothills victory over Gloversville. Peyton Smith scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

LAKE GEORGE 59, TICONDEROGA 16

Lake George Tip Off Tourney

Ticonderoga (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Braden Perry;0;2;0;6

Ayden Smith;1;0;0;2

Tom Montalbano;1;0;0;2

Kam Vigbioti;2;0;2;6

Totals;4;2;2;16

Lake George (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;4;3;0;17

Dan Barber;1;0;2;4

Ryan Becker;0;1;0;3

Isaac Herrick;4;1;0;11

Jack Welch;1;0;0;2

Luke Sheldon;1;0;0;2

Aiden Osborne;2;0;0;4

Kyle Dolen;2;1;0;7

Nate Hohman;3;0;0;6

Devlyn Monroe;1;0;1;3

Totals;19;6;3;59

Ticonderoga;2;11;0;3 — 16

Lake George;16;13;10;20 — 59

Other stats: Stonitsch (Ti) 5 rebounds. Perry (Ti) 4 rebounds. Montalbano (Ti) 3 rebounds. Herrick (LG) 9 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 8 rebounds. Welch (LG) 8 rebounds, 4 assists.

ARGYLE 50, CAMBRIDGE 24

League: Non-league

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;4;0;2;10

Hunter Ingram;2;1;0;7

Derek Liddle;4;2;2;16

Jared Montello;1;0;1;3

Brad Koopman;1;0;0;2

Justin McWhorter;6;0;0;12

Totals;18;3;5;50

Cambridge (0-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Andrew Clark;4;0;1;9

Isaac Toleman;1;0;0;2

Alex Clark;0;1;0;3

Jackson Thomas;1;0;1;3

Logan Richter;2;1;0;7

Totals;8;2;2;24

Argyle;13;15;9;13 — 50

Cambridge;4;6;7;7 — 24

HOOSICK FALLS 71, ST.LAWRENCE 40

Lake George Tournament

St.Lawrence (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Damzeh Ashley;1;0;0;2

Jayden Ashley;2;4;0;16

Ayden Beach;0;2;0;6

Tommy Storrin;2;2;0;10

Xavier Shatuk;1;0;0;2

Dylan Bissonette;2;0;0;4

Totals;8;8;0;40

Hoosick Falls (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Miles Smith;4;0;2;10

Connor Jones;4;0;1;9

Dylan Baker;1;0;1;3

Jake Sparks;9;2;2;26

Andrew Sparks;1;1;0;5

Josh Colegrove;1;0;0;2

Jack Cavanaugh;1;0;0;2

Mat Kempf;0;2;0;6

Tucker Thayne;2;0;4;8

Totals;23;5;10;71

St.Lawrence;8;9;15;8 — 40

Hoosick Falls;19;15;18;19 — 71

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 9 rebounds. Thayne (HoF) 8 rebounds. Baker (HoF) 5 assists.

Notes: Hoosick Falls outscored St.Lawrence in every quarter to win going away.

CROWN POINT 56, FORT ANN 53

Coaches vs Cancer Tournament

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Noah Fleury;2;0;0;4

Anthony Greenan;5;2;1;17

Noah Spaulding;3;1;2;11

Trevor Harris;5;3;0;19

Reese Pertak;2;0;1;5

Totals;17;6;4;56

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dylan Brown;1;1;5;10

Garrett Brown;0;0;0;0

Callon Sutliff;1;1;1;6

Jack Dornan;11;1;2;27

Javier Hernandez;5;0;0;10

Totals;18;3;8;53

Crown Point;8;11;17;20 — 56

Fort Ann;10;14;13;16 — 53

Other stats: Sutliff (FA) 9 rebounds. D. Brown (FA) 8 assists.

SETON CATHOLIC 69, BOLTON 28

League: MVAC

Seton Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashton Guay;1;1;1;6

Thane Shalton;0;1;0;3

Alex Coupal;3;6;3;27

Aiden Pearl;7;0;1;15

Dominic Allen;2;0;4;8

Sergio Vega;3;0;0;6

Jiang PengGao;1;0;0;2

Sam Dejordy;0;0;0;0

Wyatt Traskos;1;0;0;2

Max Grafstein;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;8;9;69

Bolton (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jace Hubert;2;0;1;5

Andrew Johnson;0;2;0;6

Sullivan Eager;1;0;0;2

Addison Kelley;1;0;1;3

Chris Becker;0;0;0;0

Lukas Becker;0;0;0;0

Tyler Trowbridge;0;4;0;12

Totals;4;6;2;28

Seton Catholic;25;16;20;8 — 69

Bolton;8;6;5;9 — 28

Notes: Seton Catholic used its size to jump out to an early lead, which allowed Coupal to hit deep shots down the stretch. Hubert and Trowbridge played strong for Bolton.

WATERFORD 46, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 42

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic (0-1, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;3;3;0;15

Ryan Condry;0;2;0;6

Justin Duscher;3;1;0;9

Mark Hmura;4;0;0;8

Danny Mantia;1;0;0;2

Aidan Crowther;1;0;0;2

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;6;0;42

Waterford (1-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Pantuce;2;0;2;6

Budah;5;2;5;21

Kennedy;1;0;0;2

Phelan;2;1;0;7

Lyons;1;0;0;2

Cassin;2;0;2;6

Chapin;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;3;9;46

Spa Catholic;9;15;10;8 — 42

Waterford;6;10;16;14 — 46

Other stats: Condry (SCC) 10 rebounds. Hmura (SCC) 9 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 5 assists.

Notes: Waterford's Howard Phelan hit a 3-point basket with 14 seconds left to take the lead 45-42. The Saints missed on a chance to tie and had to foul at the end of the game.

