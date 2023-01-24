ROUNDUP: Free throws carry Granville past Cougars; GF downs Cohoes

Granville went 16 for 20 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter on the way to a 64-54 boys basketball victory over North Warren on Tuesday night.

Caleb Nelson led the way for Granville with 26 points, going 12 for 15 on free throws. Cody Nelson scored 15 points and Alex Torres and Trey Senevey contributed eight points apiece.

The Golden Horde, which made 25 of 33 foul shots overall, improved to 10-1 in the Adirondack League and 11-3 overall. North Warren fell to 8-2 (9-4).

Derrick Tyrell scored 18 points for North Warren. Cooper Morehouse (11), Angelo Willette (10) and Sean Evans (eight) also contributed significant points.

GLENS FALLS 64, COHOES 49: Kellen Driscoll scored 19 points as Glens Falls posted a non-league victory over Cohoes.

Brody Holcomb contributed 17 points for the red and black, who outscored the Tigers 42-34 in the second half. Cole Bennett and Alex Cygan broke into double digits with 10 points each.

Bryce Hancock led Cohoes with 15 points.

HUDSON FALLS 74, NISKAYUNA 63: Peyton Smith poured in 27 points as the Tigers beat Niskayuna of the Suburban Council to improve to 11-2.

Noah Williamson (18), Jayden Hardwick (13) and Noah Tyler (12) also scored in double digits. Hudson Falls made 18 free throws to Niskayuna’s three.

Samuel Booth led Niskayuna with a 27-point effort.

SCHROON LAKE 58, FORT ANN 36: Corbin Baker finished with a game-high 22 points as the Wildcats improved to 10-1 with a non-league win.

Isaiah Pelkey and Antonio Brown scored 12 points apiece for Schroon Lake. Callon Sutliff led Fort Ann with 15 points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 57, TICONDEROGA 22: Lukas Sherman finished with 19 points and Ollie Bolduc added 17 as the Black Horses cruised to a non-league victory.

Martin Flanders contributed eight points as the Horses improved to 10-4. Thomas Montalbano led the way for Ticonderoga with 12 points.

WHITEHALL 57, POULTNEY, Vt. 37: Latrell Evans scored 26 points as the Railroaders recorded a non-league win.

Cash Burgey had 13 points and Jake Whiting added 11 points for Whitehall.

HOOSIC VALLEY 63, HOOSICK FALLS 57: Isaiah Eckler scored 21 points as Hoosic Valley improved to 8-1 in Wasaren League play (13-1 overall).

Chris Jones (12), Logan Reilly (11) and Tyler Eddy (10) also broke into double digits for the winners. Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls with an 18-point effort.

TAMARAC 87, BISHOP GIBBONS 65: Joey Poulin scored 35 points and becomes Tamarac’s all-time leadings scorer in a victory over Bishop Gibbons.

Poulin nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. James Blake added 23 points.

